goo Ranking recently took a look at what its users thought was the true national video game series of Japan.
Nintendo is especially strong here, but since their various machines are more family-oriented I’m not really surprised. However, I’ve never actually played anything on a Nintendo, so I can’t really say how much I agree or disagree with the ranking. The first series I’ve played anything of is Final Fantasy, and I don’t think there’s any game there I’ve played more than one of the series!
I’ve tried to use the official English translations of titles, but there’s a few I may have missed, so please let me know of any errors.
Number 7, Nobunaga’s Ambition, is a title I’ve never heard of, but it looks like a complex strategy game based on Japan’s civil war period. Here’s an English-language review of the recent English-language release in the series:
Ranking result
Rank Votes 1 Super Smash Bros. series 620 2 Dragon Quest series 619 3 The Legend of Zelda series 594 4 Super Mario series 593 5 Mario Kart series 378 6 Pocket Monsters series 288 7 Nobunaga’s Ambition Series 215 8 Final Fantasy series 128 9 Animal Crossing Series 78 10 Kirby series 64 11 Momotaro Electric Railway series 61 12 Mario Party series 55 13 Dragon Quest Monsters series 54 14 Fire Emblem series 49 15 Mario and Luigi RPG series 40 16 Taiko Master series 36 17 Puyo Puyo series 31 18 Monster Hunter series 29 19 Super Robot Wars series 26 20 Resident Evil series 24 21 Tales of … series 23 22 Winning Eleven series 22 22 Persona series 22 24 Kingdom Hearts series 21 25 Street Fighter series 19 26 Case Closed series 18 27 Splatoon series 17 28 Metal Gear series 16 29 Professional Yakkyu (baseball) Famisuta (family stadium) series 15 29 Shin Megami Tensei series 15 29 Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (or Power Pros) series 15 32 Shin Sangoku Musou series 14 33 Sengoku BASARA series 13 34 Donkey Kong series 11 34 MOTHER (Earthbound) series 11 34 Gran Turismo series 11 34 Ryu ga Gotoku series 11 38 Bomberman series 9 39 Yo-Kai Watch series 8 40 Everybody’s GOLF series 7 40 Saga series 7 42 Space Invader series 6 43 Sonic series 5 43 Onimusha series 5 43 Mystery Dungeon series 5 43 Virtua Fighter series 5 43 Castlevania Series 5 48 Rockman series 4 49 Mana series 3 49 Tekken series 3 51 Mario Tennis series 2 51 Devil May Cry series 2 51 Fatal Fury series 2 51 Phantasy Star series 2 55 Other 62
Demographics
Between the 30th of June and the 14th of July 2019 4,398 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
