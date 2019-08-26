Popular anime that people surprisingly haven’t read the original manga for

Hello again! I’m back after a too-long layoff with this simple survey from goo Ranking into popular anime series that people surprisingly haven’t read the original manga for. I think the “surprisingly” in the title comes from when people saw the list of anime they picked the one where they most thought “Now I come to think of it, I haven’t actually read the original work!”
I don’t read manga so there’s no surprises in the titles listed. I used Google to look up the English title of the anime, so if I haven’t chosen the most familiar name, please let me know!
Here’s a trailer for the latest Lupin the Third movie:
Rank Votes 1 Lupin the Third 222 2 Sazae san 139 3 Doraemon 123 4 Sailor Moon 121 5 Nintama Rantaro 108 6 Detective Conan 97 7 ONE PIECE 67 8 Crayon Shin-chan 65 9 Attack on Titan 61 10 Osomatsu kun 58 11 Gintama 57 11 Gegege no Kitaro 57 13 Dragonball 44 14 Natsume’s Book of Friends 43 15 Chibi Maruko-chan 42 16 Galaxy Express 999 34 17 Sally the Witch 33 18 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure 31 18 Kingdom 31 20 Tokyo Ghoul 30 21 Kuroko’s Basketball 29 21 Sergeant Frog 29 23 Fullmetal Alchemist 27 24 The Rose of Versailles 26 25 Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari KÅen Mae Hashutsujo 23 26 Astro Boy 22 27 Star of the Giants 21 28 SLAM DUNK 20 28 Princess Knight 20 30 Touch 19 31 Kiteretsu Daihyakka 18 31 Dr. Slump 18 31 Himitsu no Akko-chan 18 31 Yu-Gi-Oh 18 31 Tensai Bakabon 18 36 Naruto 16 36 Tiger Mask 16 36 Ruroni Kenshin 16 39 Prince of Tennis 14 40 Atashin’chi 13 40 Urusei Yatsura 13 40 Attack No. 1 13 43 Captain Tsubasa 12 43 Initial D 12 45 Little Ghost Q-Taro 11 45 Maison Ikkoku 11 47 First of the North Star 10 48 Ninja Hattori kun 9 48 Kids on the Slope 9 48 Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac 9 51 Yu Yu Hakusho 8 51 Kinnikuman 8 53 Berserk: The Sword-Wind Romance 7 53 Pro Golfer Saru 7 55 Hajime no Ippo 6 56 BLEACH 5 57 Oishinbo 4 58 Obocchama kun 3 59 Asari-chan 2 59 Tokimeki Tonight 2 61 Other 49
Demographics
Between the 13th and 27th of July 2019 2,074 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.
