Which Pixar movies moved Japan?

goo Ranking recently published a straightforward survey on which Pixar movie moved people the most.

For me it has to be Toy Story 3, although I’ve never actually seen Monsters University, and I only caught the last 15 minutes of Finding Dory in Japanese once, but it seemed more silly than moving to me!

Anyway, here’s an article on the closing scene in Toy tory 3 and the accompanying video:





Ranking result

Q: Which Pixar movie moved you the most? (Sample size=2,342) Rank



Votes

1

Monsters University

601

2

Finding Dory

253

3

Toy Story 3

231

4

Coco

182

5

Up

174

6

Monsters, Inc.

144

7

Finding Nemo

116

8

Toy Story

92

9

WALL-E

70

10

Cars 2

65

11

Toy Story 4

51

12

Inside Out

30

13

Toy Story 2

27

13

Ratatouille

27

13

The Good Dinosaur

27

16

The Incredibles

25

17

Cars

17

18

A Bug’s Life

15

18

Incredibles 2

15

20

Cars 3

11

21

Brave

9

22

Other

160



Demographics

Between the 4th and the 18th of August 2019 2,342 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.