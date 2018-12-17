The greatest NES games, as chosen by the Japanese
This survey from goo Ranking was a look at which famous Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) game best represented the last 30 years in the eyes of the respondents.
I’m a bit surprised to see that Donkey Kong was relatively low; Pacman I understand as it was not a NES original, but Donkey Kong I just don’t get.
I’m not quite sure what’s going on in this picture, but…
Ranking results
Q: Which famous Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) game best represents the last 30 years? (Sample size=2,555)
Rank Votes 1 Super Mario Brothers 496 2 Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation 331 3 Mario Brothers 249 4 Dragon Quest 204 5 Super Mario Brothers 3 122 6 The Legend of Zelda 93 7 Momotaro Dentetsu 87 8 Donkey Kong 55 9 Pacman 50 10= Final Fantasy 47 10= Pro Baseball Family Stadium 47 12 The Portopia Serial Murder Case 45 13 Xevious 37 14= Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line 32 14= Ghouls ‘N Ghosts 32 16 Space Invaders 31 17 Nobunaga’s Ambition 30 18 Twinbee 28 19= Renegade 27 19= Momotaro Densetsu 27 19= Mega Man 27 22 Goonies 25 23 Famous Detective Sanma 23 24 Ice Climber 21 25 Gladius 20 26 Castlevania 18 27= Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Dochu 17 27= Doraemon 17 29 Mappy 16 30 Metroid 14 31= Final Fantasy II 13 31= The Tower of Druaga 13 33= Wizardry 12 33= Super Dodge Ball 12 33= Mega Man 2 12 36 Famicon Wars 11 37= Hanjuku Hero 10 37= Milon’s Secret Castle 10 37= Ninja Kid 10 40= Famicon Tantei Club Part II: Ushiro ni Tatsu Shojo 9 40= JaJaMaru no Daibouken 9 42= Okhotsk ni Kiyu: Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin Jiken 8 42= Zelda II: The Adventure of Link 8 42= Balloon Fight 8 45= Minelvaton Saga: Ragon no Fukkatsu 7 45= Valkyrie no BÅken: Toki no Kagi Densetsu 7 45= Galaga 7 48= Star Luster 6 48= Tag Team Match: M.U.S.C.L.E. 6 48= Famicon Tantei Club: Kieta Kokeisha 6 48= Mighty Bomb Jack 6 52= Shin Onigashima 5 52= Dig Dug 5 54= Salamander 4 54= Solomon’s Key 4 54= Super Chinese 4 57= Family Tennis 3 57= Okhotsk ni Kiyu: Hokkaido Rensa Satsujin Jiken 3 57= Spy vs Spy 3 60 Door Door 2 61 Other 64
Demographics
Between the 3rd to the 11th of November 2018 2,555 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.
Momotaru Dentetsu is on this list twice.
No, it’s Momotaru DenTestsu and DenSetsu – difficult to spot, though!