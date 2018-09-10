Top excuses of Japanese who cannot diet

Published by Ken Y-N on

goo Ranking’s bit of fun for tonight is a look at the excuses of people who cannot diet. Note that this covers both eating and exercise-related excuses.

My own personal favourite excuse is that I only need to lose about 4 kg, and last time I tried seriously I lost too much. Also, I don’t have time to go to the gym, and it’s too expensive anyway. And my last health check I was told I had ideal BMI.

Being on a diet is such an obsession in Japan that there is a whole library given over to recording all the published material, or something like that:

Ranking results

Q: What is the most common excuse of people who cannot diet? (Sample size=3,136)

Rank
 
Votes
1
I’ll put more effort into it from tomorrow
1,005
2
I wish people would accept me as I am
404
3
I can diet whenever the mood takes me
343
4
My body type puts weight on easily
261
5
It’s zero calories
144
6
I’m not eating that much
136
7
Genetically, it’s difficult for me to lose weight
76
8
I’m busy
75
9
I’ve tried, but didn’t lose any weight
64
10
It’s a waste to leave food
58
11
My legs hurt, so I cannot exercise
45
12
I cannot give up carbohydrates
44
13=
There’s chubby lovers
36
13=
I’ll start once things are less hectic
36
15
Delicious food is calorie-packed, so it just can’t be helped
30
16
I’m just big-boned
28
17
I’m taking diet pills, so I’ll be OK
25
18
The diets I’ve tried don’t suit me
22
19=
I’m just a little bloated
20
19=
I’m hungry today
20
19=
I don’t feel like leaving the house
20
22
Everyone else was eating so I ended up joining in
19
23
If I don’t eat now I don’t know when I can eat again
15
24
I went and forgot I was on a diet
14
25=
I’m taking supplements
13
25=
I’m drinking diet tea so I’ll be OK
13
25=
I do deskwork so I cannot lose weight
13
28
Oops, I’ve gone and eaten it
11
29=
My hormones are imbalanced
10
29=
I’m attractive to the opposite sex even without dieting
10
31
Due to a lack of sleep my appetite hormone are imbalanced
9
32
I couldn’t refuse a dinner invitation
8
33=
Weight just sticks to me
7
33=
I’ve only raised my rank
7
33=
It’s raining so I cannot go outside
7
36=
It’s OK because I sweat as I eat
6
36=
There’s no gyms nearby
6
38=
It’s OK because I’m wearing functional tights
4
39
Other
72

Demographics

Between the 22nd of July and the 5th of August 2018 3,136 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

