The true national video game series of Japan

goo Ranking recently took a look at what its users thought was the true national video game series of Japan.

Nintendo is especially strong here, but since their various machines are more family-oriented I’m not really surprised. However, I’ve never actually played anything on a Nintendo, so I can’t really say how much I agree or disagree with the ranking. The first series I’ve played anything of is Final Fantasy, and I don’t think there’s any game there I’ve played more than one of the series!

I’ve tried to use the official English translations of titles, but there’s a few I may have missed, so please let me know of any errors.

Number 7, Nobunaga’s Ambition, is a title I’ve never heard of, but it looks like a complex strategy game based on Japan’s civil war period. Here’s an English-language review of the recent English-language release in the series:


Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Super Smash Bros. series
620
2
Dragon Quest series
619
3
The Legend of Zelda series
594
4
Super Mario series
593
5
Mario Kart series
378
6
Pocket Monsters series
288
7
Nobunaga’s Ambition Series
215
8
Final Fantasy series
128
9
Animal Crossing Series
78
10
Kirby series
64
11
Momotaro Electric Railway series
61
12
Mario Party series
55
13
Dragon Quest Monsters series
54
14
Fire Emblem series
49
15
Mario and Luigi RPG series
40
16
Taiko Master series
36
17
Puyo Puyo series
31
18
Monster Hunter series
29
19
Super Robot Wars series
26
20
Resident Evil series
24
21
Tales of … series
23
22
Winning Eleven series
22
22
Persona series
22
24
Kingdom Hearts series
21
25
Street Fighter series
19
26
Case Closed series
18
27
Splatoon series
17
28
Metal Gear series
16
29
Professional Yakkyu (baseball) Famisuta (family stadium) series
15
29
Shin Megami Tensei series
15
29
Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (or Power Pros) series
15
32
Shin Sangoku Musou series
14
33
Sengoku BASARA series
13
34
Donkey Kong series
11
34
MOTHER (Earthbound) series
11
34
Gran Turismo series
11
34
Ryu ga Gotoku series
11
38
Bomberman series
9
39
Yo-Kai Watch series
8
40
Everybody’s GOLF series
7
40
Saga series
7
42
Space Invader series
6
43
Sonic series
5
43
Onimusha series
5
43
Mystery Dungeon series
5
43
Virtua Fighter series
5
43
Castlevania Series
5
48
Rockman series
4
49
Mana series
3
49
Tekken series
3
51
Mario Tennis series
2
51
Devil May Cry series
2
51
Fatal Fury series
2
51
Phantasy Star series
2
55
Other
62

Demographics

Between the 30th of June and the 14th of July 2019 4,398 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

