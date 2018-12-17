The greatest NES games, as chosen by the Japanese

This survey from goo Ranking was a look at which famous Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) game best represented the last 30 years in the eyes of the respondents.

I’m a bit surprised to see that Donkey Kong was relatively low; Pacman I understand as it was not a NES original, but Donkey Kong I just don’t get.

I’m not quite sure what’s going on in this picture, but…

NES Nintendo System

Ranking results

Q: Which famous Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) game best represents the last 30 years? (Sample size=2,555)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Super Mario Brothers
496
2
Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation
331
3
Mario Brothers
249
4
Dragon Quest
204
5
Super Mario Brothers 3
122
6
The Legend of Zelda
93
7
Momotaro Dentetsu
87
8
Donkey Kong
55
9
Pacman
50
10=
Final Fantasy
47
10=
Pro Baseball Family Stadium
47
12
The Portopia Serial Murder Case
45
13
Xevious
37
14=
Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line
32
14=
Ghouls ‘N Ghosts
32
16
Space Invaders
31
17
Nobunaga’s Ambition
30
18
Twinbee
28
19=
Renegade
27
19=
Momotaro Densetsu
27
19=
Mega Man
27
22
Goonies
25
23
Famous Detective Sanma
23
24
Ice Climber
21
25
Gladius
20
26
Castlevania
18
27=
Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Dochu
17
27=
Doraemon
17
29
Mappy
16
30
Metroid
14
31=
Final Fantasy II
13
31=
The Tower of Druaga
13
33=
Wizardry
12
33=
Super Dodge Ball
12
33=
Mega Man 2
12
36
Famicon Wars
11
37=
Hanjuku Hero
10
37=
Milon’s Secret Castle
10
37=
Ninja Kid
10
40=
Famicon Tantei Club Part II: Ushiro ni Tatsu Shojo
9
40=
JaJaMaru no Daibouken
9
42=
Okhotsk ni Kiyu: Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin Jiken
8
42=
Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
8
42=
Balloon Fight
8
45=
Minelvaton Saga: Ragon no Fukkatsu
7
45=
Valkyrie no BÅken: Toki no Kagi Densetsu
7
45=
Galaga
7
48=
Star Luster
6
48=
Tag Team Match: M.U.S.C.L.E.
6
48=
Famicon Tantei Club: Kieta Kokeisha
6
48=
Mighty Bomb Jack
6
52=
Shin Onigashima
5
52=
Dig Dug
5
54=
Salamander
4
54=
Solomon’s Key
4
54=
Super Chinese
4
57=
Family Tennis
3
57=
Okhotsk ni Kiyu: Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin Jiken
3
57=
Spy vs Spy
3
60
Door Door
2
61
Other
64

Demographics

Between the 3rd to the 11th of November 2018 2,555 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

  1. Anon said,
    February 18, 2019 @ 03:40

    Momotaru Dentetsu is on this list twice.

    • Ken Y-N said,
      February 18, 2019 @ 23:53

      No, it’s Momotaru DenTestsu and DenSetsu – difficult to spot, though!

