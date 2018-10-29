Women and mobile games: part 1 of 3

This rather huge survey from Kurashi How Labs looked at women and smartphone games and will be published over three days this week.
I’m not a woman, but I’ve currently got just one game on my phone
that I’m hopelessly addicted to! I’m not telling you how long I waste every day on it, but most of the play time is either at home or on the train to and from the office.
Research results
Q1: Do you play smartphone or tablet games? (Sample size=1,125)
Often 29.4% Sometimes 17.2% Rarely 16.1% Never 37.3%
By age, 65.5% of those in their teens or twenties played games sometimes or often, whereas just 35.3% of those aged fifty or older did.
The following questions were for the 524 people who played games sometimes or often.
Q2: How often do you play games? (Sample size=524)
Almost every day 63.0% Four or five times a week 13.7% Two or three times a week 13.7% Once a week 5.5% Few times a month or less 4.0%
Perhaps surprisingly, those forty or older were more likely to play daily, about five percentage points more than those under forty. By children’s age, those with grown children were most likely to play games daily (74.2%) and those with pre-school children the least (55.0%).
Q3: In what situations do you play games? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)
Relaxing at home 72.5% Before sleeping 44.1% During breaks at work 31.5% While commuting, other times on the move 30.5% While waiting for people 20.0% On waking 17.6% While playing with children 8.4% In the bath 2.7% Other 2.5%
Q4: Where do you play games? (Sample size=524, multiple answer)
At home 92.4% In public transport 34.7% At workplace 19.7% At cafe, restaurant, etc 18.7% Supermarket, mall, etc 11.1% Hospital 6.9% Park 2.9% Other 1.1%
Q5: About how long per day to you play games? (Sample size=524)
Under 15 minutes 13.2% 15 to 30 minutes 27.7% 30 minutes to 1 hour 27.5% 1 to 2 hours 15.8% 2 to 3 hours 7.3% 3 hours or more 8.6%
Q6: How many games have you downloaded to your smartphone, tablet? (Sample size=524)
One 27.1% Two 24.0% Three 19.5% Four 7.4% Five 7.8% Six 2.9% Seven 2.5% Eight 0.2% Nine 0.2% Ten or more 8.4%
Q7: From these games, how many do you usually play? (Sample size=524)
One 44.3% Two 29.0% Three 18.3% Four 3.1% Five 2.9% Six 0.8% Seven 0.6% Ten or more 1.1%
Demographics
Between the 1st and 5th of August 2018 524 women who played smartphone or tablet games completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The average age of the sample was 38.8 years old.
