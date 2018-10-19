Almost two in three liked their middle-schooldays

This survey from @nifty looked at people’s middle-school days, when aged between 12 and 15 years old.

I had a uniform, I went home for lunch, liked maths and science, did great in the few tests that there were, and life was good, I suppose, although I haven’t really got too many strong memories from there.

Note that in Japan on the whole there is no dinner hall like most western schools; instead food gets brought to the classroom and everyone eats as a group with their classmates. If there are no catered meals, people are expected to bring their own lunch, and again everyone eats together.

I couldn’t find a picture of a middle school, but here’s an interesting circular primary school:

round school building (old meirin primary school)

Research results

Q1: Did you wear a uniform or not at middle school? (Sample size=2,329)

Uniform
91.6%
No uniform
5.6%
Other
1.5%
Don’t remember
1.3%

Q2: Did you eat school meals or take a bento lunch box? (Sample size=2,329)

Bento
55.9%
School meals
36.4%
Mostly school meals, but also bento
2.6%
Changed school, so experienced both
1.3%
Don’t remember
2.6%
Other
1.2%

Q3: What classes did you like? (Sample size=2,329, multiple answer)

 
Male
Female
Maths
42.4%
31.2%
Science
42.5%
20.9%
Social studies
33.9%
22.2%
Japanese
24.5%
42.9%
English
17.9%
28.0%
Physical education
18.5%
13.1%
Music
12.6%
27.5%
Home economics, craftwork
14.9%
13.3%
Art
11.6%
22.2%
Other
4.5%
3.0%

Q4: How did you do in tests? (Sample size=2,329)

 
Male
Female
Very well
16.1%
20.0%
Reasonably well
39.1%
42.0%
Around the middle
25.1%
25.7%
Quite poorly
13.6%
8.3%
Very poorly
4.5%
3.2%
Don’t remember
1.6%
0.9%

Q5: Did you enjoy your middle school life? (Sample size=2,329)

Loved it
14.5%
Liked it
51.1%
Was OK
18.3%
Disliked it
10.4%
Hated it
7.3%

Demographics

Between the 7th and 13th of September 2018 2,329 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

