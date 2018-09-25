Rates dropping, but majority of smokers don’t plan to quit

Japan has always been a smokers’ paradise, although things are slowly changing. This survey from DIMSDRIVE Research revealed a number of interesting facts about smoking in Japan.
Most restaurants in department stores are now all non-smoking, and most of the major chain restaurants are decreasing or even eliminating smoking spaces, although even when there is a separate smoking area, often just one person can soon stink out the whole place out.
Conversely, unless it is a healthy-themed restaurant, privately-owned cafes and restaurants are most likely to be smoking OK. Things are changing for the Olympics but quite half-heartedly. As can be seen in Q1, almost three in four people over seventy are current or ex-smokers, and there are a whole lot of politicians in that age group, so they don’t really seem to care about rocking the boat.
Note that due to excessive advertising from Japan Tobacco, public perception of the largest smoking problem has been twisted to mean accidentally poking kids with cigarettes as illustrated by this advert:
Research results
Q1: Do you currently smoke? (Sample size=3,893)
All Male
N=2,376
Female
N=1,517
Yes (to SQ1 to SQ5) 20.7% 26.5% 11.5% No (to SQ6) 51.1% 37.1% 73.0% Used to, but quit (to SQ6) 28.2% 36.4% 15.5%
Note that there is no explicit mention if smokeless tobacco counts as smoking or not, but in Q1SQ5 one of the answers suggests that vaping counts as quitting. Note that in Japan vaping liquid with nicotine is illegal to sell, but electric tobacco is smokeless tobacco, although I don’t know how less unhealthy it is supposed to be.
The biggest group of smokers was males in their fifties at 33.4%. For men seventy or older, only 15.9% currently smoked, but 59.0% have quit. Interestingly, there was less than a percentage point different in smokers and quitters when comparing those with children at home and those without.
Q1SQ1: Where do you like to smoke (includes both smoking banned and smoking OK locations)? (Sample size=804, multiple answer)
At home 74.8% At restaurant, cafe, etc (to SQ2) 69.5% At hotels 44.2% At work (own desk, smoking space, etc) 42.9% In own car 35.8% In bullet train, express train (mostly forbidden) 28.9% On the street 27.6% On station platform (currently forbidden) 25.1% In airplane (currently forbidden) 16.4% In taxi 12.8% Other 1.2%
Those who don’t want to smoke at restaurants, etc, skipped this question.
Q1SQ2: At what kinds of eating or drinking establishment would you like to smoke? (Sample size=559, multiple answer)
Izakaya pub, bar 79.6% Coffee shop, cafe 78.5% Grilled beef shop 58.1% Family restaurant 55.6% Fast food restaurant 43.3% Okonomiyaki shop 41.5% Lunch restaurant 36.1% Ramen shop 35.1% Western-style restaurant 29.7% Italian restaurant 25.2% Sushi chain restaurant 24.2% Gyudon beef bowl chain restaurant 20.2% Other 0.7%
Q1SQ3: Do you think you’ll quit smoking? (Sample size=804)
Have set a date to quit by 5.6% Plan to quit sometime 40.7% Don’t plan to quit (to SQ4) 53.7%
There was less than a percentage point between male and female scores for each of the answers here.
Q1SQ4: Why don’t you want to quit smoking? (Sample size=432, multiple answer)
It’s my relaxation time 54.6% It’s how I live my life 49.3% Smoking cheers me up 47.7% I’ll get stressed if I quit 38.7% My mouth feels lonely without it 18.5% I can concentrate when I smoke 11.8% Things would be worse if I quit 11.6% Talking with people in smoking areas is important 11.1% I’ll put on weight if I quit 5.1% I’ve tried and failed to quit before, so I’ve given up giving up 3.2% Other 3.5%
23.6 percentage points more of women said smoking was their relaxation time, and 12.4 percentage points said quitting would stress them out. Overall women had many more reasons (or excuses) for not quitting.
Q1SQ5: For what reasons did you quit, plan to quit? (Sample size=1,471, multiple answer)
Personal health 61.4% Price of tobacco is expensive 37.4% Smoking places in restaurants, on street decreased 17.5% Spouse, partner’s health 16.8% Became bothered by my bad breath, smoke smell 15.1% Family, partner asked me to 8.2% Got pregnant, had a child 5.8% Workplace, etc, recommended it 3.5% Electric tobacco became easy to buy, became easier to stop smoking 2.7% Other 9.5%
Q1SQ6: How do you feel about tobacco smoke, smells in the following places? (Sample size=3,089, multiple answer)
Can’t stand Bothers me Not bothered by it Personal car 68.0% 17.2% 14.8% Airplane 67.0% 18.9% 14.1% Taxi 65.6% 22.6% 11.8% Bullet train, express tain 65.1% 21.9% 13.0% Own home 63.9% 18.8% 17.3% Hotel 54.7% 31.5% 13.8% Restaurant, cafe, etc 54.0% 35.0% 11.0% Workplace 53.6% 31.6% 14.8% Station platform 43.9% 40.9% 15.2% On the street 41.6% 42.0% 16.4%
Q2: What bad manners by smokers do you wish they’d stop? (Sample size=3,893, multiple answer)
Throwing away fag ends 84.4% Smoking whilst walking 82.8% Smoking in no smoking areas 71.6% Smoking around pregnant women, children 64.8% Smoking on blacony, in garden 31.4% Other 2.8%
Q3: Which kind of restaurant, cafe, etc would you want to enter? (Sample size=3,893)
All non-smoking Fully-isolated smoking area Not isolated smoking area All smoking All 53.0% 32.1% 6.6% 8.3% Smokers
N=804
9.0% 51.7% 16.2% 23.1% Non-smokers
N=1,990
68.0% 25.1% 3.0% 3.9% Ex-smokers
N=1,099
58.0% 30.5% 6.2% 5.3%
Demographics
Between the 20th of June and the 10th of July 2018 3,893 members of the DIMSDRIVE monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. 61.0% of the sample was male, 1.5% in their twenties, 8.5% in their thirties, 24.8% in their forties, 32.6% in their fifties, 21.0% in their sixties, and 11.6% aged seventy or older.
0 Comments