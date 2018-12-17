The greatest NES games, as chosen by the Japanese

This survey from goo Ranking was a look at which famous Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) game best represented the last 30 years in the eyes of the respondents.

I’m a bit surprised to see that Donkey Kong was relatively low; Pacman I understand as it was not a NES original, but Donkey Kong I just don’t get.

I’m not quite sure what’s going on in this picture, but…

Ranking results

Q: Which famous Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) game best represents the last 30 years? (Sample size=2,555) Rank



Votes

1

Super Mario Brothers

496

2

Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation

331

3

Mario Brothers

249

4

Dragon Quest

204

5

Super Mario Brothers 3

122

6

The Legend of Zelda

93

7

Momotaro Dentetsu

87

8

Donkey Kong

55

9

Pacman

50

10=

Final Fantasy

47

10=

Pro Baseball Family Stadium

47

12

The Portopia Serial Murder Case

45

13

Xevious

37

14=

Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line

32

14=

Ghouls ‘N Ghosts

32

16

Space Invaders

31

17

Nobunaga’s Ambition

30

18

Twinbee

28

19=

Renegade

27

19=

Momotaro Densetsu

27

19=

Mega Man

27

22

Goonies

25

23

Famous Detective Sanma

23

24

Ice Climber

21

25

Gladius

20

26

Castlevania

18

27=

Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Dochu

17

27=

Doraemon

17

29

Mappy

16

30

Metroid

14

31=

Final Fantasy II

13

31=

The Tower of Druaga

13

33=

Wizardry

12

33=

Super Dodge Ball

12

33=

Mega Man 2

12

36

Famicon Wars

11

37=

Hanjuku Hero

10

37=

Milon’s Secret Castle

10

37=

Ninja Kid

10

40=

Famicon Tantei Club Part II: Ushiro ni Tatsu Shojo

9

40=

JaJaMaru no Daibouken

9

42=

Okhotsk ni Kiyu: Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin Jiken

8

42=

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

8

42=

Balloon Fight

8

45=

Minelvaton Saga: Ragon no Fukkatsu

7

45=

Valkyrie no BÅken: Toki no Kagi Densetsu

7

45=

Galaga

7

48=

Star Luster

6

48=

Tag Team Match: M.U.S.C.L.E.

6

48=

Famicon Tantei Club: Kieta Kokeisha

6

48=

Mighty Bomb Jack

6

52=

Shin Onigashima

5

52=

Dig Dug

5

54=

Salamander

4

54=

Solomon’s Key

4

54=

Super Chinese

4

57=

Family Tennis

3

57=

Okhotsk ni Kiyu: Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin Jiken

3

57=

Spy vs Spy

3

60

Door Door

2

61

Other

64



Demographics

Between the 3rd to the 11th of November 2018 2,555 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.