Which Pixar movies moved Japan?

goo Ranking recently published a straightforward survey on which Pixar movie moved people the most.
For me it has to be Toy Story 3, although I’ve never actually seen Monsters University, and I only caught the last 15 minutes of Finding Dory in Japanese once, but it seemed more silly than moving to me!
Anyway, here’s an article on the closing scene in Toy tory 3 and the accompanying video:
Ranking result
Q: Which Pixar movie moved you the most? (Sample size=2,342)
Rank Votes 1 Monsters University 601 2 Finding Dory 253 3 Toy Story 3 231 4 Coco 182 5 Up 174 6 Monsters, Inc. 144 7 Finding Nemo 116 8 Toy Story 92 9 WALL-E 70 10 Cars 2 65 11 Toy Story 4 51 12 Inside Out 30 13 Toy Story 2 27 13 Ratatouille 27 13 The Good Dinosaur 27 16 The Incredibles 25 17 Cars 17 18 A Bug’s Life 15 18 Incredibles 2 15 20 Cars 3 11 21 Brave 9 22 Other 160
Demographics
Between the 4th and the 18th of August 2019 2,342 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
