Wasabi the food Japanese most came to like as adults

Here’s a fun survey from goo Ranking on foods people came to like as adults.
The most hated foods (I would guess) from both sides of the Atlantic don’t make in onto this list. In the UK, Brussels sprouts were definitely something I disliked greatly as a kid, but they are very rarely seen in Japan to feature anywhere on the list. Broccoli on the other hand is very common in Japan, and in fact for the film Inside Out, Pixar replaced the broccoli scene with peppers!
I’m not sure what exactly the difference between the two types of perilla is; oba is a whole leaf, I believe, but shiso might refer to either the purple variety or the dried type that is sometimes used in rice toppings, I think.
As to why apple pie is on the list, though, I have no idea!
Here’s some fresh wasabi, which I still dislike; to the left is nagaimo, which will end up as 48, grated yam, another dislike of mine, along with other sticky vegetables like okura (that’s another omission from the list!):
Research results
Q: Which food did you most dislike as a kid but came to like as an adult? (Sample size=2,235)
Rank Votes 1 Wasabi 141 2 Bell pepper 118 3= Oyster 87 3= Liver 87 5 Aubergine/eggplant 85 6 Natto, fermented beans 84 7 Goya/bitter gourd 78 8 Celery 70 9 Myoga, Japanese ginger 69 10 Uni, sea urchin 65 11 Edible chrysanthemum flower 60 12 Salted squid guts 51 13 Gari, sliced ginger in vinegar (usually served with sushi) 48 14= Spring onions 44 14= Shiitake mushrooms 44 14= Ginkgo nuts 44 17 Tomato 41 18= Kimchi 40 18= Oba, perilla leaves 40 20 Sashimi 39 21 Pickled shallots 37 22 Rum raisin 33 23= Herring roe 32 23= Tripe 32 25= Mentaiko, spicy salted pollock roe 30 25= Eel 30 27 Chicken gizzards 29 28 Ginger 28 29 Umeboshi, pickled sour plums 27 30 Matcha, bitter green tea 26 31= Cinnamon 24 31= Mustard sprouts 24 33 Shiso, perilla 23 34 Sushi 21 35 Koyadofu, dried tofu 19 36= Ikura, salmon roe 18 36= Mint 18 38= Karasumi, dried mullet roe 16 38= Apple pie 16 38= Boiled fish 16 38= Adzuki beans 16 42= Carrot 15 42= Chicken skin 15 44= Foie gras 14 44= Yuzu, Japanese citrus 14 44= Tabasco sauce 14 47 Onions 13 48= Grated yam 12 48= Chocolate 12 50= Ohagi, adzuki paste wrapped with rice gluten 10 50= Menma, fermented bamboo shoots 10 52 Dried persimmon 8 53= Shishamo, smelt fish 7 53= Komatsuna, Japanese mustard spinach 7 55 Hotaru ika, small fluorescent squid eaten whole 6 56= Edamame, fresh soybeans in the pod 5 56= Sweet and sour pork 5 56= Shrimp in chili sauce 5 59 Yoghurt 4 60 Others 209
Demographics
Between the 25th of December 2018 and the 8th of January 2019 2,235 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.
