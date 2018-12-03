Stuff you wish you didn’t know about sloppy women

Published by Ken Y-N on

Today’s entertainment from goo Ranking is this survey into what truths about sloppy women people did not want to know.

When I was single, if we skip the makeup questions, I hit about 50% of these items! However, thanks to training by the spousal unit, I don’t think I have any of these habits left.

Here’s the best photo of a sloppy Japanese woman I could find:

PREPPY? GIRL

Ranking results

Q: What did you not really want to know about what sloppy women get up to? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
They don’t bathe every day
109
2
They skip brushing their teeth
108
3
They skip on washing their bras regularly
77
4
They go to sleep without removing their makeup
73
5
Chocolate snacks are their staple diet
70
6
They don’t wash their sheets and pillow cases
58
7=
They have mountains of dirty laundry piled up in their rooms
52
7=
They are always late when meeting
52
9=
They don’t carry a handkerchief
48
9=
The area around their desk is messy
48
9=
They aren’t bothered by using dirty makeup brushes
48
12=
They skip treating hairy legs, arms during winter
47
12=
They don’t care that their smartphone screen is cracked
47
14
They only treat excess hair in visible areas
44
15
Dirty dishes pile up in their sink
43
16
They go to sleep without drying their hair
41
17
Rather than chopping ingredients, they just rip them
37
18=
On days off they spend it all in their pyjamas
35
18=
They are not bothered by wearing sweaters covered in hairballs
35
20
They kick doors open and closed
34
21=
They eat food straight out of the pan
33
21=
They use shampoo refill bottles as-is, not for refilling proper bottles
33
21=
They aren’t bothered by their smartphone screen being covered in fingerprints
33
21=
They aren’t bothered by wearing dirty trainers
33
25=
Their wallets are stuffed with loyalty cards
31
25=
They never wear coats or tops
31
25=
They spend all day on days off lying on top of their beds
31
28
Bras are too much bother, so they wear only bra tops
30
29=
Their wallets are stuffed with small changes and receipts
29
29=
They leave their washing out even after it dries
29
31
They skip tidying up their facial hair
27
32
They are frequently losing things
26
33=
Oversleeping is their normal mode
25
33=
They live in their kotatsu (heated table) all winter
25
33=
They have lots and lots of unread email
25
36=
Their closets are packed full
24
36=
Rather than using nail remover, they just layer on another coat
24
36=
They are not bothered if food is a few days past its Best Before date
24
39
They keep the same nail polish, gel for many a day
23
40
They never check how much money is in their bank account
22
41
They sleep until lunchtime on holidays
20
42=
They never phone back even if people leave messages
19
42=
Rather than do their makeup, they just wear a mask when going out
19
44
They don’t wear makeup on days off
16
45
They hate ironing things
14
46
They don’t regularly go to beauty salons
12
47=
They don’t bother at all with uploading photos to Instagram
10
47=
They use the same password for everything
10
49
They often forget their smartphone recharger, spare battery
7
50
They soon give up going to the gym
6

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 26th of September 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 49 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics
were given.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

1 Comment

greg · December 5, 2018 at 08:18

Is there a similar poll on ‘sloppy men’? I’m wondering how many I can check off?

Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

The most successful anime adaptations

This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…

Mobile

Making bookings on smartphones

This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…

Polls

Majority want vaccination, many others want side-effect reassurance

Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…

%d bloggers like this: