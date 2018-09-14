Instagram favourite camera app of female university students

This interesting little survey was from TesTee Lab!, a survey company that specialises inthe youth demographic, and looked at female college students’ use of cameras and photo manipulation software.

A lot of the photo manipulation applications are unknown to me; I never do much more than the default filters on Instagram, and I don’t take enough selfies – well, I do take enough, absolutely zero – to feel the need to touch up my skin. On the other hand, I see occasionally on TV that Japanese celebs claim to do no-make selfies; while technically they might have been wearing no cosmetics at the time the shutter was pressed, they’ve very obviously airbrushed their skin and more often than not tweaked their chin and/or jaw line.

I’ve always wanted to buy these clip-on lenses for my smartphone, and as good fortune would have it, I was at a conference today and one of the goodies I got from IBM Japan was a set of three clip-on lenses. I could post the test fisheye selfie, but I don’t want to scare away too many of my readers! Perhaps I should download one of these apps and see if my mug can be “improved”…

Here’s some random Japanese taking a selfie:





Research results

Q1: What devices do you use to take photographs? (Sample size=503, multiple answer) Smartphone

86.3%

Digital camera (including SLR, mirrorless)

23.2%

Other

9.0%

Q2: How many camera photo manipulation applications do you use? (Sample size=503) Default camera features only

21.9%

One or two

35.5%

Three or four

30.4%

Five or more

12.2%

Q3: What camera applications do you use? (Sample size=503, multiple answer) Rank



Percentage

1

Instagram

67.2%

2

B612

53.3%

3

LINE Camera

40.6%

4

SNOW

—

5

Camera360

—

6

Foodie

—

7

PicsArt

—

8

Beautycam

—

9

HUJI

—

10

MOLDIV

—

Q4: Do you retouch your photographs? (Sample size=503, multiple answer) Yes (to SQ1)

78.1%

No

21.9%

Q4SQ: How do you retouch your photographs? (multiple answer) Brightness, contrast

70.2%

Filtering

45.7%

Colouring

42.8%

Q5: What have you purchased to support smartphone photography? (Sample size=503, multiple answer, top three) Rank



Percentage

1

Selfie stick

28.3%

2

Smartphone lens

11.3%

3

Paid app

10.6%

Q6: What activities have you done in order to get photographs to post to SNS? (Sample size=503, multiple answer) Visited a cafe, sweets shop

48.9%

Bought food, drink

47.9%

Taken a day trip to a wall (?), building, leisure facility

39.4%

Bought clothes, accessories, cosmetics

27.8%

Taken an overnight trip to a wall (?), building, leisure facility

23.4%

Attended an event

10.6%



Demographics

Over the 21st and 22nd of May 2018 503 female university students completed a private internet-base questionnaire for TesTee Lab. No further demographics are really needed.