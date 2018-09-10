Top excuses of Japanese who cannot diet

goo Ranking’s bit of fun for tonight is a look at the excuses of people who cannot diet. Note that this covers both eating and exercise-related excuses.

My own personal favourite excuse is that I only need to lose about 4 kg, and last time I tried seriously I lost too much. Also, I don’t have time to go to the gym, and it’s too expensive anyway. And my last health check I was told I had ideal BMI.

Being on a diet is such an obsession in Japan that there is a whole library given over to recording all the published material, or something like that:





Ranking results

Q: What is the most common excuse of people who cannot diet? (Sample size=3,136) Rank



Votes

1

I’ll put more effort into it from tomorrow

1,005

2

I wish people would accept me as I am

404

3

I can diet whenever the mood takes me

343

4

My body type puts weight on easily

261

5

It’s zero calories

144

6

I’m not eating that much

136

7

Genetically, it’s difficult for me to lose weight

76

8

I’m busy

75

9

I’ve tried, but didn’t lose any weight

64

10

It’s a waste to leave food

58

11

My legs hurt, so I cannot exercise

45

12

I cannot give up carbohydrates

44

13=

There’s chubby lovers

36

13=

I’ll start once things are less hectic

36

15

Delicious food is calorie-packed, so it just can’t be helped

30

16

I’m just big-boned

28

17

I’m taking diet pills, so I’ll be OK

25

18

The diets I’ve tried don’t suit me

22

19=

I’m just a little bloated

20

19=

I’m hungry today

20

19=

I don’t feel like leaving the house

20

22

Everyone else was eating so I ended up joining in

19

23

If I don’t eat now I don’t know when I can eat again

15

24

I went and forgot I was on a diet

14

25=

I’m taking supplements

13

25=

I’m drinking diet tea so I’ll be OK

13

25=

I do deskwork so I cannot lose weight

13

28

Oops, I’ve gone and eaten it

11

29=

My hormones are imbalanced

10

29=

I’m attractive to the opposite sex even without dieting

10

31

Due to a lack of sleep my appetite hormone are imbalanced

9

32

I couldn’t refuse a dinner invitation

8

33=

Weight just sticks to me

7

33=

I’ve only raised my rank

7

33=

It’s raining so I cannot go outside

7

36=

It’s OK because I sweat as I eat

6

36=

There’s no gyms nearby

6

38=

It’s OK because I’m wearing functional tights

4

39

Other

72



Demographics

Between the 22nd of July and the 5th of August 2018 3,136 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.