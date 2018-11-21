Teenage schoolgirls and smartphones, part 2 of 2

Following on from women and mobile games, I now present a survey from Pre-Can Teens Labo by GMO into teenage schoolgirls and mobile phones.

This is another rather large survey with lots of interesting data to consume. Of all these YouTubers and Instagrammers, there are only two I’ve heard of. I won’t touch TikTok, though, as I trust them even less than I do LINE!

Fake News here seems to be neither Trump’s definition, news he doesn’t like, nor the original meaning of deliberately false information shared via web sites made to look like legitimate sources to inflame political debate, but just people posting flat-out lies.



Research results

Demographics

At some point in the recent past 1,256 members of the Pre-Can Teens monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. All of the sample were female smartphone users, 4.5% of the sample were 12 years old, 26.5% 13, 19.9% 14, 21.1% 15, 15.9% 16, 7.7% 17, 4.2% 18 and 0.2% aged 19 years old. Furthermore, 61.1% of the sample were middle-schoolers, 38.9% high-schoolers.