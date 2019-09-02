Tastiest canned beer-like beverage

Published by Ken Y-N on

Due to beer being taxed by hops content as well as by alcohol content (or something like that!), there’s a big market for beer-like drinks that are about a third cheaper than the real stuff, so this survey looked at which beer-like drink Japanese found the tastiest.

In at number 6 is one of the first beer-likes, the only one I remember when I first came to Japan, mostly for it’s exceptionally awful taste! It’s basically fermented whatever with forced gassiness and various flavouring to make it – well, the taste is nowhere like beer, but on a dark night and a few sheets to the wind a glass of it might pass for beer.

Some of the Zeros (usually no added sugar, no purine, etc) are actually quite passable if I want to avoid waking up with a dry mouth and dull headache, though.

Of course, if you want real craft beer and real ale, I can recommend Beer Tengoku as two guys dedicated to finding the best brews in Japan.

The top drink, Kinmugi, surely must in part be due to my favourite advert series:


Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Kinmugi (literally Gold Wheat)
133
2
Kirin Nodogoshi (Draft)
82
3
Hon Kirin
59
4
Kinmugi (Gold Lager)
53
5
Clear Asahi
48
6
Tanrei Gogujo (Draft)
44
7
Tanrei Green Label
40
8
Kinmugi (Sugars 75% Off)
39
9
Sapporo Mugi and Hops
38
10
Nodogoshi STRONG
24
11
Kinmugi Clear Label
21
11
Sapporo Hokkaido Nama Shibori (literally freshly squeezed)
21
13
Sapporo Mugi and Hops (Black)
19
14
Asahi Style Free (Draft)
18
14
Clear Asahi Prime Rich
18
16
Clear Asahi Clear Seven
17
16
Tanrei Platinum Double
17
18
Nodogoshi ZERO
16
19
Clear Asahi Zeitaku (literally luxury) Zero
15
20
Asahi Gokujo (Kire Aji (literally clean taste))
14
20
Kirin Koi Aji (literally rich taste) (Sugars 0)
14
22
Sapporo White Belg
12
23
Asahi Style Free Perfect
11
23
Asahi Hon Nama Draft
11
25
Asahi Hon Nama Aqua Blue
7
25
Asahi Red Eye
7
25
Asahi Off
7
25
Magnum Dry (Karaguchi (literally dry))
7
25
Sapporo Goku ZERO
7
30
Seven Premium The Brew
6
30
Seven Premium The Brew Strong Seven
6
32
Sapporo Honkaku Karaguchi
5
32
Grand Gold
5
34
Asahi Aqua Zero
4
35
Seven Premium The Brew Carbohydrate 70% Off
3
35
Sapporo Draft One
3
37
Jokki Nama Regular Can
2
38
Other
177

Demographics

Between the 22nd of July and the 5th of August 1,030 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

The most successful anime adaptations

This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…

Mobile

Making bookings on smartphones

This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…

Polls

Majority want vaccination, many others want side-effect reassurance

Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…