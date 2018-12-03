Stuff you wish you didn’t know about sloppy women

Today’s entertainment from goo Ranking is this survey into what truths about sloppy women people did not want to know.

When I was single, if we skip the makeup questions, I hit about 50% of these items! However, thanks to training by the spousal unit, I don’t think I have any of these habits left.

Here’s the best photo of a sloppy Japanese woman I could find:





Ranking results

Q: What did you not really want to know about what sloppy women get up to? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

They don’t bathe every day

109

2

They skip brushing their teeth

108

3

They skip on washing their bras regularly

77

4

They go to sleep without removing their makeup

73

5

Chocolate snacks are their staple diet

70

6

They don’t wash their sheets and pillow cases

58

7=

They have mountains of dirty laundry piled up in their rooms

52

7=

They are always late when meeting

52

9=

They don’t carry a handkerchief

48

9=

The area around their desk is messy

48

9=

They aren’t bothered by using dirty makeup brushes

48

12=

They skip treating hairy legs, arms during winter

47

12=

They don’t care that their smartphone screen is cracked

47

14

They only treat excess hair in visible areas

44

15

Dirty dishes pile up in their sink

43

16

They go to sleep without drying their hair

41

17

Rather than chopping ingredients, they just rip them

37

18=

On days off they spend it all in their pyjamas

35

18=

They are not bothered by wearing sweaters covered in hairballs

35

20

They kick doors open and closed

34

21=

They eat food straight out of the pan

33

21=

They use shampoo refill bottles as-is, not for refilling proper bottles

33

21=

They aren’t bothered by their smartphone screen being covered in fingerprints

33

21=

They aren’t bothered by wearing dirty trainers

33

25=

Their wallets are stuffed with loyalty cards

31

25=

They never wear coats or tops

31

25=

They spend all day on days off lying on top of their beds

31

28

Bras are too much bother, so they wear only bra tops

30

29=

Their wallets are stuffed with small changes and receipts

29

29=

They leave their washing out even after it dries

29

31

They skip tidying up their facial hair

27

32

They are frequently losing things

26

33=

Oversleeping is their normal mode

25

33=

They live in their kotatsu (heated table) all winter

25

33=

They have lots and lots of unread email

25

36=

Their closets are packed full

24

36=

Rather than using nail remover, they just layer on another coat

24

36=

They are not bothered if food is a few days past its Best Before date

24

39

They keep the same nail polish, gel for many a day

23

40

They never check how much money is in their bank account

22

41

They sleep until lunchtime on holidays

20

42=

They never phone back even if people leave messages

19

42=

Rather than do their makeup, they just wear a mask when going out

19

44

They don’t wear makeup on days off

16

45

They hate ironing things

14

46

They don’t regularly go to beauty salons

12

47=

They don’t bother at all with uploading photos to Instagram

10

47=

They use the same password for everything

10

49

They often forget their smartphone recharger, spare battery

7

50

They soon give up going to the gym

6



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 26th of September 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 49 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics

were given.