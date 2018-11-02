Women and mobile games: part 3 of 3

This rather huge survey from Kurashi How Labs looked at women and smartphone games.
This final part found a small number of people buying in-game stuff, but even there most just used pocket money. I’ve never paid real money, but my wife borrows all the money I collect from Google Rewards and recently Google Pay cash back to spend on clothes for some dress-up game.
Talking about paying for dress-up games
Research results
Q13: Have you ever spent money to buy in-game items, loot boxes, etc? (Sample size=524)
Yes (to SQ) 23.5% No 76.5%
Q13SQ: In the last 6 months, about how much have you spend on in-game items? (Sample size=123, multiple answer)
Less than 100 yen 19.5% Less than 500 yen 28.5% Less than 1,500 yen 23.6% Less than 3,000 yen 8.9% Less than 5,000 yen 9.8% Less than 10,000 yen 4.9% Less than 20,000 yen 2.4% 20,000 yen or more 2.4%
Perhaps not surprisingly, the biggest spenders were those in full-time employment and those in their forties.
Q14: Who do you play smartphone, tablet games with? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)
By myself 88.4% With husband 10.9% With children 10.9% With friends, colleagues 7.3% With parents 2.9% With in-game friends 2.7% With boyfriend 0.8% Other 1.5%
Q15: Why do you play smartphone, tablet games? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)
To fill spare time 72.9% To cheer myself up 54.8% To relieve stress 30.9% To relax with cute characters 21.9% To escape the real world 19.3% To feel I’m achieving, completing something 18.7% To exercise my brain 17.6% To have fun with friends, family 10.5% To imagine I’m in love with the handsome characters 4.0% To play with people that I don’t know 2.7% To get some exercise 1.3% To know what’s in vogue 0.8% Other 1.9%
Q16: Have you ever watched a musical based on game characters from a smartphone, tablet game you’ve played, or bought character goods from a game? (Sample size=524)
Yes 13.0% No 87.0%
Q17: Do you want to keep playing mobile games in the future? (Sample size=524)
Yes 54.0% Probably 36.8% Probably not 8.2% Not at all 1.0%
Demographics
Between the 1st and 5th of August 2018 524 women who played smartphone or tablet games completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The average age of the sample was 38.8 years old.
