Instagram favourite camera app of female university students

A lot of the photo manipulation applications are unknown to me; I never do much more than the default filters on Instagram, and I don’t take enough selfies – well, I do take enough, absolutely zero – to feel the need to touch up my skin. On the other hand, I see occasionally on TV that Japanese celebs claim to do no-make selfies; while technically they might have been wearing no cosmetics at the time the shutter was pressed, they’ve very obviously airbrushed their skin and more often than not tweaked their chin and/or jaw line.
I’ve always wanted to buy these clip-on lenses for my smartphone, and as good fortune would have it, I was at a conference today and one of the goodies I got from IBM Japan was a set of three clip-on lenses. I could post the test fisheye selfie, but I don’t want to scare away too many of my readers! Perhaps I should download one of these apps and see if my mug can be “improved”…
Here’s some random Japanese taking a selfie:
Research results
Q1: What devices do you use to take photographs? (Sample size=503, multiple answer)
Smartphone
86.3%
Digital camera (including SLR, mirrorless)
23.2%
Other
9.0%
Q2: How many camera photo manipulation applications do you use? (Sample size=503)
Default camera features only
21.9%
One or two
35.5%
Three or four
30.4%
Five or more
12.2%
Q3: What camera applications do you use? (Sample size=503, multiple answer)
Rank
Percentage
1
Instagram
67.2%
2
B612
53.3%
3
LINE Camera
40.6%
4
SNOW
—
5
Camera360
—
6
Foodie
—
7
PicsArt
—
8
Beautycam
—
9
HUJI
—
10
MOLDIV
—
Q4: Do you retouch your photographs? (Sample size=503, multiple answer)
This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…
This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…
Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings. These cookies are primarily used to store your name and email address for commenting/
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
3rd Party Cookies
This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
0 Comments