Japan’s tastiest McMenu item

This survey from goo Ranking looked at what Japanese considered was the tastiest menu item at McDonald’s.

My first visit to a McDonald’s was in Germany to get a salad, then a cafe latte in a McCafe in Macau (McAu?) in lieu of going to a casino as part of a package tour. My first (and last, if I can help it) encounter with a burger was a chicken thing in Haneda airport; I was impressed by quite how nondescript they managed to make the bun, and the chicken was equally memorable…

Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Mac Fries

666

2

Teriyaki Mac Burger

305

3

Double Cheeseburger

277

3

Big Mac

277

5

Filet-O Fish

167

6

Filet-O Shrimp

154

7

Cheeseburger

131

8

Hashed Potato

120

9

Chicken McNugget 5 Pieces

111

10

Chicken Filet-O

100

11

McShake Vanilla

77

12

Chicken Crisp

56

12

Hot Apple Pie

56

14

Sausage Egg Muffin

52

15

Hamburger

51

16

Bacon Lettuce Burger

37

17

Egg McMuffin

36

18

Gran Clubhouse

28

19

Chicken Cheeseburger (Chikichi)

24

20

Chicken Cheeseburger (Eguchi)

22

20

Sausage Muffin

22

22

McFlurry Oreo (R) Cookie

21

23

McGriddle Sausage Egg

19

23

McFlurry Super Oreo (R)

19

25

Teriyaki Chicken Filet-O

18

25

Gran Bacon Cheese

18

25

McShake Strawberry

18

28

Shakachiki (chicken only)

17

28

McShake Chocolate

17

30

Pancake

15

30

Shakachiki Cheddar Cheese

15

32

Bacon Egg McSand

14

32

Soft Twist

14

34

Sweetcorn

9

34

Petit Pancake Apples and Cream

9

36

Bacon McPork

8

36

Gran Garlic Pepper

8

36

McGriddle Sausage

8

39

Shakachiki Red Pepper

7

39

Waffle Cone Chocolate and Almond

7

41

McGriddle Bacon Egg

6

41

Side Salad

6

43

Chicken Crisp Muffin

4

43

Big Breakfast (including hash potato)

4

45

Mega Muffin

3

45

Big Breakfast Deluxe (including hash potatoes)

3

47

Waffle Cone Plain

2

47

Waffle Cone Strawberry

2

47

McFloat Coke (R)

2

47

McFloat Coffee

2

51

Other

104



Demographics

Between the 19th of May and the 2nd of June 2019 3,168 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.