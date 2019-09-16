Japan’s favourite tramp juice

Tramp juice, a slang term for high-strength canned drinks, including the granddaddy of them all, Carlsberg’s Special Brew, loved by homeless alcoholics, have not got the same bad rap in Japan, but are actually the fastest-growing sector of the market, so this ranking from goo Ranking looks at the tastiest strong (7% or more) canned chu-hi (spirits (or other alcohol) and soda ready-mixed).

Note that many of the names have words in uppercase, particularly STRONG and ZERO; the Japanese often had random English in product names, and it seems the rules for chu-hi state they must be in capitals! Men’s Plums sounds worse than it actually is; plum wine is a sweet drink marketed at women, but this chu-hi uses pickled plum imagery in the design for a more “masculine” appeal.

Here’s a little song about the foreigners’ favourite, Strong Zero:





Ranking result

Rank



ABV

Votes

1

Hyoketsu Strong

9%

126

2

-196Â°C Strong Zero

9%

69

3

Kirin The Strong

9%

50

4

Mogitate (freshly picked)

9%

47

5

Hyoketsu ZERO SEVEN

7%

36

6

Hyoketsu Mix Sparkling Wakankitsu (Japanese citrus fruits) Mix

7%

34

7

Kaku Highball Can

7%

32

8

Kodawari Sakeba (fussy bar) Lemon Sour

7%

30

9

Takara Can Chu-hi

8-9%

27

10

Hyoketsu Delicious Pinot Noir

8%

26

11

Chu-hi Bitters Kawagoto Shibori

9%

19

11

Tori’s Highball Can

7%

19

13

Sapporo Chu-hi 99.99 clear

9%

18

14

Tori’s Highball Can Stronger!

9%

17

15

Chu-hi Hailiki Lemon

7%

14

15

Sapporo Man’s Plums Highball

7%

14

17

Wilkinson Hard Nine

9%

13

17

Takara â€œShochu Highball”

7-9%

13

17

Sapporo Kire-to Lemon Sour

5-9%

13

20

Takara â€œGokujo Lemon Sourâ€

5-7%

12

20

High Sour Can. (Lemon Chuhi / 7%)

7%

12

22

Seven Premium Strong Chu-Hi

9%

11

22

Suntory -196Â°C Cider Punch

8%

11

24

Wilkinson Dry Seven

7%

10

25

Sapporo Super Men’s Plums Sour

9%

9

26

Suntory -196Â°C Black Punch

8%

8

26

Strong Chu-hi Time Zero

9%

8

26

Karaguchi (Dry) Men’s Plums Sour

9%

8

29

Seven Premium Super Strong Chu-hi

12%

7

29

Clear Cooler STRONG

9%

7

31

Seven Premium Clear Cooler STRONG

9%

6

31

Takara “Barrel-scented Shochu Highball”

7-9%

6

33

Tomorrow’s Shochu Sour

7%

5

33

Seven Premium Clear Cooler Torokeru (Melting) Lemon Sour

8%

5

35

Minasama no Osumizuki (Endorsed by Everyone’s) Chu-hi Strong

9%

4

36

STRONG CHU-HI

9%

3

36

Minasama no Osumizuki (Endorsed by Everyone’s) Highball with 3 Years Matured Scotch

9%

3

38

Sapporo Rirakusu (relax)

8%

2

39

Other

208



Demographics

Between the 27th of July and the 10th of August 2019 962 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties self-declared as over the age of 20 completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.