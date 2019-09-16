Japan’s favourite tramp juice

Tramp juice, a slang term for high-strength canned drinks, including the granddaddy of them all, Carlsberg’s Special Brew, loved by homeless alcoholics, have not got the same bad rap in Japan, but are actually the fastest-growing sector of the market, so this ranking from goo Ranking looks at the tastiest strong (7% or more) canned chu-hi (spirits (or other alcohol) and soda ready-mixed).
Note that many of the names have words in uppercase, particularly STRONG and ZERO; the Japanese often had random English in product names, and it seems the rules for chu-hi state they must be in capitals! Men’s Plums sounds worse than it actually is; plum wine is a sweet drink marketed at women, but this chu-hi uses pickled plum imagery in the design for a more “masculine” appeal.
Here’s a little song about the foreigners’ favourite, Strong Zero:
Rank ABV Votes 1 Hyoketsu Strong 9% 126 2 -196Â°C Strong Zero 9% 69 3 Kirin The Strong 9% 50 4 Mogitate (freshly picked) 9% 47 5 Hyoketsu ZERO SEVEN 7% 36 6 Hyoketsu Mix Sparkling Wakankitsu (Japanese citrus fruits) Mix 7% 34 7 Kaku Highball Can 7% 32 8 Kodawari Sakeba (fussy bar) Lemon Sour 7% 30 9 Takara Can Chu-hi 8-9% 27 10 Hyoketsu Delicious Pinot Noir 8% 26 11 Chu-hi Bitters Kawagoto Shibori 9% 19 11 Tori’s Highball Can 7% 19 13 Sapporo Chu-hi 99.99 clear 9% 18 14 Tori’s Highball Can Stronger! 9% 17 15 Chu-hi Hailiki Lemon 7% 14 15 Sapporo Man’s Plums Highball 7% 14 17 Wilkinson Hard Nine 9% 13 17 Takara â€œShochu Highball” 7-9% 13 17 Sapporo Kire-to Lemon Sour 5-9% 13 20 Takara â€œGokujo Lemon Sourâ€ 5-7% 12 20 High Sour Can. (Lemon Chuhi / 7%) 7% 12 22 Seven Premium Strong Chu-Hi 9% 11 22 Suntory -196Â°C Cider Punch 8% 11 24 Wilkinson Dry Seven 7% 10 25 Sapporo Super Men’s Plums Sour 9% 9 26 Suntory -196Â°C Black Punch 8% 8 26 Strong Chu-hi Time Zero 9% 8 26 Karaguchi (Dry) Men’s Plums Sour 9% 8 29 Seven Premium Super Strong Chu-hi 12% 7 29 Clear Cooler STRONG 9% 7 31 Seven Premium Clear Cooler STRONG 9% 6 31 Takara “Barrel-scented Shochu Highball” 7-9% 6 33 Tomorrow’s Shochu Sour 7% 5 33 Seven Premium Clear Cooler Torokeru (Melting) Lemon Sour 8% 5 35 Minasama no Osumizuki (Endorsed by Everyone’s) Chu-hi Strong 9% 4 36 STRONG CHU-HI 9% 3 36 Minasama no Osumizuki (Endorsed by Everyone’s) Highball with 3 Years Matured Scotch 9% 3 38 Sapporo Rirakusu (relax) 8% 2 39 Other 208
Demographics
Between the 27th of July and the 10th of August 2019 962 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties self-declared as over the age of 20 completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
