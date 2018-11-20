Teenage schoolgirls and smartphones, part 1 of 2

This is another rather large survey with lots of interesting data to consume. LINE is, as you can see, the messenger app for not just schoolgirls, but just about everyone in Japan. I avoid it like the plague, though as I don’t trust them with my phonebook, and my wife has the problem that once a corporate account makes contact, it’s pretty much impossible to block them, and even if you manage to they can reconnect.
On the other hand, Facebook seems remarkably low, but I’ve heard in America only old people use Facebook, so perhaps that is a trend in Japan too.
Research results
Q1: What is the OS of your main smartphone? (Sample size=1,256)
Android
47.6%
iOS
49.0%
Other
3.3%
Q2: What is the carrier for your main smartphone? (Sample size=1,256)
docomo
37.0%
au
24.1%
SoftBank
16.7%
Y! Mobile
7.6%
Cheap SIM-only
5.8%
Don’t know
8.7%
Q3: Do you use smartphone apps? (Sample size=1,256)
Q3SQ6: About how much per month do you spend on buying apps, in-app items, etc? (Sample size=181, multiple answer)
Less than 500 yen
24.9%
500 to 999 yen
14.4%
1,000 to 2,999 yen
15.5%
3,000 to 4,999 yen
9.4%
5,000 to 9,999 yen
6.6%
10,000 to 19,999 yen
1.1%
20,000 to 49,999 yen
0.0%
50,000 to 99,999 yen
1.1%
100,000 yen or more
1.7%
Don’t know, can’t remember
25.4%
Demographics
At some point in the recent past 1,256 members of the Pre-Can Teens monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. All of the sample were female smartphone users, 4.5% of the sample were 12 years old, 26.5% 13, 19.9% 14, 21.1% 15, 15.9% 16, 7.7% 17, 4.2% 18 and 0.2% aged 19 years old. Furthermore, 61.1% of the sample were middle-schoolers, 38.9% high-schoolers.
