Popular anime that people surprisingly haven’t read the original manga for

Hello again! I’m back after a too-long layoff with this simple survey from goo Ranking into popular anime series that people surprisingly haven’t read the original manga for. I think the “surprisingly” in the title comes from when people saw the list of anime they picked the one where they most thought “Now I come to think of it, I haven’t actually read the original work!”

I don’t read manga so there’s no surprises in the titles listed. I used Google to look up the English title of the anime, so if I haven’t chosen the most familiar name, please let me know!

Ranking result

Rank



Votes

1

Lupin the Third

222

2

Sazae san

139

3

Doraemon

123

4

Sailor Moon

121

5

Nintama Rantaro

108

6

Detective Conan

97

7

ONE PIECE

67

8

Crayon Shin-chan

65

9

Attack on Titan

61

10

Osomatsu kun

58

11

Gintama

57

11

Gegege no Kitaro

57

13

Dragonball

44

14

Natsume’s Book of Friends

43

15

Chibi Maruko-chan

42

16

Galaxy Express 999

34

17

Sally the Witch

33

18

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

31

18

Kingdom

31

20

Tokyo Ghoul

30

21

Kuroko’s Basketball

29

21

Sergeant Frog

29

23

Fullmetal Alchemist

27

24

The Rose of Versailles

26

25

Kochira Katsushika-ku Kameari KÅen Mae Hashutsujo

23

26

Astro Boy

22

27

Star of the Giants

21

28

SLAM DUNK

20

28

Princess Knight

20

30

Touch

19

31

Kiteretsu Daihyakka

18

31

Dr. Slump

18

31

Himitsu no Akko-chan

18

31

Yu-Gi-Oh

18

31

Tensai Bakabon

18

36

Naruto

16

36

Tiger Mask

16

36

Ruroni Kenshin

16

39

Prince of Tennis

14

40

Atashin’chi

13

40

Urusei Yatsura

13

40

Attack No. 1

13

43

Captain Tsubasa

12

43

Initial D

12

45

Little Ghost Q-Taro

11

45

Maison Ikkoku

11

47

First of the North Star

10

48

Ninja Hattori kun

9

48

Kids on the Slope

9

48

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac

9

51

Yu Yu Hakusho

8

51

Kinnikuman

8

53

Berserk: The Sword-Wind Romance

7

53

Pro Golfer Saru

7

55

Hajime no Ippo

6

56

BLEACH

5

57

Oishinbo

4

58

Obocchama kun

3

59

Asari-chan

2

59

Tokimeki Tonight

2

61

Other

49



Demographics

Between the 13th and 27th of July 2019 2,074 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.