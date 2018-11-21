Teenage schoolgirls and smartphones, part 2 of 2

Following on from women and mobile games, I now present a survey from Pre-Can Teens Labo by GMO into teenage schoolgirls and mobile phones.

This is another rather large survey with lots of interesting data to consume. Of all these YouTubers and Instagrammers, there are only two I’ve heard of. I won’t touch TikTok, though, as I trust them even less than I do LINE!

Fake News here seems to be neither Trump’s definition, news he doesn’t like, nor the original meaning of deliberately false information shared via web sites made to look like legitimate sources to inflame political debate, but just people posting flat-out lies.

Research results

Q4: Which YouTube account do you most like? (Sample size=1,256, free answer, top ten)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Fischer’s
170
2
Skypeace
93
3
Emurena (Fukurena, M-kun)
61
4
Hajimeshacho
53
5
Neo
50
6
Mizutamari Bond
49
7
HIKAKIN
43
8
Maataso
41
9
Fukurena
39
10
Sankoichi
38

Note that I don’t have TikTok installed and it’s hidden from Google, so no links to the accounts.

Q5: Which TikTok account do you most like? (Sample size=1,256, free answer, top ten)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Hinata
102
2
Neo
70
3=
Maikichi
26
3=
Yuzu
26
5
Yunatako
23
6
Kaiga Banba
16
7=
Shinako
15
7=
Sakura
15
9
Hayataku
14
10
Kotatsu
12

Q6: Which Instagram account do you most like? (Sample size=1,256, free answer, top ten)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Naomi Watanabe
38
2
Neo
15
3
Hinata
8
4
Reo Sano
7
5=
BTS
6
5=
Twice
6
5=
Teo kun
6
5=
Mafumafu
6
5=
Yuka Furukawa
6
5=
Nicole Fujita
6

Q7: Have you heard of “Fake News”? (Sample size=1,256)

Heard about it, and understand what it means (to SQs)
36.6%
Heard about it, but don’t know what it means
27.9%
Not heard of it
35.5%

Q7SQ1: On which SNS have you seen Fake News? (Sample size=460, multiple answer)

Twitter
40.7%
LINE Timeline
39.8%
Instagram
9.3%
Facebook
2.4%
Never seen any
21.3%
Don’t know, don’t remember
20.4%

Q7SQ2: Have you ever posted Fake News yourself? (Sample size=460)

Yes
2.8%
No
97.2%

Demographics

At some point in the recent past 1,256 members of the Pre-Can Teens monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. All of the sample were female smartphone users, 4.5% of the sample were 12 years old, 26.5% 13, 19.9% 14, 21.1% 15, 15.9% 16, 7.7% 17, 4.2% 18 and 0.2% aged 19 years old. Furthermore, 61.1% of the sample were middle-schoolers, 38.9% high-schoolers.

