Teetotallers totally typical things

You’ve probably seen lots of photos on the internet of passed-out salarymen, but have you ever been curious about what sober people get up to? No? Oh well, have this survey from Goo Ranking regardless, where they look at typical behaviours of non-drinkers.

As an ex-vegetarian, I can identify with a number of the answers as explaining being a veggie got very tiring; if I hadn’t minded the white lie, the best answer is just “religious reasons”. The true answer involved one flatmate’s awful cooking, Morrissey, ripping chicken legs off (shop-bought cuts, not live hens!), and, in a very roundabout way, religion.

Note that in Japan there are a lot of all-you-can-drink offers; almost every izakaya (traditional restaurant/pub mash-up thing) offers set menus with optional all-you-can-drink add-ons from about 1,000 to 2,000 yen, so most office booze-ups end up at these kinds of places.

If you thought sweet cigarettes were bad (I believe they are banned these days in many countries), in Japan as well as Chanmeri (fake champagne aimed at kids), we have this drink which they used to call “Beer for Kids”, but now perhaps to be more socially acceptable is just “Drink for Kids”:

Fun fact: 0% beer-like drinks from beer manufacturers (even completely 0.00% fizzy hops tea) require you to be over 20 to purchase.



Q: What are stereotypical behaviours of non-drinkers on a night out? (Sample size=2,190)



1

They end up as the designated driver

283

2

They don’t drink, but like beer nibbles

224

3

They don’t know how great beer tastes

193

4

It’s difficult to split the bill since they don’t drink

187

5

They turn red as soon as they touch alcohol

174

6

People trying to get them to drink are a pain

124

7

They cannot get into the swing of things once everyone gets a little merry

110

8

In order to get their fair share, they scoff tonnes of food

89

9

They are happy if there’s a rich choice of soft drink options

89

10

They get tired explaining about not drinking

66

11

Every time they say “Just one then…” they get unwell

57

12

They feel stupid paying several hundered yen for Oolong tea

47

13

They get a sore head as soon as they touch alcohol

43

14

Drunks always ask them to help them home, etc

41

15

They dream of being able to drink

37

16

They have trouble disposing of beers that get poured for them

36

17=

They refuse so many booze-ups people stop asking them

35

17=

They get tired thinking up excuses for skipping booze-ups

35

19=

Booze-ups with sporty types are tough

32

19=

They don’t know the difference between highballs, chuhai and sours

32

21

They don’t have any stories about their own drunken embarrassments

29

22

They only have a drink in their hands for toasts

27

23

They tend to be put in charge of gathering up the money

25

24=

They feel a little special as they don’t spend as much as the drinkers

21

24=

They want to try a non-alcoholic booze-up

21

26

They feel good about not being drunk

18

27

They don’t know the difference between Nihonshu (brewed) and Shochu (distilled)

17

28

The straw in their soft drink gets in the way

16

29

They can just about manage a chocolate liquor

15

30

They make that “Aaaahhh!” beer-hitting-the-spot scream downing their Oolong tea in one

9

31

Other

Demographics

Between the 25th of August and the 9th of September 2018 2,190 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.