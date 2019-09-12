Money-related apps most crash-prone

A new to me survey company, SmartBeat, recently conducted a survey into smartphone app crashes in the first half of 2019.

I don’t have any regular crashes, and hardly even irregular crashes on my Android phone, so I find it very surprising that nearly half the sample reports weekly crashes, and on top of that certain genres of apps crash daily! Do any of my readers have such troubles?

Research results

Q1: Do you experience app crashes once a week or more? (Sample size=720)

 
Yes
This survey, 2019 H1 (to SQs)
45.4%
2018 H2
32.7%
2018 H1
42.9%

Q1SQ1: Which genres of apps do you experience almost daily crashes?

QR code payment app
42.4%
Financial app
34.2%
Leisure, sports training app
30.0%
Lifestyle (physical shop) app
26.1%
Online shopping app
18.1%
Tool (camera, calculator, calendar, etc) app
13.1%
News, weather, magazine app
10.9%
Entertainment (video, music, books, etc) app
10.0%
Game app
9.9%
Messaging, email, SNS app
7.3%

Q1SQ2: For the following genres of apps, if you experience a crash do you never use the app again?

Financial app
13.7%
Leisure, sports training app
12.5%
News, weather, magazine app
10.0%
Lifestyle (physical shop) app
9.4%
Game app
8.1%
QR code payment app
7.8%
Entertainment (video, music, books, etc) app
6.9%
Online shopping app
5.9%
Tool (camera, calculator, calendar, etc) app
4.2%
Messaging, email, SNS app
2.7%

Demographics

Between the 27th of June and the 4th of July 2019 720 members of their monitor group agreed between 10 and 69 years old completed a private internet-based survey. The results were then weighted according to national age and sex statistics.

