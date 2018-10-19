Almost two in three liked their middle-schooldays

This survey from @nifty looked at people’s middle-school days, when aged between 12 and 15 years old.
I had a uniform, I went home for lunch, liked maths and science, did great in the few tests that there were, and life was good, I suppose, although I haven’t really got too many strong memories from there.
Note that in Japan on the whole there is no dinner hall like most western schools; instead food gets brought to the classroom and everyone eats as a group with their classmates. If there are no catered meals, people are expected to bring their own lunch, and again everyone eats together.
I couldn’t find a picture of a middle school, but here’s an interesting circular primary school:
Research results
Q1: Did you wear a uniform or not at middle school? (Sample size=2,329)
Uniform 91.6% No uniform 5.6% Other 1.5% Don’t remember 1.3%
Q2: Did you eat school meals or take a bento lunch box? (Sample size=2,329)
Bento 55.9% School meals 36.4% Mostly school meals, but also bento 2.6% Changed school, so experienced both 1.3% Don’t remember 2.6% Other 1.2%
Q3: What classes did you like? (Sample size=2,329, multiple answer)
Male Female Maths 42.4% 31.2% Science 42.5% 20.9% Social studies 33.9% 22.2% Japanese 24.5% 42.9% English 17.9% 28.0% Physical education 18.5% 13.1% Music 12.6% 27.5% Home economics, craftwork 14.9% 13.3% Art 11.6% 22.2% Other 4.5% 3.0%
Q4: How did you do in tests? (Sample size=2,329)
Male Female Very well 16.1% 20.0% Reasonably well 39.1% 42.0% Around the middle 25.1% 25.7% Quite poorly 13.6% 8.3% Very poorly 4.5% 3.2% Don’t remember 1.6% 0.9%
Q5: Did you enjoy your middle school life? (Sample size=2,329)
Loved it 14.5% Liked it 51.1% Was OK 18.3% Disliked it 10.4% Hated it 7.3%
Demographics
Between the 7th and 13th of September 2018 2,329 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
