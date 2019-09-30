Japan’s tastiest McMenu item

This survey from goo Ranking looked at what Japanese considered was the tastiest menu item at McDonald’s.
My first visit to a McDonald’s was in Germany to get a salad, then a cafe latte in a McCafe in Macau (McAu?) in lieu of going to a casino as part of a package tour. My first (and last, if I can help it) encounter with a burger was a chicken thing in Haneda airport; I was impressed by quite how nondescript they managed to make the bun, and the chicken was equally memorable…
I suppose if you eat enough McDonald’s you’ll have the body of an athlete from this sport…
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Mac Fries 666 2 Teriyaki Mac Burger 305 3 Double Cheeseburger 277 3 Big Mac 277 5 Filet-O Fish 167 6 Filet-O Shrimp 154 7 Cheeseburger 131 8 Hashed Potato 120 9 Chicken McNugget 5 Pieces 111 10 Chicken Filet-O 100 11 McShake Vanilla 77 12 Chicken Crisp 56 12 Hot Apple Pie 56 14 Sausage Egg Muffin 52 15 Hamburger 51 16 Bacon Lettuce Burger 37 17 Egg McMuffin 36 18 Gran Clubhouse 28 19 Chicken Cheeseburger (Chikichi) 24 20 Chicken Cheeseburger (Eguchi) 22 20 Sausage Muffin 22 22 McFlurry Oreo (R) Cookie 21 23 McGriddle Sausage Egg 19 23 McFlurry Super Oreo (R) 19 25 Teriyaki Chicken Filet-O 18 25 Gran Bacon Cheese 18 25 McShake Strawberry 18 28 Shakachiki (chicken only) 17 28 McShake Chocolate 17 30 Pancake 15 30 Shakachiki Cheddar Cheese 15 32 Bacon Egg McSand 14 32 Soft Twist 14 34 Sweetcorn 9 34 Petit Pancake Apples and Cream 9 36 Bacon McPork 8 36 Gran Garlic Pepper 8 36 McGriddle Sausage 8 39 Shakachiki Red Pepper 7 39 Waffle Cone Chocolate and Almond 7 41 McGriddle Bacon Egg 6 41 Side Salad 6 43 Chicken Crisp Muffin 4 43 Big Breakfast (including hash potato) 4 45 Mega Muffin 3 45 Big Breakfast Deluxe (including hash potatoes) 3 47 Waffle Cone Plain 2 47 Waffle Cone Strawberry 2 47 McFloat Coke (R) 2 47 McFloat Coffee 2 51 Other 104
Demographics
Between the 19th of May and the 2nd of June 2019 3,168 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
