Japan’s tastiest McMenu item

Published by Ken Y-N on

This survey from goo Ranking looked at what Japanese considered was the tastiest menu item at McDonald’s.

My first visit to a McDonald’s was in Germany to get a salad, then a cafe latte in a McCafe in Macau (McAu?) in lieu of going to a casino as part of a package tour. My first (and last, if I can help it) encounter with a burger was a chicken thing in Haneda airport; I was impressed by quite how nondescript they managed to make the bun, and the chicken was equally memorable…

I suppose if you eat enough McDonald’s you’ll have the body of an athlete from this sport…

2010_05_200437 (t1.25) - McDonalds Hamburgers sponsor Sumo

Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Mac Fries
666
2
Teriyaki Mac Burger
305
3
Double Cheeseburger
277
3
Big Mac
277
5
Filet-O Fish
167
6
Filet-O Shrimp
154
7
Cheeseburger
131
8
Hashed Potato
120
9
Chicken McNugget 5 Pieces
111
10
Chicken Filet-O
100
11
McShake Vanilla
77
12
Chicken Crisp
56
12
Hot Apple Pie
56
14
Sausage Egg Muffin
52
15
Hamburger
51
16
Bacon Lettuce Burger
37
17
Egg McMuffin
36
18
Gran Clubhouse
28
19
Chicken Cheeseburger (Chikichi)
24
20
Chicken Cheeseburger (Eguchi)
22
20
Sausage Muffin
22
22
McFlurry Oreo (R) Cookie
21
23
McGriddle Sausage Egg
19
23
McFlurry Super Oreo (R)
19
25
Teriyaki Chicken Filet-O
18
25
Gran Bacon Cheese
18
25
McShake Strawberry
18
28
Shakachiki (chicken only)
17
28
McShake Chocolate
17
30
Pancake
15
30
Shakachiki Cheddar Cheese
15
32
Bacon Egg McSand
14
32
Soft Twist
14
34
Sweetcorn
9
34
Petit Pancake Apples and Cream
9
36
Bacon McPork
8
36
Gran Garlic Pepper
8
36
McGriddle Sausage
8
39
Shakachiki Red Pepper
7
39
Waffle Cone Chocolate and Almond
7
41
McGriddle Bacon Egg
6
41
Side Salad
6
43
Chicken Crisp Muffin
4
43
Big Breakfast (including hash potato)
4
45
Mega Muffin
3
45
Big Breakfast Deluxe (including hash potatoes)
3
47
Waffle Cone Plain
2
47
Waffle Cone Strawberry
2
47
McFloat Coke (R)
2
47
McFloat Coffee
2
51
Other
104

Demographics

Between the 19th of May and the 2nd of June 2019 3,168 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

