Women and mobile games: part 2 of 3

Published by Ken Y-N on

This rather huge survey from Kurashi How Labs looked at women and smartphone games.

My current game has a handy display of how many days you’ve logged in as you log in, so I can tell you that I’ve been playing for 199 days. The last game I was addicted to, Two Dots, I quit after about a year as I’d basically beaten the game; I’d got three stars on every single level, and there was no new content on the horizon, so I quit.

Research results

Q8: What genres of game do you usually play? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)

Puzzle, puzzle action, puzzle RPG
62.8%
Quiz, brain training
16.4%
Growing up game
13.2%
RPG, MMORPG, action RPG
12.2%
Location-based game (Pokemon GO, etc)
10.1%
Card game, table-top game, board game
9.4%
Town, country-building
8.6%
Music, rhythm game
7.6%
Love game
6.7%
Battle action game
5.5%
Escape game
5.5%
Shooting game
4.6%
Sports, race game
3.2%
War, economy simulation game
2.5%
Other
2.7%

Q9: Which game are you currently addicted to? (Sample size=524, top 10)

Rank
 
Votes
1
LINE: Disney Tsum-Tsum
92
2
Pokemon GO
27
3
Puzzle and Dragons
20
4
Candy Crush, CC Saga, CC Soda
19
5
LINE Bubble, LINE Bubble 2
14
6
LINE Pokopoko
13
7=
Solitaire
12
7=
Monster Strike
12
9
Doubutsu no Mori (Animal Crossing)
8
10
Frozen Free Fall
7

Q10: How long have you been playing the game you are currently addicted to? (Sample size=524)

Less than a week
6.5%
Less than a month
6.9%
Less than two months
4.6%
Less than three month
5.0%
Less than half a year
8.0%
Less than a year
14.1%
Less than two years
17.2%
Less than three years
14.7%
Three or more years
23.1%

Q11: How did you first come across the game you are currently addicted to? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)

Recommended by friends, family
46.0%
Saw it in the app store, Google Play
29.4%
Saw it mentioned on net news, blogs
9.0%
Saw TV advert
6.9%
Saw it mentioned on Twitter, Facebook, other SNS
6.7%
Saw a related comic, animation
4.0%
Saw it on a TV program
2.3%
Saw it in newspaper, magazine
1.0%
Other
7.4%

Q12: Have you ever quit playing a game? (Sample size=524)

Yes (to SQ)
73.7%
No
26.3%

Q12SQ: Why did you quit playing a game? (Sample size=game quitters, multiple answer)

Got bored with it
62.4%
Couldn’t progress easily without spending money
30.8%
Took too much time to play
30.6%
Didn’t feel I was achieving anything
24.4%
Too complicated to play
17.9%
Stopped liking the characters, design
7.8%
Stopped liking the story
6.0%
Had no-one to play with
4.4%
Other
7.3%

Demographics

Between the 1st and 5th of August 2018 524 women who played smartphone or tablet games completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The average age of the sample was 38.8 years old.

