Almost two in three liked their middle-schooldays

This survey from @nifty looked at people’s middle-school days, when aged between 12 and 15 years old.

I had a uniform, I went home for lunch, liked maths and science, did great in the few tests that there were, and life was good, I suppose, although I haven’t really got too many strong memories from there.

Note that in Japan on the whole there is no dinner hall like most western schools; instead food gets brought to the classroom and everyone eats as a group with their classmates. If there are no catered meals, people are expected to bring their own lunch, and again everyone eats together.

Research results

Q1: Did you wear a uniform or not at middle school? (Sample size=2,329) Uniform

91.6%

No uniform

5.6%

Other

1.5%

Don’t remember

1.3%

Q2: Did you eat school meals or take a bento lunch box? (Sample size=2,329) Bento

55.9%

School meals

36.4%

Mostly school meals, but also bento

2.6%

Changed school, so experienced both

1.3%

Don’t remember

2.6%

Other

1.2%

Q3: What classes did you like? (Sample size=2,329, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Maths

42.4%

31.2%

Science

42.5%

20.9%

Social studies

33.9%

22.2%

Japanese

24.5%

42.9%

English

17.9%

28.0%

Physical education

18.5%

13.1%

Music

12.6%

27.5%

Home economics, craftwork

14.9%

13.3%

Art

11.6%

22.2%

Other

4.5%

3.0%

Q4: How did you do in tests? (Sample size=2,329)

Male

Female

Very well

16.1%

20.0%

Reasonably well

39.1%

42.0%

Around the middle

25.1%

25.7%

Quite poorly

13.6%

8.3%

Very poorly

4.5%

3.2%

Don’t remember

1.6%

0.9%

Q5: Did you enjoy your middle school life? (Sample size=2,329) Loved it

14.5%

Liked it

51.1%

Was OK

18.3%

Disliked it

10.4%

Hated it

7.3%



Demographics

Between the 7th and 13th of September 2018 2,329 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.