The exceptionally poor state of Japan-Korea relations

Japan-Korea relations are going through a bit of a rough patch right now, as this survey into Japan-Korea relations from @Nifty shows.

I’m surprised by quite how negative the outcome is here; my impression is that people are just fed up with Korea rather than what seems to be active dislike; I took my opinion from various television news programs, but perhaps in the interest of balance, and that people are more measured when on TV versus doing a survey in the privacy of their own home I have been misled.

Anyway, here’s a charming poster from Korea about one of the triggers of Japn-Korea animosity.





Research results

Q1: When the Treaty on Basic Relations between Japan and the Republic of Korea was signed, how were individual claims of forced labour handled? (Sample size=3,145) Claims were nullified

42.1%

Claims were to be made to the Korean government

36.1%

Claims against Japanese corporations remained

2.2%

Claims against the Japanese government remained

1.5%

Claims against Korean corporations remained

0.9%

Other

3.2%

Don’t know

3.2%

Q2: Do you agree or disagree with the Japan government applying limits to the export of chemicals for chip making to Korea? (Sample size=3,145) Agree, and I think exports should be stopped altogether

50.7%

Agree, as I don’t think they sufficiently manage the exported chemicals

20.8%

Agree, as I think it is appropriate retaliation for the forced labour issue, etc

8.7%

Agree for another reason

2.8%

Disagree, as it will damage Japanese corporations too and other knock-on effects

3.1%

Disagree, as it should be resolved by talking to each other

1.4%

Disagree, as it goes against Japan’s promotion of free trade

1.3%

Disagree for another reason

2.7%

Other

1.2%

Don’t know

7.2%

Whilst 82.9% of men agreed with sanctions, a smaller 67.1% of women did, although there was 15.8 percentage points of women who didn’t know enough to answer. Q3: Which aspects of Japan-Korea relations do you think are doing well or improving? (Sample size=3,145, multiple answer) Rank



Percentage

1

Culture, arts

20.4%

2

Tourism, sightseeing

19.0%

3

Food

11.0%

4

Youth exchange

6.6%

5

Sports

6.4%

6

Politics, diplomacy

2.8%

7

Economy, trade

2.3%

The tables exclude the 63.8% who answered “Nothing in particular”. It was younger people who tended to select this answer, with 73.9% of the under 30s choosing it. Q4: What do you think is the most popular genre in the current third Korean boom? (Sample size=3,145) Rank



Percentage

1

K-POP (music)

18.1%

2

Food

6.5%

3

Sightseeing

4.9%

4

Cosmetics, make-up

4.9%

5

Korean drama, movies

4.2%

6

K-POP (dance)

4.0%

7

Beauty salons, cosmetic surgery

2.4%

Q5: Do you think American forces will withdraw from South Korea? (Sample size=3,145) No, and will remain at the present strength

41.4%

No, but will reduce their force size

31.8%

Yes

12.9%

No, and will increase their forces

3.2%

Don’t know

9.6%

Other

1.0%

Q6: What impression do you have of South Korea? (Sample size=3,145) Very good impression

0.8%

Somewhat good impression

3.3%

Somewhat poor impression

20.9%

Very poor impression

63.3%

Don’t know, can’t say

11.7%

Q7: What do you think will happen in the future between North and South Korea? (Sample size=3,145) They will remain as two countries

63.1%

They will unify under North Korea

15.5%

They will unify under South Korea

3.0%

Don’t know

15.5%

Other

2.8%



Demographics

Between the 19th of July and the 1st of August 2019 3,145 members of the @Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.