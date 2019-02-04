What RPG class Japanese would want to be

This fun ranking survey from goo Ranking looked at what RPG class or job Japanese people might like to be or do in a real fantasy life.

This was an open survey, and I voted! I chose necromancer, but I’d only want to be one in-game; if it were “real” life, I’d be the lowly-voted ranger, perhaps due to me first discovering fantasy writing through my mother reading me Lord of the Rings.

A lot of the classes are taken from various Final Fantasy games, I believe, judging by where my Google searches took me. Don’t ask me what the difference between a Blue and a Red Mage is!

Here’s two guys wanting to be a Big Sword Wielder and a Giant Toothpickist:





Ranking results

Q: Which RPG class or job would you like to be, do? (Sample size=2,689) Rank



Votes

1

Mage

300

2

Sage

176

3

Hero

122

4

Rune knight

117

5

Onmyoji (diviner)

97

6

Summoner

96

7

Alchemist

93

8

Devil

88

9

Assassin

83

10

Ninja

81

11

Elementalor

76

12

Swordmaster

75

13

Paladin, knight

69

14

Dragon knight

68

15

White mage

67

16

Priestess

66

17

Samurai

57

18

Black mage

54

19

Dark paladin

52

20=

Thief

50

20=

Emperor

50

22=

Necromancer

39

22=

Gunner

39

24

Warrior

37

25

Martial artist, fighting monk

34

26=

Monk

33

26=

Beasttamer

33

26=

Bard, minstrel

33

29

Dancer

32

30

Fortune teller

31

31

Time mage

30

32

Dark knight

28

33

Archer, hunter

27

34

Scholar

26

35

Sorcerer

24

36

Pirate, viking

23

37

Dragon rider

22

38

Priest

21

39

Berserker

18

40

Blue mage

17

41

Ranger

16

42=

Red mage

15

42=

Battlemaster

15

42=

Gladiator

15

45

Mercenary

14

46=

Fengshui master, geomancer

9

46=

Machinist

9

46=

Monarch

9

46=

Lancer

9

46=

Guardian

9

51

Druid

5

52

Other

80



Demographics

Between the 14th and 28th of December 2018 2,689 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.