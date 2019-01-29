Wasabi the food Japanese most came to like as adults

Here’s a fun survey from goo Ranking on foods people came to like as adults.

The most hated foods (I would guess) from both sides of the Atlantic don’t make in onto this list. In the UK, Brussels sprouts were definitely something I disliked greatly as a kid, but they are very rarely seen in Japan to feature anywhere on the list. Broccoli on the other hand is very common in Japan, and in fact for the film Inside Out, Pixar replaced the broccoli scene with peppers!

I’m not sure what exactly the difference between the two types of perilla is; oba is a whole leaf, I believe, but shiso might refer to either the purple variety or the dried type that is sometimes used in rice toppings, I think.

As to why apple pie is on the list, though, I have no idea!

Here’s some fresh wasabi, which I still dislike; to the left is nagaimo, which will end up as 48, grated yam, another dislike of mine, along with other sticky vegetables like okura (that’s another omission from the list!):





Research results

Q: Which food did you most dislike as a kid but came to like as an adult? (Sample size=2,235) Rank



Votes

1

Wasabi

141

2

Bell pepper

118

3=

Oyster

87

3=

Liver

87

5

Aubergine/eggplant

85

6

Natto, fermented beans

84

7

Goya/bitter gourd

78

8

Celery

70

9

Myoga, Japanese ginger

69

10

Uni, sea urchin

65

11

Edible chrysanthemum flower

60

12

Salted squid guts

51

13

Gari, sliced ginger in vinegar (usually served with sushi)

48

14=

Spring onions

44

14=

Shiitake mushrooms

44

14=

Ginkgo nuts

44

17

Tomato

41

18=

Kimchi

40

18=

Oba, perilla leaves

40

20

Sashimi

39

21

Pickled shallots

37

22

Rum raisin

33

23=

Herring roe

32

23=

Tripe

32

25=

Mentaiko, spicy salted pollock roe

30

25=

Eel

30

27

Chicken gizzards

29

28

Ginger

28

29

Umeboshi, pickled sour plums

27

30

Matcha, bitter green tea

26

31=

Cinnamon

24

31=

Mustard sprouts

24

33

Shiso, perilla

23

34

Sushi

21

35

Koyadofu, dried tofu

19

36=

Ikura, salmon roe

18

36=

Mint

18

38=

Karasumi, dried mullet roe

16

38=

Apple pie

16

38=

Boiled fish

16

38=

Adzuki beans

16

42=

Carrot

15

42=

Chicken skin

15

44=

Foie gras

14

44=

Yuzu, Japanese citrus

14

44=

Tabasco sauce

14

47

Onions

13

48=

Grated yam

12

48=

Chocolate

12

50=

Ohagi, adzuki paste wrapped with rice gluten

10

50=

Menma, fermented bamboo shoots

10

52

Dried persimmon

8

53=

Shishamo, smelt fish

7

53=

Komatsuna, Japanese mustard spinach

7

55

Hotaru ika, small fluorescent squid eaten whole

6

56=

Edamame, fresh soybeans in the pod

5

56=

Sweet and sour pork

5

56=

Shrimp in chili sauce

5

59

Yoghurt

4

60

Others

209



Demographics

Between the 25th of December 2018 and the 8th of January 2019 2,235 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.