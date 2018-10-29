Women and mobile games: part 1 of 3

I’m not a woman, but I’ve currently got just one game on my phone

that I’m hopelessly addicted to! I’m not telling you how long I waste every day on it, but most of the play time is either at home or on the train to and from the office.



Q1: Do you play smartphone or tablet games? (Sample size=1,125)

Often

29.4%

Sometimes

17.2%

Rarely

16.1%

Never

37.3%



By age, 65.5% of those in their teens or twenties played games sometimes or often, whereas just 35.3% of those aged fifty or older did.

The following questions were for the 524 people who played games sometimes or often.

Q2: How often do you play games? (Sample size=524)

Almost every day

63.0%

Four or five times a week

13.7%

Two or three times a week

13.7%

Once a week

5.5%

Few times a month or less

4.0%



Perhaps surprisingly, those forty or older were more likely to play daily, about five percentage points more than those under forty. By children’s age, those with grown children were most likely to play games daily (74.2%) and those with pre-school children the least (55.0%).

Q3: In what situations do you play games? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)

Relaxing at home

72.5%

Before sleeping

44.1%

During breaks at work

31.5%

While commuting, other times on the move

30.5%

While waiting for people

20.0%

On waking

17.6%

While playing with children

8.4%

In the bath

2.7%

Other

2.5%



Q4: Where do you play games? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)

At home

92.4%

In public transport

34.7%

At workplace

19.7%

At cafe, restaurant, etc

18.7%

Supermarket, mall, etc

11.1%

Hospital

6.9%

Park

2.9%

Other

1.1%



Q5: About how long per day to you play games? (Sample size=524)

Under 15 minutes

13.2%

15 to 30 minutes

27.7%

30 minutes to 1 hour

27.5%

1 to 2 hours

15.8%

2 to 3 hours

7.3%

3 hours or more

8.6%



Q6: How many games have you downloaded to your smartphone, tablet? (Sample size=524)

One

27.1%

Two

24.0%

Three

19.5%

Four

7.4%

Five

7.8%

Six

2.9%

Seven

2.5%

Eight

0.2%

Nine

0.2%

Ten or more

8.4%



Q7: From these games, how many do you usually play? (Sample size=524)