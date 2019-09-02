Tastiest canned beer-like beverage

Due to beer being taxed by hops content as well as by alcohol content (or something like that!), there’s a big market for beer-like drinks that are about a third cheaper than the real stuff, so this survey looked at which beer-like drink Japanese found the tastiest.

In at number 6 is one of the first beer-likes, the only one I remember when I first came to Japan, mostly for it’s exceptionally awful taste! It’s basically fermented whatever with forced gassiness and various flavouring to make it – well, the taste is nowhere like beer, but on a dark night and a few sheets to the wind a glass of it might pass for beer.

Some of the Zeros (usually no added sugar, no purine, etc) are actually quite passable if I want to avoid waking up with a dry mouth and dull headache, though.

Of course, if you want real craft beer and real ale, I can recommend Beer Tengoku as two guys dedicated to finding the best brews in Japan.

The top drink, Kinmugi, surely must in part be due to my favourite advert series:





Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Kinmugi (literally Gold Wheat)

133

2

Kirin Nodogoshi (Draft)

82

3

Hon Kirin

59

4

Kinmugi (Gold Lager)

53

5

Clear Asahi

48

6

Tanrei Gogujo (Draft)

44

7

Tanrei Green Label

40

8

Kinmugi (Sugars 75% Off)

39

9

Sapporo Mugi and Hops

38

10

Nodogoshi STRONG

24

11

Kinmugi Clear Label

21

11

Sapporo Hokkaido Nama Shibori (literally freshly squeezed)

21

13

Sapporo Mugi and Hops (Black)

19

14

Asahi Style Free (Draft)

18

14

Clear Asahi Prime Rich

18

16

Clear Asahi Clear Seven

17

16

Tanrei Platinum Double

17

18

Nodogoshi ZERO

16

19

Clear Asahi Zeitaku (literally luxury) Zero

15

20

Asahi Gokujo (Kire Aji (literally clean taste))

14

20

Kirin Koi Aji (literally rich taste) (Sugars 0)

14

22

Sapporo White Belg

12

23

Asahi Style Free Perfect

11

23

Asahi Hon Nama Draft

11

25

Asahi Hon Nama Aqua Blue

7

25

Asahi Red Eye

7

25

Asahi Off

7

25

Magnum Dry (Karaguchi (literally dry))

7

25

Sapporo Goku ZERO

7

30

Seven Premium The Brew

6

30

Seven Premium The Brew Strong Seven

6

32

Sapporo Honkaku Karaguchi

5

32

Grand Gold

5

34

Asahi Aqua Zero

4

35

Seven Premium The Brew Carbohydrate 70% Off

3

35

Sapporo Draft One

3

37

Jokki Nama Regular Can

2

38

Other

177



Demographics

Between the 22nd of July and the 5th of August 1,030 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.