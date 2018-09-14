Instagram favourite camera app of female university students

Published by Ken Y-N on

This interesting little survey was from TesTee Lab!, a survey company that specialises inthe youth demographic, and looked at female college students’ use of cameras and photo manipulation software.

A lot of the photo manipulation applications are unknown to me; I never do much more than the default filters on Instagram, and I don’t take enough selfies – well, I do take enough, absolutely zero – to feel the need to touch up my skin. On the other hand, I see occasionally on TV that Japanese celebs claim to do no-make selfies; while technically they might have been wearing no cosmetics at the time the shutter was pressed, they’ve very obviously airbrushed their skin and more often than not tweaked their chin and/or jaw line.

I’ve always wanted to buy these clip-on lenses for my smartphone, and as good fortune would have it, I was at a conference today and one of the goodies I got from IBM Japan was a set of three clip-on lenses. I could post the test fisheye selfie, but I don’t want to scare away too many of my readers! Perhaps I should download one of these apps and see if my mug can be “improved”…

Here’s some random Japanese taking a selfie:

Japanese Tourists Taking Selfies

Research results

Q1: What devices do you use to take photographs? (Sample size=503, multiple answer)

Smartphone
86.3%
Digital camera (including SLR, mirrorless)
23.2%
Other
9.0%

Q2: How many camera photo manipulation applications do you use? (Sample size=503)

Default camera features only
21.9%
One or two
35.5%
Three or four
30.4%
Five or more
12.2%

Q3: What camera applications do you use? (Sample size=503, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Instagram
67.2%
2
B612
53.3%
3
LINE Camera
40.6%
4
SNOW

5
Camera360

6
Foodie

7
PicsArt

8
Beautycam

9
HUJI

10
MOLDIV

Q4: Do you retouch your photographs? (Sample size=503, multiple answer)

Yes (to SQ1)
78.1%
No
21.9%

Q4SQ: How do you retouch your photographs? (multiple answer)

Brightness, contrast
70.2%
Filtering
45.7%
Colouring
42.8%

Q5: What have you purchased to support smartphone photography? (Sample size=503, multiple answer, top three)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Selfie stick
28.3%
2
Smartphone lens
11.3%
3
Paid app
10.6%

Q6: What activities have you done in order to get photographs to post to SNS? (Sample size=503, multiple answer)

Visited a cafe, sweets shop
48.9%
Bought food, drink
47.9%
Taken a day trip to a wall (?), building, leisure facility
39.4%
Bought clothes, accessories, cosmetics
27.8%
Taken an overnight trip to a wall (?), building, leisure facility
23.4%
Attended an event
10.6%

Demographics

Over the 21st and 22nd of May 2018 503 female university students completed a private internet-base questionnaire for TesTee Lab. No further demographics are really needed.

Categories: LifestyleMobilePolls
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

The most successful anime adaptations

This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…

Mobile

Making bookings on smartphones

This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…

Polls

Majority want vaccination, many others want side-effect reassurance

Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…