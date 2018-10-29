Women and mobile games: part 1 of 3

Published by Ken Y-N on


This rather huge survey from Kurashi How Labs looked at women and smartphone games and will be published over three days this week.

I’m not a woman, but I’ve currently got just one game on my phone
that I’m hopelessly addicted to! I’m not telling you how long I waste every day on it, but most of the play time is either at home or on the train to and from the office.

Research results

Q1: Do you play smartphone or tablet games? (Sample size=1,125)

Often
29.4%
Sometimes
17.2%
Rarely
16.1%
Never
37.3%

By age, 65.5% of those in their teens or twenties played games sometimes or often, whereas just 35.3% of those aged fifty or older did.

The following questions were for the 524 people who played games sometimes or often.

Q2: How often do you play games? (Sample size=524)

Almost every day
63.0%
Four or five times a week
13.7%
Two or three times a week
13.7%
Once a week
5.5%
Few times a month or less
4.0%

Perhaps surprisingly, those forty or older were more likely to play daily, about five percentage points more than those under forty. By children’s age, those with grown children were most likely to play games daily (74.2%) and those with pre-school children the least (55.0%).

Q3: In what situations do you play games? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)

Relaxing at home
72.5%
Before sleeping
44.1%
During breaks at work
31.5%
While commuting, other times on the move
30.5%
While waiting for people
20.0%
On waking
17.6%
While playing with children
8.4%
In the bath
2.7%
Other
2.5%

Q4: Where do you play games? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)

At home
92.4%
In public transport
34.7%
At workplace
19.7%
At cafe, restaurant, etc
18.7%
Supermarket, mall, etc
11.1%
Hospital
6.9%
Park
2.9%
Other
1.1%

Q5: About how long per day to you play games? (Sample size=524)

Under 15 minutes
13.2%
15 to 30 minutes
27.7%
30 minutes to 1 hour
27.5%
1 to 2 hours
15.8%
2 to 3 hours
7.3%
3 hours or more
8.6%

Q6: How many games have you downloaded to your smartphone, tablet? (Sample size=524)

One
27.1%
Two
24.0%
Three
19.5%
Four
7.4%
Five
7.8%
Six
2.9%
Seven
2.5%
Eight
0.2%
Nine
0.2%
Ten or more
8.4%

Q7: From these games, how many do you usually play? (Sample size=524)

One
44.3%
Two
29.0%
Three
18.3%
Four
3.1%
Five
2.9%
Six
0.8%
Seven
0.6%
Ten or more
1.1%

Demographics

Between the 1st and 5th of August 2018 524 women who played smartphone or tablet games completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The average age of the sample was 38.8 years old.

Categories: LifestyleMobilePolls
