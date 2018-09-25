Rates dropping, but majority of smokers don’t plan to quit

Japan has always been a smokers’ paradise, although things are slowly changing. This survey from DIMSDRIVE Research revealed a number of interesting facts about smoking in Japan.

Most restaurants in department stores are now all non-smoking, and most of the major chain restaurants are decreasing or even eliminating smoking spaces, although even when there is a separate smoking area, often just one person can soon stink out the whole place out.

Conversely, unless it is a healthy-themed restaurant, privately-owned cafes and restaurants are most likely to be smoking OK. Things are changing for the Olympics but quite half-heartedly. As can be seen in Q1, almost three in four people over seventy are current or ex-smokers, and there are a whole lot of politicians in that age group, so they don’t really seem to care about rocking the boat.

Note that due to excessive advertising from Japan Tobacco, public perception of the largest smoking problem has been twisted to mean accidentally poking kids with cigarettes as illustrated by this advert:





Research results

Q1: Do you currently smoke? (Sample size=3,893)

All

Male

N=2,376

Female

N=1,517

Yes (to SQ1 to SQ5)

20.7%

26.5%

11.5%

No (to SQ6)

51.1%

37.1%

73.0%

Used to, but quit (to SQ6)

28.2%

36.4%

15.5%

Note that there is no explicit mention if smokeless tobacco counts as smoking or not, but in Q1SQ5 one of the answers suggests that vaping counts as quitting. Note that in Japan vaping liquid with nicotine is illegal to sell, but electric tobacco is smokeless tobacco, although I don’t know how less unhealthy it is supposed to be. The biggest group of smokers was males in their fifties at 33.4%. For men seventy or older, only 15.9% currently smoked, but 59.0% have quit. Interestingly, there was less than a percentage point different in smokers and quitters when comparing those with children at home and those without. Q1SQ1: Where do you like to smoke (includes both smoking banned and smoking OK locations)? (Sample size=804, multiple answer) At home

74.8%

At restaurant, cafe, etc (to SQ2)

69.5%

At hotels

44.2%

At work (own desk, smoking space, etc)

42.9%

In own car

35.8%

In bullet train, express train (mostly forbidden)

28.9%

On the street

27.6%

On station platform (currently forbidden)

25.1%

In airplane (currently forbidden)

16.4%

In taxi

12.8%

Other

1.2%

Those who don’t want to smoke at restaurants, etc, skipped this question. Q1SQ2: At what kinds of eating or drinking establishment would you like to smoke? (Sample size=559, multiple answer) Izakaya pub, bar

79.6%

Coffee shop, cafe

78.5%

Grilled beef shop

58.1%

Family restaurant

55.6%

Fast food restaurant

43.3%

Okonomiyaki shop

41.5%

Lunch restaurant

36.1%

Ramen shop

35.1%

Western-style restaurant

29.7%

Italian restaurant

25.2%

Sushi chain restaurant

24.2%

Gyudon beef bowl chain restaurant

20.2%

Other

0.7%

Q1SQ3: Do you think you’ll quit smoking? (Sample size=804) Have set a date to quit by

5.6%

Plan to quit sometime

40.7%

Don’t plan to quit (to SQ4)

53.7%

There was less than a percentage point between male and female scores for each of the answers here. Q1SQ4: Why don’t you want to quit smoking? (Sample size=432, multiple answer) It’s my relaxation time

54.6%

It’s how I live my life

49.3%

Smoking cheers me up

47.7%

I’ll get stressed if I quit

38.7%

My mouth feels lonely without it

18.5%

I can concentrate when I smoke

11.8%

Things would be worse if I quit

11.6%

Talking with people in smoking areas is important

11.1%

I’ll put on weight if I quit

5.1%

I’ve tried and failed to quit before, so I’ve given up giving up

3.2%

Other

3.5%

23.6 percentage points more of women said smoking was their relaxation time, and 12.4 percentage points said quitting would stress them out. Overall women had many more reasons (or excuses) for not quitting. Q1SQ5: For what reasons did you quit, plan to quit? (Sample size=1,471, multiple answer) Personal health

61.4%

Price of tobacco is expensive

37.4%

Smoking places in restaurants, on street decreased

17.5%

Spouse, partner’s health

16.8%

Became bothered by my bad breath, smoke smell

15.1%

Family, partner asked me to

8.2%

Got pregnant, had a child

5.8%

Workplace, etc, recommended it

3.5%

Electric tobacco became easy to buy, became easier to stop smoking

2.7%

Other

9.5%

Q1SQ6: How do you feel about tobacco smoke, smells in the following places? (Sample size=3,089, multiple answer)

Can’t stand

Bothers me

Not bothered by it

Personal car

68.0%

17.2%

14.8%

Airplane

67.0%

18.9%

14.1%

Taxi

65.6%

22.6%

11.8%

Bullet train, express tain

65.1%

21.9%

13.0%

Own home

63.9%

18.8%

17.3%

Hotel

54.7%

31.5%

13.8%

Restaurant, cafe, etc

54.0%

35.0%

11.0%

Workplace

53.6%

31.6%

14.8%

Station platform

43.9%

40.9%

15.2%

On the street

41.6%

42.0%

16.4%

Q2: What bad manners by smokers do you wish they’d stop? (Sample size=3,893, multiple answer) Throwing away fag ends

84.4%

Smoking whilst walking

82.8%

Smoking in no smoking areas

71.6%

Smoking around pregnant women, children

64.8%

Smoking on blacony, in garden

31.4%

Other

2.8%

Q3: Which kind of restaurant, cafe, etc would you want to enter? (Sample size=3,893)

All non-smoking

Fully-isolated smoking area

Not isolated smoking area

All smoking

All

53.0%

32.1%

6.6%

8.3%

Smokers

N=804

9.0%

51.7%

16.2%

23.1%

Non-smokers

N=1,990

68.0%

25.1%

3.0%

3.9%

Ex-smokers

N=1,099

58.0%

30.5%

6.2%

5.3%



Demographics

Between the 20th of June and the 10th of July 2018 3,893 members of the DIMSDRIVE monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. 61.0% of the sample was male, 1.5% in their twenties, 8.5% in their thirties, 24.8% in their forties, 32.6% in their fifties, 21.0% in their sixties, and 11.6% aged seventy or older.