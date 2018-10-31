Women and mobile games: part 2 of 3

This rather huge survey from Kurashi How Labs looked at women and smartphone games.

My current game has a handy display of how many days you’ve logged in as you log in, so I can tell you that I’ve been playing for 199 days. The last game I was addicted to, Two Dots, I quit after about a year as I’d basically beaten the game; I’d got three stars on every single level, and there was no new content on the horizon, so I quit.

I’ve seen this game advertised on the monitors in the train, but you probably get put on a list if you download it:





Research results

Q8: What genres of game do you usually play? (Sample size=524, multiple answer) Puzzle, puzzle action, puzzle RPG

62.8%

Quiz, brain training

16.4%

Growing up game

13.2%

RPG, MMORPG, action RPG

12.2%

Location-based game (Pokemon GO, etc)

10.1%

Card game, table-top game, board game

9.4%

Town, country-building

8.6%

Music, rhythm game

7.6%

Love game

6.7%

Battle action game

5.5%

Escape game

5.5%

Shooting game

4.6%

Sports, race game

3.2%

War, economy simulation game

2.5%

Other

2.7%

Q9: Which game are you currently addicted to? (Sample size=524, top 10) Rank



Votes

1

LINE: Disney Tsum-Tsum

92

2

Pokemon GO

27

3

Puzzle and Dragons

20

4

Candy Crush, CC Saga, CC Soda

19

5

LINE Bubble, LINE Bubble 2

14

6

LINE Pokopoko

13

7=

Solitaire

12

7=

Monster Strike

12

9

Doubutsu no Mori (Animal Crossing)

8

10

Frozen Free Fall

7

Q10: How long have you been playing the game you are currently addicted to? (Sample size=524) Less than a week

6.5%

Less than a month

6.9%

Less than two months

4.6%

Less than three month

5.0%

Less than half a year

8.0%

Less than a year

14.1%

Less than two years

17.2%

Less than three years

14.7%

Three or more years

23.1%

Q11: How did you first come across the game you are currently addicted to? (Sample size=524, multiple answer) Recommended by friends, family

46.0%

Saw it in the app store, Google Play

29.4%

Saw it mentioned on net news, blogs

9.0%

Saw TV advert

6.9%

Saw it mentioned on Twitter, Facebook, other SNS

6.7%

Saw a related comic, animation

4.0%

Saw it on a TV program

2.3%

Saw it in newspaper, magazine

1.0%

Other

7.4%

Q12: Have you ever quit playing a game? (Sample size=524) Yes (to SQ)

73.7%

No

26.3%

Q12SQ: Why did you quit playing a game? (Sample size=game quitters, multiple answer) Got bored with it

62.4%

Couldn’t progress easily without spending money

30.8%

Took too much time to play

30.6%

Didn’t feel I was achieving anything

24.4%

Too complicated to play

17.9%

Stopped liking the characters, design

7.8%

Stopped liking the story

6.0%

Had no-one to play with

4.4%

Other

7.3%



Demographics

Between the 1st and 5th of August 2018 524 women who played smartphone or tablet games completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The average age of the sample was 38.8 years old.