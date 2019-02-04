What RPG class Japanese would want to be

Published by Ken Y-N on

This fun ranking survey from goo Ranking looked at what RPG class or job Japanese people might like to be or do in a real fantasy life.

This was an open survey, and I voted! I chose necromancer, but I’d only want to be one in-game; if it were “real” life, I’d be the lowly-voted ranger, perhaps due to me first discovering fantasy writing through my mother reading me Lord of the Rings.

A lot of the classes are taken from various Final Fantasy games, I believe, judging by where my Google searches took me. Don’t ask me what the difference between a Blue and a Red Mage is!

Here’s two guys wanting to be a Big Sword Wielder and a Giant Toothpickist:

Final Fantasy Fight

Ranking results

Q: Which RPG class or job would you like to be, do? (Sample size=2,689)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Mage
300
2
Sage
176
3
Hero
122
4
Rune knight
117
5
Onmyoji (diviner)
97
6
Summoner
96
7
Alchemist
93
8
Devil
88
9
Assassin
83
10
Ninja
81
11
Elementalor
76
12
Swordmaster
75
13
Paladin, knight
69
14
Dragon knight
68
15
White mage
67
16
Priestess
66
17
Samurai
57
18
Black mage
54
19
Dark paladin
52
20=
Thief
50
20=
Emperor
50
22=
Necromancer
39
22=
Gunner
39
24
Warrior
37
25
Martial artist, fighting monk
34
26=
Monk
33
26=
Beasttamer
33
26=
Bard, minstrel
33
29
Dancer
32
30
Fortune teller
31
31
Time mage
30
32
Dark knight
28
33
Archer, hunter
27
34
Scholar
26
35
Sorcerer
24
36
Pirate, viking
23
37
Dragon rider
22
38
Priest
21
39
Berserker
18
40
Blue mage
17
41
Ranger
16
42=
Red mage
15
42=
Battlemaster
15
42=
Gladiator
15
45
Mercenary
14
46=
Fengshui master, geomancer
9
46=
Machinist
9
46=
Monarch
9
46=
Lancer
9
46=
Guardian
9
51
Druid
5
52
Other
80

Demographics

Between the 14th and 28th of December 2018 2,689 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

1 Comment

wife · November 20, 2019 at 03:55

Fun post. I think I started Japanese as a fighter class. I didn t really know what my methodology was. I just saw the first few steps and plowed through it (kana, kanji). I enjoyed it and I really fed on the enjoyment and brute forced cards quickly. I would hit 200-300 reviews a day at my peak. It was crazy looking back.

Reply

