Teenage schoolgirls and smartphones, part 1 of 2

Following on from women and mobile games, I now present a survey from Pre-Can Teens Labo by GMO into teenage schoolgirls and mobile phones.

This is another rather large survey with lots of interesting data to consume. LINE is, as you can see, the messenger app for not just schoolgirls, but just about everyone in Japan. I avoid it like the plague, though as I don’t trust them with my phonebook, and my wife has the problem that once a corporate account makes contact, it’s pretty much impossible to block them, and even if you manage to they can reconnect.

On the other hand, Facebook seems remarkably low, but I’ve heard in America only old people use Facebook, so perhaps that is a trend in Japan too.



Research results

Q1: What is the OS of your main smartphone? (Sample size=1,256) Android

47.6%

iOS

49.0%

Other

3.3%

Q2: What is the carrier for your main smartphone? (Sample size=1,256) docomo

37.0%

au

24.1%

SoftBank

16.7%

Y! Mobile

7.6%

Cheap SIM-only

5.8%

Don’t know

8.7%

Q3: Do you use smartphone apps? (Sample size=1,256) Yes (to SQ1, SQ3 on)

99.8%

No

0.2%

Q3SQ1: What genres of smartphone apps do you use? (Sample size=1,254) SNS, communication (to SQ2)

92.3%

Camera, photo retouch

86.7%

Video

84.8%

Game

72.4%

Music

72.1%

Manga, books

44.3%

Weather

36.2%

Maps, navigation

33.4%

Study

32.7%

Shopping

28.7%

Coupon

27.5%

News, information

20.3%

Health care

10.9%

Recipe

6.9%

Other

0.9%

Don’t know, can’t remember

2.1%

Q3SQ2: How often do you use the following SNS, communication apps? (Sample size=1,157)

Every day

Not every day

LINE

98.9%

1.1%

Twitter

55.5%

44.5%

Instagram

49.5%

50.5%

Facebook

3.5%

96.5%

Q3SQ3: In the last 6 months, about how many new smartphone apps have you installed? (Sample size=1,254) None at all

3.9%

One to three

25.8%

Four to seven

23.4%

Eight to ten

13.1%

11 to 15

6.7%

16 to 20

2.8%

21 to 30

3.1%

31 or more

3.1%

Don’t know, don’t remember

18.2%

Q3SQ4: About how many apps do you use daily? (Sample size=1,254) One to three

32.9%

Four to ten

60.0%

11 to 20

3.8%

21 or more

0.6%

Don’t know, don’t remember

2.7%

Q3SQ5: Have you ever spent money on buying apps, in-app items, etc? (Sample size=1,254) Yes (to SQ6)

14.4%

No

85.6%

Q3SQ6: About how much per month do you spend on buying apps, in-app items, etc? (Sample size=181, multiple answer) Less than 500 yen

24.9%

500 to 999 yen

14.4%

1,000 to 2,999 yen

15.5%

3,000 to 4,999 yen

9.4%

5,000 to 9,999 yen

6.6%

10,000 to 19,999 yen

1.1%

20,000 to 49,999 yen

0.0%

50,000 to 99,999 yen

1.1%

100,000 yen or more

1.7%

Don’t know, can’t remember

25.4%



Demographics

At some point in the recent past 1,256 members of the Pre-Can Teens monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. All of the sample were female smartphone users, 4.5% of the sample were 12 years old, 26.5% 13, 19.9% 14, 21.1% 15, 15.9% 16, 7.7% 17, 4.2% 18 and 0.2% aged 19 years old. Furthermore, 61.1% of the sample were middle-schoolers, 38.9% high-schoolers.