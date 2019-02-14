Almost all Japanese like pork

Let’s celebrate the Chinese New Year of the pig by a survey from @nifty looking at pigs and their meat.
In Japan the year’s animal is a wild boar rather than a pig, but as far as I am aware wild boar meat (and game in general) is not very popular at all in Japan, despite the massive pig love. In fact (although I’m not going to go back to check) I think pork is the most popular of all these “Do you like…?” questions.
Anyway, for all you bacon fans, bacon doesn’t appear explicitly on the list, in fact in my experience bacon is a rarity, although thinly-sliced fatty belly pork does feature in many dishes here.
Here’s a typical example of the pig-themed mosquito coil holder:
Research results
Q1: Do you like pork? (Sample size=2,283)
Love it
38.8%
Like it
56.2%
Dislike it
3.5%
Hate it
0.6%
Don’t eat it
1.0%
Men and women liked pork in just about equal amounts.
Q2: What pork dishes do you like? (Sample size=2,283, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Tonkatsu, pork cutlets
86.3%
66.6%
Shoga yaki, fried with ginger
80.0%
71.9%
Tonjiru, pork miso soup
70.4%
67.1%
Kakuni, braised pork (usually belly)
51.3%
47.2%
Subuta, sweet and sour pork
51.5%
43.0%
Niku jaga, boiled pork and potato
48.1%
39.3%
Nikuman, Chinese steamed bun
44.6%
50.7%
Chashu, stewed pork Chinese style
44.9%
38.5%
Pork curry
45.2%
33.2%
Hoikoro, twice-cooked pork
39.2%
35.0%
Buta shabu, lightly boiled pork strips
35.8%
49.6%
Pork saute
31.9%
29.7%
Butadon, pork-topped rice
32.7%
22.8%
Pork kimchi
21.4%
22.0%
Other
1.7%
3.4%
None in particular
2.6%
3.4%
Q3: Which of the following pork brands do you know of? (Sample size=2,283, multiple answer)
