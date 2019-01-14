Two-thirds of Japanese rate President Trump poorly

This interesting survey from @Nifty looked at international relations, focusing on the most important coutries of China, the two Koreas and the USA.
I share the pessimistic view of Trump and his “successes” with his personal brand, with the China relationship, and with his dearest friend, Kim Jong Un of North Korea. For the average Japanese, though, I think the one thing they know the most about is Trump’s ill-founded remarks on car imports. With zero tariffs I’m sure more cars would be sold, of course, but the figures would still be microscopic as America simply does not build cars Japan either wants or needs in any significant numbers.
The Northern Territories are four islands that were invaded (or liberated, depending on your stand-point) by the Soviet Union between the dropping of the atomic bombs and the surrender of Japan.
The conscripted (or slave, depending again on your point of view) labour from the Korean pensinsula issue is from the average Japanese person’s point of view yet another example of Korea stirring things up with Japan just for the sake of internal politics.
Research results
Q1: How do you think the relationship between USA and China will develop? (Sample size=2,231)
Get better
4.4%
Not change
39.0%
Get more dangerous
41.9%
Don’t know
14.7%
Q2: How do you rate President Trump? (Sample size=2,231)
Very positively
2.2%
Somewhat positively
9.1%
Can’t say either way
17.7%
Somewhat negatively
33.3%
Very negatively
33.8%
Don’t know
3.9%
Q3: How many islands do you think should be returned by a settlement of the Northern Territories issue? (Sample size=2,231)
All four islands plus more
9.3%
All four islands
55.0%
Three islands
3.1%
Two islands
17.2%
One island
0.2%
Don’t know
11.3%
Q4: How do you think the North Korea nuclear issue will develop? (Sample size=2,231)
No change from the current situation
46.3%
Denuclearisation will proceed, but not as far as total nuclear disarmament
22.1%
They will build more weapons, and proliferate in other countries too
13.4%
They will build more weapons
8.3%
Denuclearisation will proceed as far as total nuclear disarmament
2.6%
Other
0.9%
Don’t know
6.3%
Q5: How do you think the matter of compensation for World War 2 conscripted (slave) labour from the Korean peninsula should be handled? (Sample size=2,231)
As it has already been settled, no-one should pay any compensation
35.0%
South Korean government should pay compensation
26.9%
The matter should be dealt with by the International Criminal Court
21.2%
South Korean companies that benefited from the 196x agreement should pay compensation
3.0%
Japanese companies should pay compensation
1.7%
Japanese government should pay compensation
1.2%
South Korean third-party should pay compensation
0.2%
Japanese third-party should pay compensation
0.1%
Other
2.3%
Don’t know
8.4%
Q6: How do you think cooperation with other Asia-Pacific nations on trade and defence should proceed? (Sample size=2,231)
Should strengthen cooperation
46.7%
Maintain the current level of cooperation
33.4%
Shouldn’t really strengthen cooperation
8.7%
Don’t know
11.3%
Demographics
Between the 30th of November and the 6th of December 2018 2,231 members of the @Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.
