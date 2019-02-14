Almost all Japanese like pork

Published by Ken Y-N on

Let’s celebrate the Chinese New Year of the pig by a survey from @nifty looking at pigs and their meat.

In Japan the year’s animal is a wild boar rather than a pig, but as far as I am aware wild boar meat (and game in general) is not very popular at all in Japan, despite the massive pig love. In fact (although I’m not going to go back to check) I think pork is the most popular of all these “Do you like…?” questions.

Anyway, for all you bacon fans, bacon doesn’t appear explicitly on the list, in fact in my experience bacon is a rarity, although thinly-sliced fatty belly pork does feature in many dishes here.

Here’s a typical example of the pig-themed mosquito coil holder:

Mosquito-Repellent Incense

Research results

Q1: Do you like pork? (Sample size=2,283)

Love it
38.8%
Like it
56.2%
Dislike it
3.5%
Hate it
0.6%
Don’t eat it
1.0%

Men and women liked pork in just about equal amounts.

Q2: What pork dishes do you like? (Sample size=2,283, multiple answer)

 
Male
Female
Tonkatsu, pork cutlets
86.3%
66.6%
Shoga yaki, fried with ginger
80.0%
71.9%
Tonjiru, pork miso soup
70.4%
67.1%
Kakuni, braised pork (usually belly)
51.3%
47.2%
Subuta, sweet and sour pork
51.5%
43.0%
Niku jaga, boiled pork and potato
48.1%
39.3%
Nikuman, Chinese steamed bun
44.6%
50.7%
Chashu, stewed pork Chinese style
44.9%
38.5%
Pork curry
45.2%
33.2%
Hoikoro, twice-cooked pork
39.2%
35.0%
Buta shabu, lightly boiled pork strips
35.8%
49.6%
Pork saute
31.9%
29.7%
Butadon, pork-topped rice
32.7%
22.8%
Pork kimchi
21.4%
22.0%
Other
1.7%
3.4%
None in particular
2.6%
3.4%

Q3: Which of the following pork brands do you know of? (Sample size=2,283, multiple answer)

Iberico pork
81.4%
Sangen pork
74.7%
Agu pork
57.2%
Kurobuta/Berkshire pork
46.0%
Kinkaton
45.2%
Yorkshire pork
33.1%
Tokyo X
27.9%
Hakkin (platinum) pork
16%
Awa pork
9%
Landrace pork
4%
Others
2%
None in particular
9%

Q4: What pork cuts do you like? (Sample size=2,283, multiple answer)

Roast
59.4%
Filet
55.1%
Belly
43.1%
Shoulder roast
39.2%
Thigh
24.6%
Shoulder
15.2%
Tontoro, fatty pork from cheek, neck or shoulder
14.1%
Liver
11.4%
Tongue
8.5%
Trotters
8.0%
Heart
7%
Tripe
6%
Ears
5%
Other
2%
None in particular
19%
Don’t eat pork
1.0%

Q5: What products with pig-based motifs do you find cute? (Sample size=2,283, multiple answer)

 
Male
Female
Mosquito coil holder
45.8%
46.9%
Piggy bank
35.2%
39.8%
Cuddly toy
20.9%
28.6%
Room decorations (German good luck pig, etc)
8.5%
14.9%
Pillow, cushion
5.4%
4.5%
Otoshi futa, drop lid
3.5%
12.7%
Stationery (memo pad, etc)
2.3%
6.4%
Other
0.9%
0.8%
None in particular
38.5%
31.8%

The otoshi futa is a bit of word play, as futa, lid and buta, pig sound similar.

Q6A: What pig characters do you like? (Sample size=30-39 year olds, multiple answer, top five)

Rank
 
Percentage
1=
Porco Rosso
25.0%
1=
Babe
25.0%
3
Piglet
17.9%
4
Ryoga Hibiki
14.3
5=
Three little pigs
10.7%
5=
Hamm
10.7%
5=
Hare Tokidoki Buta, Fair then Partly Piggy
10.7%

Q6B: What pig characters do you like? (Sample size=40-49 year olds, multiple answer, top five)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Odate Buta
22.7%
2
Ace Cook’s Pig
20.7%
3
Porco Rosso
17.2%
4
Piglet
13.3%
5
Three little pigs
12.6%

Q6C: What pig characters do you like? (Sample size=50-59 year olds, multiple answer, top five)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Ace Cook’s Pig
33.7%
2
Porco Rosso
18.3%
3
Odate Buta
17.5%
4
Three little pigs
15.5%
5
Pigsy
14.6%

Q6D: What pig characters do you like? (Sample size=60 years and older, multiple answer, top five)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Ace Cook’s Pig
40.2%
2
Three little pigs
38.6%
3
Pigsy
22.5%
4
Piglet
11.5%
5
Porco Rosso
9.6%

Demographics

Between the 25th and 31st of January 2019 2,283 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Categories: Polls
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

The most successful anime adaptations

This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…

Mobile

Making bookings on smartphones

This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…

Polls

Majority want vaccination, many others want side-effect reassurance

Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…