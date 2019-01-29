Wasabi the food Japanese most came to like as adults

Here’s a fun survey from goo Ranking on foods people came to like as adults.

The most hated foods (I would guess) from both sides of the Atlantic don’t make in onto this list. In the UK, Brussels sprouts were definitely something I disliked greatly as a kid, but they are very rarely seen in Japan to feature anywhere on the list. Broccoli on the other hand is very common in Japan, and in fact for the film Inside Out, Pixar replaced the broccoli scene with peppers!

I’m not sure what exactly the difference between the two types of perilla is; oba is a whole leaf, I believe, but shiso might refer to either the purple variety or the dried type that is sometimes used in rice toppings, I think.

As to why apple pie is on the list, though, I have no idea!

Here’s some fresh wasabi, which I still dislike; to the left is nagaimo, which will end up as 48, grated yam, another dislike of mine, along with other sticky vegetables like okura (that’s another omission from the list!):

Wasabi

Research results

Q: Which food did you most dislike as a kid but came to like as an adult? (Sample size=2,235)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Wasabi
141
2
Bell pepper
118
3=
Oyster
87
3=
Liver
87
5
Aubergine/eggplant
85
6
Natto, fermented beans
84
7
Goya/bitter gourd
78
8
Celery
70
9
Myoga, Japanese ginger
69
10
Uni, sea urchin
65
11
Edible chrysanthemum flower
60
12
Salted squid guts
51
13
Gari, sliced ginger in vinegar (usually served with sushi)
48
14=
Spring onions
44
14=
Shiitake mushrooms
44
14=
Ginkgo nuts
44
17
Tomato
41
18=
Kimchi
40
18=
Oba, perilla leaves
40
20
Sashimi
39
21
Pickled shallots
37
22
Rum raisin
33
23=
Herring roe
32
23=
Tripe
32
25=
Mentaiko, spicy salted pollock roe
30
25=
Eel
30
27
Chicken gizzards
29
28
Ginger
28
29
Umeboshi, pickled sour plums
27
30
Matcha, bitter green tea
26
31=
Cinnamon
24
31=
Mustard sprouts
24
33
Shiso, perilla
23
34
Sushi
21
35
Koyadofu, dried tofu
19
36=
Ikura, salmon roe
18
36=
Mint
18
38=
Karasumi, dried mullet roe
16
38=
Apple pie
16
38=
Boiled fish
16
38=
Adzuki beans
16
42=
Carrot
15
42=
Chicken skin
15
44=
Foie gras
14
44=
Yuzu, Japanese citrus
14
44=
Tabasco sauce
14
47
Onions
13
48=
Grated yam
12
48=
Chocolate
12
50=
Ohagi, adzuki paste wrapped with rice gluten
10
50=
Menma, fermented bamboo shoots
10
52
Dried persimmon
8
53=
Shishamo, smelt fish
7
53=
Komatsuna, Japanese mustard spinach
7
55
Hotaru ika, small fluorescent squid eaten whole
6
56=
Edamame, fresh soybeans in the pod
5
56=
Sweet and sour pork
5
56=
Shrimp in chili sauce
5
59
Yoghurt
4
60
Others
209

Demographics

Between the 25th of December 2018 and the 8th of January 2019 2,235 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

