Japan’s favourite tramp juice

Published by Ken Y-N on

Tramp juice, a slang term for high-strength canned drinks, including the granddaddy of them all, Carlsberg’s Special Brew, loved by homeless alcoholics, have not got the same bad rap in Japan, but are actually the fastest-growing sector of the market, so this ranking from goo Ranking looks at the tastiest strong (7% or more) canned chu-hi (spirits (or other alcohol) and soda ready-mixed).

Note that many of the names have words in uppercase, particularly STRONG and ZERO; the Japanese often had random English in product names, and it seems the rules for chu-hi state they must be in capitals! Men’s Plums sounds worse than it actually is; plum wine is a sweet drink marketed at women, but this chu-hi uses pickled plum imagery in the design for a more “masculine” appeal.

Here’s a little song about the foreigners’ favourite, Strong Zero:


Ranking result

Rank
 
ABV
Votes
1
Hyoketsu Strong
9%
126
2
-196Â°C Strong Zero
9%
69
3
Kirin The Strong
9%
50
4
Mogitate (freshly picked)
9%
47
5
Hyoketsu ZERO SEVEN
7%
36
6
Hyoketsu Mix Sparkling Wakankitsu (Japanese citrus fruits) Mix
7%
34
7
Kaku Highball Can
7%
32
8
Kodawari Sakeba (fussy bar) Lemon Sour
7%
30
9
Takara Can Chu-hi
8-9%
27
10
Hyoketsu Delicious Pinot Noir
8%
26
11
Chu-hi Bitters Kawagoto Shibori
9%
19
11
Tori’s Highball Can
7%
19
13
Sapporo Chu-hi 99.99 clear
9%
18
14
Tori’s Highball Can Stronger!
9%
17
15
Chu-hi Hailiki Lemon
7%
14
15
Sapporo Man’s Plums Highball
7%
14
17
Wilkinson Hard Nine
9%
13
17
Takara â€œShochu Highball”
7-9%
13
17
Sapporo Kire-to Lemon Sour
5-9%
13
20
Takara â€œGokujo Lemon Sourâ€
5-7%
12
20
High Sour Can. (Lemon Chuhi / 7%)
7%
12
22
Seven Premium Strong Chu-Hi
9%
11
22
Suntory -196Â°C Cider Punch
8%
11
24
Wilkinson Dry Seven
7%
10
25
Sapporo Super Men’s Plums Sour
9%
9
26
Suntory -196Â°C Black Punch
8%
8
26
Strong Chu-hi Time Zero
9%
8
26
Karaguchi (Dry) Men’s Plums Sour
9%
8
29
Seven Premium Super Strong Chu-hi
12%
7
29
Clear Cooler STRONG
9%
7
31
Seven Premium Clear Cooler STRONG
9%
6
31
Takara “Barrel-scented Shochu Highball”
7-9%
6
33
Tomorrow’s Shochu Sour
7%
5
33
Seven Premium Clear Cooler Torokeru (Melting) Lemon Sour
8%
5
35
Minasama no Osumizuki (Endorsed by Everyone’s) Chu-hi Strong
9%
4
36
STRONG CHU-HI
9%
3
36
Minasama no Osumizuki (Endorsed by Everyone’s) Highball with 3 Years Matured Scotch
9%
3
38
Sapporo Rirakusu (relax)
8%
2
39
Other
208

Demographics

Between the 27th of July and the 10th of August 2019 962 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties self-declared as over the age of 20 completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

