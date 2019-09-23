Which Pixar movies moved Japan?

goo Ranking recently published a straightforward survey on which Pixar movie moved people the most.

For me it has to be Toy Story 3, although I’ve never actually seen Monsters University, and I only caught the last 15 minutes of Finding Dory in Japanese once, but it seemed more silly than moving to me!

Anyway, here’s an article on the closing scene in Toy tory 3 and the accompanying video:


Ranking result

Q: Which Pixar movie moved you the most? (Sample size=2,342)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Monsters University
601
2
Finding Dory
253
3
Toy Story 3
231
4
Coco
182
5
Up
174
6
Monsters, Inc.
144
7
Finding Nemo
116
8
Toy Story
92
9
WALL-E
70
10
Cars 2
65
11
Toy Story 4
51
12
Inside Out
30
13
Toy Story 2
27
13
Ratatouille
27
13
The Good Dinosaur
27
16
The Incredibles
25
17
Cars
17
18
A Bug’s Life
15
18
Incredibles 2
15
20
Cars 3
11
21
Brave
9
22
Other
160

Demographics

Between the 4th and the 18th of August 2019 2,342 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

