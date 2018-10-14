Teetotallers totally typical things

You’ve probably seen lots of photos on the internet of passed-out salarymen, but have you ever been curious about what sober people get up to? No? Oh well, have this survey from Goo Ranking regardless, where they look at typical behaviours of non-drinkers.
As an ex-vegetarian, I can identify with a number of the answers as explaining being a veggie got very tiring; if I hadn’t minded the white lie, the best answer is just “religious reasons”. The true answer involved one flatmate’s awful cooking, Morrissey, ripping chicken legs off (shop-bought cuts, not live hens!), and, in a very roundabout way, religion.
Note that in Japan there are a lot of all-you-can-drink offers; almost every izakaya (traditional restaurant/pub mash-up thing) offers set menus with optional all-you-can-drink add-ons from about 1,000 to 2,000 yen, so most office booze-ups end up at these kinds of places.
If you thought sweet cigarettes were bad (I believe they are banned these days in many countries), in Japan as well as Chanmeri (fake champagne aimed at kids), we have this drink which they used to call “Beer for Kids”, but now perhaps to be more socially acceptable is just “Drink for Kids”:
Fun fact: 0% beer-like drinks from beer manufacturers (even completely 0.00% fizzy hops tea) require you to be over 20 to purchase.
Ranking results
Q: What are stereotypical behaviours of non-drinkers on a night out? (Sample size=2,190)
Rank Votes 1 They end up as the designated driver 283 2 They don’t drink, but like beer nibbles 224 3 They don’t know how great beer tastes 193 4 It’s difficult to split the bill since they don’t drink 187 5 They turn red as soon as they touch alcohol 174 6 People trying to get them to drink are a pain 124 7 They cannot get into the swing of things once everyone gets a little merry 110 8 In order to get their fair share, they scoff tonnes of food 89 9 They are happy if there’s a rich choice of soft drink options 89 10 They get tired explaining about not drinking 66 11 Every time they say “Just one then…” they get unwell 57 12 They feel stupid paying several hundered yen for Oolong tea 47 13 They get a sore head as soon as they touch alcohol 43 14 Drunks always ask them to help them home, etc 41 15 They dream of being able to drink 37 16 They have trouble disposing of beers that get poured for them 36 17= They refuse so many booze-ups people stop asking them 35 17= They get tired thinking up excuses for skipping booze-ups 35 19= Booze-ups with sporty types are tough 32 19= They don’t know the difference between highballs, chuhai and sours 32 21 They don’t have any stories about their own drunken embarrassments 29 22 They only have a drink in their hands for toasts 27 23 They tend to be put in charge of gathering up the money 25 24= They feel a little special as they don’t spend as much as the drinkers 21 24= They want to try a non-alcoholic booze-up 21 26 They feel good about not being drunk 18 27 They don’t know the difference between Nihonshu (brewed) and Shochu (distilled) 17 28 The straw in their soft drink gets in the way 16 29 They can just about manage a chocolate liquor 15 30 They make that “Aaaahhh!” beer-hitting-the-spot scream downing their Oolong tea in one 9 31 Other 74
Demographics
Between the 25th of August and the 9th of September 2018 2,190 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.
0 Comments