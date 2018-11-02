Women and mobile games: part 3 of 3

This rather huge survey from Kurashi How Labs looked at women and smartphone games

This final part found a small number of people buying in-game stuff, but even there most just used pocket money. I’ve never paid real money, but my wife borrows all the money I collect from Google Rewards and recently Google Pay cash back to spend on clothes for some dress-up game.

Research results

Q13: Have you ever spent money to buy in-game items, loot boxes, etc? (Sample size=524) Yes (to SQ)

23.5%

No

76.5%

Q13SQ: In the last 6 months, about how much have you spend on in-game items? (Sample size=123, multiple answer) Less than 100 yen

19.5%

Less than 500 yen

28.5%

Less than 1,500 yen

23.6%

Less than 3,000 yen

8.9%

Less than 5,000 yen

9.8%

Less than 10,000 yen

4.9%

Less than 20,000 yen

2.4%

20,000 yen or more

2.4%

Perhaps not surprisingly, the biggest spenders were those in full-time employment and those in their forties. Q14: Who do you play smartphone, tablet games with? (Sample size=524, multiple answer) By myself

88.4%

With husband

10.9%

With children

10.9%

With friends, colleagues

7.3%

With parents

2.9%

With in-game friends

2.7%

With boyfriend

0.8%

Other

1.5%

Q15: Why do you play smartphone, tablet games? (Sample size=524, multiple answer) To fill spare time

72.9%

To cheer myself up

54.8%

To relieve stress

30.9%

To relax with cute characters

21.9%

To escape the real world

19.3%

To feel I’m achieving, completing something

18.7%

To exercise my brain

17.6%

To have fun with friends, family

10.5%

To imagine I’m in love with the handsome characters

4.0%

To play with people that I don’t know

2.7%

To get some exercise

1.3%

To know what’s in vogue

0.8%

Other

1.9%

Q16: Have you ever watched a musical based on game characters from a smartphone, tablet game you’ve played, or bought character goods from a game? (Sample size=524) Yes

13.0%

No

87.0%

Q17: Do you want to keep playing mobile games in the future? (Sample size=524) Yes

54.0%

Probably

36.8%

Probably not

8.2%

Not at all

1.0%



Demographics

Between the 1st and 5th of August 2018 524 women who played smartphone or tablet games completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The average age of the sample was 38.8 years old.