What RPG class Japanese would want to be

This fun ranking survey from goo Ranking looked at what RPG class or job Japanese people might like to be or do in a real fantasy life.
This was an open survey, and I voted! I chose necromancer, but I’d only want to be one in-game; if it were “real” life, I’d be the lowly-voted ranger, perhaps due to me first discovering fantasy writing through my mother reading me Lord of the Rings.
A lot of the classes are taken from various Final Fantasy games, I believe, judging by where my Google searches took me. Don’t ask me what the difference between a Blue and a Red Mage is!
Here’s two guys wanting to be a Big Sword Wielder and a Giant Toothpickist:
Ranking results
Q: Which RPG class or job would you like to be, do? (Sample size=2,689)
Rank Votes 1 Mage 300 2 Sage 176 3 Hero 122 4 Rune knight 117 5 Onmyoji (diviner) 97 6 Summoner 96 7 Alchemist 93 8 Devil 88 9 Assassin 83 10 Ninja 81 11 Elementalor 76 12 Swordmaster 75 13 Paladin, knight 69 14 Dragon knight 68 15 White mage 67 16 Priestess 66 17 Samurai 57 18 Black mage 54 19 Dark paladin 52 20= Thief 50 20= Emperor 50 22= Necromancer 39 22= Gunner 39 24 Warrior 37 25 Martial artist, fighting monk 34 26= Monk 33 26= Beasttamer 33 26= Bard, minstrel 33 29 Dancer 32 30 Fortune teller 31 31 Time mage 30 32 Dark knight 28 33 Archer, hunter 27 34 Scholar 26 35 Sorcerer 24 36 Pirate, viking 23 37 Dragon rider 22 38 Priest 21 39 Berserker 18 40 Blue mage 17 41 Ranger 16 42= Red mage 15 42= Battlemaster 15 42= Gladiator 15 45 Mercenary 14 46= Fengshui master, geomancer 9 46= Machinist 9 46= Monarch 9 46= Lancer 9 46= Guardian 9 51 Druid 5 52 Other 80
Demographics
Between the 14th and 28th of December 2018 2,689 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.
1 Comment
wife · November 20, 2019 at 03:55
Fun post. I think I started Japanese as a fighter class. I didn t really know what my methodology was. I just saw the first few steps and plowed through it (kana, kanji). I enjoyed it and I really fed on the enjoyment and brute forced cards quickly. I would hit 200-300 reviews a day at my peak. It was crazy looking back.