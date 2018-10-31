Women and mobile games: part 2 of 3

My current game has a handy display of how many days you’ve logged in as you log in, so I can tell you that I’ve been playing for 199 days. The last game I was addicted to, Two Dots, I quit after about a year as I’d basically beaten the game; I’d got three stars on every single level, and there was no new content on the horizon, so I quit.
I’ve seen this game advertised on the monitors in the train, but you probably get put on a list if you download it:
Research results
Q8: What genres of game do you usually play? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)
Puzzle, puzzle action, puzzle RPG
62.8%
Quiz, brain training
16.4%
Growing up game
13.2%
RPG, MMORPG, action RPG
12.2%
Location-based game (Pokemon GO, etc)
10.1%
Card game, table-top game, board game
9.4%
Town, country-building
8.6%
Music, rhythm game
7.6%
Love game
6.7%
Battle action game
5.5%
Escape game
5.5%
Shooting game
4.6%
Sports, race game
3.2%
War, economy simulation game
2.5%
Other
2.7%
Q9: Which game are you currently addicted to? (Sample size=524, top 10)
Rank
Votes
1
LINE: Disney Tsum-Tsum
92
2
Pokemon GO
27
3
Puzzle and Dragons
20
4
Candy Crush, CC Saga, CC Soda
19
5
LINE Bubble, LINE Bubble 2
14
6
LINE Pokopoko
13
7=
Solitaire
12
7=
Monster Strike
12
9
Doubutsu no Mori (Animal Crossing)
8
10
Frozen Free Fall
7
Q10: How long have you been playing the game you are currently addicted to? (Sample size=524)
Less than a week
6.5%
Less than a month
6.9%
Less than two months
4.6%
Less than three month
5.0%
Less than half a year
8.0%
Less than a year
14.1%
Less than two years
17.2%
Less than three years
14.7%
Three or more years
23.1%
Q11: How did you first come across the game you are currently addicted to? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)
Recommended by friends, family
46.0%
Saw it in the app store, Google Play
29.4%
Saw it mentioned on net news, blogs
9.0%
Saw TV advert
6.9%
Saw it mentioned on Twitter, Facebook, other SNS
6.7%
Saw a related comic, animation
4.0%
Saw it on a TV program
2.3%
Saw it in newspaper, magazine
1.0%
Other
7.4%
Q12: Have you ever quit playing a game? (Sample size=524)
