Stuff you wish you didn’t know about sloppy women

Today’s entertainment from goo Ranking is this survey into what truths about sloppy women people did not want to know.
When I was single, if we skip the makeup questions, I hit about 50% of these items! However, thanks to training by the spousal unit, I don’t think I have any of these habits left.
Here’s the best photo of a sloppy Japanese woman I could find:
Ranking results
Q: What did you not really want to know about what sloppy women get up to? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 They don’t bathe every day 109 2 They skip brushing their teeth 108 3 They skip on washing their bras regularly 77 4 They go to sleep without removing their makeup 73 5 Chocolate snacks are their staple diet 70 6 They don’t wash their sheets and pillow cases 58 7= They have mountains of dirty laundry piled up in their rooms 52 7= They are always late when meeting 52 9= They don’t carry a handkerchief 48 9= The area around their desk is messy 48 9= They aren’t bothered by using dirty makeup brushes 48 12= They skip treating hairy legs, arms during winter 47 12= They don’t care that their smartphone screen is cracked 47 14 They only treat excess hair in visible areas 44 15 Dirty dishes pile up in their sink 43 16 They go to sleep without drying their hair 41 17 Rather than chopping ingredients, they just rip them 37 18= On days off they spend it all in their pyjamas 35 18= They are not bothered by wearing sweaters covered in hairballs 35 20 They kick doors open and closed 34 21= They eat food straight out of the pan 33 21= They use shampoo refill bottles as-is, not for refilling proper bottles 33 21= They aren’t bothered by their smartphone screen being covered in fingerprints 33 21= They aren’t bothered by wearing dirty trainers 33 25= Their wallets are stuffed with loyalty cards 31 25= They never wear coats or tops 31 25= They spend all day on days off lying on top of their beds 31 28 Bras are too much bother, so they wear only bra tops 30 29= Their wallets are stuffed with small changes and receipts 29 29= They leave their washing out even after it dries 29 31 They skip tidying up their facial hair 27 32 They are frequently losing things 26 33= Oversleeping is their normal mode 25 33= They live in their kotatsu (heated table) all winter 25 33= They have lots and lots of unread email 25 36= Their closets are packed full 24 36= Rather than using nail remover, they just layer on another coat 24 36= They are not bothered if food is a few days past its Best Before date 24 39 They keep the same nail polish, gel for many a day 23 40 They never check how much money is in their bank account 22 41 They sleep until lunchtime on holidays 20 42= They never phone back even if people leave messages 19 42= Rather than do their makeup, they just wear a mask when going out 19 44 They don’t wear makeup on days off 16 45 They hate ironing things 14 46 They don’t regularly go to beauty salons 12 47= They don’t bother at all with uploading photos to Instagram 10 47= They use the same password for everything 10 49 They often forget their smartphone recharger, spare battery 7 50 They soon give up going to the gym 6
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 26th of September 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 49 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics
were given.
1 Comment
greg · December 5, 2018 at 08:18
Is there a similar poll on ‘sloppy men’? I’m wondering how many I can check off?