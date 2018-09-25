Rates dropping, but majority of smokers don’t plan to quit

Japan has always been a smokers’ paradise, although things are slowly changing. This survey from DIMSDRIVE Research revealed a number of interesting facts about smoking in Japan.

Most restaurants in department stores are now all non-smoking, and most of the major chain restaurants are decreasing or even eliminating smoking spaces, although even when there is a separate smoking area, often just one person can soon stink out the whole place out.

Conversely, unless it is a healthy-themed restaurant, privately-owned cafes and restaurants are most likely to be smoking OK. Things are changing for the Olympics but quite half-heartedly. As can be seen in Q1, almost three in four people over seventy are current or ex-smokers, and there are a whole lot of politicians in that age group, so they don’t really seem to care about rocking the boat.

Note that due to excessive advertising from Japan Tobacco, public perception of the largest smoking problem has been twisted to mean accidentally poking kids with cigarettes as illustrated by this advert:

smoking puts kids eyes out

Research results

Q1: Do you currently smoke? (Sample size=3,893)

 
All
Male
N=2,376
Female
N=1,517
Yes (to SQ1 to SQ5)
20.7%
26.5%
11.5%
No (to SQ6)
51.1%
37.1%
73.0%
Used to, but quit (to SQ6)
28.2%
36.4%
15.5%

Note that there is no explicit mention if smokeless tobacco counts as smoking or not, but in Q1SQ5 one of the answers suggests that vaping counts as quitting. Note that in Japan vaping liquid with nicotine is illegal to sell, but electric tobacco is smokeless tobacco, although I don’t know how less unhealthy it is supposed to be.

The biggest group of smokers was males in their fifties at 33.4%. For men seventy or older, only 15.9% currently smoked, but 59.0% have quit. Interestingly, there was less than a percentage point different in smokers and quitters when comparing those with children at home and those without.

Q1SQ1: Where do you like to smoke (includes both smoking banned and smoking OK locations)? (Sample size=804, multiple answer)

At home
74.8%
At restaurant, cafe, etc (to SQ2)
69.5%
At hotels
44.2%
At work (own desk, smoking space, etc)
42.9%
In own car
35.8%
In bullet train, express train (mostly forbidden)
28.9%
On the street
27.6%
On station platform (currently forbidden)
25.1%
In airplane (currently forbidden)
16.4%
In taxi
12.8%
Other
1.2%

Those who don’t want to smoke at restaurants, etc, skipped this question.

Q1SQ2: At what kinds of eating or drinking establishment would you like to smoke? (Sample size=559, multiple answer)

Izakaya pub, bar
79.6%
Coffee shop, cafe
78.5%
Grilled beef shop
58.1%
Family restaurant
55.6%
Fast food restaurant
43.3%
Okonomiyaki shop
41.5%
Lunch restaurant
36.1%
Ramen shop
35.1%
Western-style restaurant
29.7%
Italian restaurant
25.2%
Sushi chain restaurant
24.2%
Gyudon beef bowl chain restaurant
20.2%
Other
0.7%

Q1SQ3: Do you think you’ll quit smoking? (Sample size=804)

Have set a date to quit by
5.6%
Plan to quit sometime
40.7%
Don’t plan to quit (to SQ4)
53.7%

There was less than a percentage point between male and female scores for each of the answers here.

Q1SQ4: Why don’t you want to quit smoking? (Sample size=432, multiple answer)

It’s my relaxation time
54.6%
It’s how I live my life
49.3%
Smoking cheers me up
47.7%
I’ll get stressed if I quit
38.7%
My mouth feels lonely without it
18.5%
I can concentrate when I smoke
11.8%
Things would be worse if I quit
11.6%
Talking with people in smoking areas is important
11.1%
I’ll put on weight if I quit
5.1%
I’ve tried and failed to quit before, so I’ve given up giving up
3.2%
Other
3.5%

23.6 percentage points more of women said smoking was their relaxation time, and 12.4 percentage points said quitting would stress them out. Overall women had many more reasons (or excuses) for not quitting.

Q1SQ5: For what reasons did you quit, plan to quit? (Sample size=1,471, multiple answer)

Personal health
61.4%
Price of tobacco is expensive
37.4%
Smoking places in restaurants, on street decreased
17.5%
Spouse, partner’s health
16.8%
Became bothered by my bad breath, smoke smell
15.1%
Family, partner asked me to
8.2%
Got pregnant, had a child
5.8%
Workplace, etc, recommended it
3.5%
Electric tobacco became easy to buy, became easier to stop smoking
2.7%
Other
9.5%

Q1SQ6: How do you feel about tobacco smoke, smells in the following places? (Sample size=3,089, multiple answer)

 
Can’t stand
Bothers me
Not bothered by it
Personal car
68.0%
17.2%
14.8%
Airplane
67.0%
18.9%
14.1%
Taxi
65.6%
22.6%
11.8%
Bullet train, express tain
65.1%
21.9%
13.0%
Own home
63.9%
18.8%
17.3%
Hotel
54.7%
31.5%
13.8%
Restaurant, cafe, etc
54.0%
35.0%
11.0%
Workplace
53.6%
31.6%
14.8%
Station platform
43.9%
40.9%
15.2%
On the street
41.6%
42.0%
16.4%

Q2: What bad manners by smokers do you wish they’d stop? (Sample size=3,893, multiple answer)

Throwing away fag ends
84.4%
Smoking whilst walking
82.8%
Smoking in no smoking areas
71.6%
Smoking around pregnant women, children
64.8%
Smoking on blacony, in garden
31.4%
Other
2.8%

Q3: Which kind of restaurant, cafe, etc would you want to enter? (Sample size=3,893)

 
All non-smoking
Fully-isolated smoking area
Not isolated smoking area
All smoking
All
53.0%
32.1%
6.6%
8.3%
Smokers
N=804
9.0%
51.7%
16.2%
23.1%
Non-smokers
N=1,990
68.0%
25.1%
3.0%
3.9%
Ex-smokers
N=1,099
58.0%
30.5%
6.2%
5.3%

Demographics

Between the 20th of June and the 10th of July 2018 3,893 members of the DIMSDRIVE monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. 61.0% of the sample was male, 1.5% in their twenties, 8.5% in their thirties, 24.8% in their forties, 32.6% in their fifties, 21.0% in their sixties, and 11.6% aged seventy or older.

