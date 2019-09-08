goo Ranking recently took a look at what its users thought was the true national video game series of Japan.

Nintendo is especially strong here, but since their various machines are more family-oriented I’m not really surprised. However, I’ve never actually played anything on a Nintendo, so I can’t really say how much I agree or disagree with the ranking. The first series I’ve played anything of is Final Fantasy, and I don’t think there’s any game there I’ve played more than one of the series!

I’ve tried to use the official English translations of titles, but there’s a few I may have missed, so please let me know of any errors.

Number 7, Nobunaga’s Ambition, is a title I’ve never heard of, but it looks like a complex strategy game based on Japan’s civil war period. Here’s an English-language review of the recent English-language release in the series:





Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Super Smash Bros. series

620

2

Dragon Quest series

619

3

The Legend of Zelda series

594

4

Super Mario series

593

5

Mario Kart series

378

6

Pocket Monsters series

288

7

Nobunaga’s Ambition Series

215

8

Final Fantasy series

128

9

Animal Crossing Series

78

10

Kirby series

64

11

Momotaro Electric Railway series

61

12

Mario Party series

55

13

Dragon Quest Monsters series

54

14

Fire Emblem series

49

15

Mario and Luigi RPG series

40

16

Taiko Master series

36

17

Puyo Puyo series

31

18

Monster Hunter series

29

19

Super Robot Wars series

26

20

Resident Evil series

24

21

Tales of … series

23

22

Winning Eleven series

22

22

Persona series

22

24

Kingdom Hearts series

21

25

Street Fighter series

19

26

Case Closed series

18

27

Splatoon series

17

28

Metal Gear series

16

29

Professional Yakkyu (baseball) Famisuta (family stadium) series

15

29

Shin Megami Tensei series

15

29

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (or Power Pros) series

15

32

Shin Sangoku Musou series

14

33

Sengoku BASARA series

13

34

Donkey Kong series

11

34

MOTHER (Earthbound) series

11

34

Gran Turismo series

11

34

Ryu ga Gotoku series

11

38

Bomberman series

9

39

Yo-Kai Watch series

8

40

Everybody’s GOLF series

7

40

Saga series

7

42

Space Invader series

6

43

Sonic series

5

43

Onimusha series

5

43

Mystery Dungeon series

5

43

Virtua Fighter series

5

43

Castlevania Series

5

48

Rockman series

4

49

Mana series

3

49

Tekken series

3

51

Mario Tennis series

2

51

Devil May Cry series

2

51

Fatal Fury series

2

51

Phantasy Star series

2

55

Other

62



Demographics

Between the 30th of June and the 14th of July 2019 4,398 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.