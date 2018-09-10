Top excuses of Japanese who cannot diet

goo Ranking’s bit of fun for tonight is a look at the excuses of people who cannot diet. Note that this covers both eating and exercise-related excuses.
My own personal favourite excuse is that I only need to lose about 4 kg, and last time I tried seriously I lost too much. Also, I don’t have time to go to the gym, and it’s too expensive anyway. And my last health check I was told I had ideal BMI.
Being on a diet is such an obsession in Japan that there is a whole library given over to recording all the published material, or something like that:
Q: What is the most common excuse of people who cannot diet? (Sample size=3,136)
Rank Votes 1 I’ll put more effort into it from tomorrow 1,005 2 I wish people would accept me as I am 404 3 I can diet whenever the mood takes me 343 4 My body type puts weight on easily 261 5 It’s zero calories 144 6 I’m not eating that much 136 7 Genetically, it’s difficult for me to lose weight 76 8 I’m busy 75 9 I’ve tried, but didn’t lose any weight 64 10 It’s a waste to leave food 58 11 My legs hurt, so I cannot exercise 45 12 I cannot give up carbohydrates 44 13= There’s chubby lovers 36 13= I’ll start once things are less hectic 36 15 Delicious food is calorie-packed, so it just can’t be helped 30 16 I’m just big-boned 28 17 I’m taking diet pills, so I’ll be OK 25 18 The diets I’ve tried don’t suit me 22 19= I’m just a little bloated 20 19= I’m hungry today 20 19= I don’t feel like leaving the house 20 22 Everyone else was eating so I ended up joining in 19 23 If I don’t eat now I don’t know when I can eat again 15 24 I went and forgot I was on a diet 14 25= I’m taking supplements 13 25= I’m drinking diet tea so I’ll be OK 13 25= I do deskwork so I cannot lose weight 13 28 Oops, I’ve gone and eaten it 11 29= My hormones are imbalanced 10 29= I’m attractive to the opposite sex even without dieting 10 31 Due to a lack of sleep my appetite hormone are imbalanced 9 32 I couldn’t refuse a dinner invitation 8 33= Weight just sticks to me 7 33= I’ve only raised my rank 7 33= It’s raining so I cannot go outside 7 36= It’s OK because I sweat as I eat 6 36= There’s no gyms nearby 6 38= It’s OK because I’m wearing functional tights 4 39 Other 72
Between the 22nd of July and the 5th of August 2018 3,136 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.
