Popular anime that people surprisingly haven’t read the original manga for

Hello again! I’m back after a too-long layoff with this simple survey from goo Ranking into popular anime series that people surprisingly haven’t read the original manga for. I think the “surprisingly” in the title comes from when people saw the list of anime they picked the one where they most thought “Now I come to think of it, I haven’t actually read the original work!”

I don’t read manga so there’s no surprises in the titles listed. I used Google to look up the English title of the anime, so if I haven’t chosen the most familiar name, please let me know!

Here’s a trailer for the latest Lupin the Third movie:


Ranking result

Rank
 
Votes
1
Lupin the Third
222
2
Sazae san
139
3
Doraemon
123
4
Sailor Moon
121
5
Nintama Rantaro
108
6
Detective Conan
97
7
ONE PIECE
67
8
Crayon Shin-chan
65
9
Attack on Titan
61
10
Osomatsu kun
58
11
Gintama
57
11
Gegege no Kitaro
57
13
Dragonball
44
14
Natsume’s Book of Friends
43
15
Chibi Maruko-chan
42
16
Galaxy Express 999
34
17
Sally the Witch
33
18
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure
31
18
Kingdom
31
20
Tokyo Ghoul
30
21
Kuroko’s Basketball
29
21
Sergeant Frog
29
23
Fullmetal Alchemist
27
24
The Rose of Versailles
26
25
Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari KÅen Mae Hashutsujo
23
26
Astro Boy
22
27
Star of the Giants
21
28
SLAM DUNK
20
28
Princess Knight
20
30
Touch
19
31
Kiteretsu Daihyakka
18
31
Dr. Slump
18
31
Himitsu no Akko-chan
18
31
Yu-Gi-Oh
18
31
Tensai Bakabon
18
36
Naruto
16
36
Tiger Mask
16
36
Ruroni Kenshin
16
39
Prince of Tennis
14
40
Atashin’chi
13
40
Urusei Yatsura
13
40
Attack No. 1
13
43
Captain Tsubasa
12
43
Initial D
12
45
Little Ghost Q-Taro
11
45
Maison Ikkoku
11
47
First of the North Star
10
48
Ninja Hattori kun
9
48
Kids on the Slope
9
48
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac
9
51
Yu Yu Hakusho
8
51
Kinnikuman
8
53
Berserk: The Sword-Wind Romance
7
53
Pro Golfer Saru
7
55
Hajime no Ippo
6
56
BLEACH
5
57
Oishinbo
4
58
Obocchama kun
3
59
Asari-chan
2
59
Tokimeki Tonight
2
61
Other
49

Demographics

Between the 13th and 27th of July 2019 2,074 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

