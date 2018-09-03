Underwater Basket Weaving in Japan

Published by Ken Y-N on

Despite my title suggesting Mickey Mouse degrees, this survey from goo Ranking looked at perhaps actually interesting, but at least unique university faculties and departments.

The Voice Actor Animation Song Course is offered by Senzoku Gakuen College of Music so I suspect rather than just heading down to karaoke to belt out the Pokemon title song, it is actually a valid course for people learning voice acting, as doing theme songs seems to be often part of the job description.

I searched for “japan motivation university”, and this is one of the first thing that turned up on Flickr; a design for a Japanese university’s chapel and Centre for Christian Culture:

BAKOKO-doshisha-FORM

Ranking result

Q: Which do you think is the best unique university faculties or departments? (Sample size=500)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Faculty of Motivation
82
2
Faculty of Manga
63
3
Voice Actor Animation Song Course
62
4
Vocaloid (Hatsune Miku) Course
60
5
Character Molding Department
47
6
Real Estate Faculty
42
7
21st Century Asia Faculty
38
8
Faculty of Popular Culture
34
9
City Life Faculty
32
10=
Hospitality and Tourism Faculty
31
10=
Faculty of Risk Management
31
12
Child Faculty, Children’s Future Deparment
30
13
Sensitive Design Faculty
29
14
Life Environment Faculty Global Food Science Department Wine Science Special Course
24
15=
Tourism Faculty Wellness Tourism Department
23
15=
Risk Management Faculty Animal Risk Management Department
23
17
Lifestyle Produce Department
22
18
Human Care Faculty Judo Manipulation Department Trainer and Judo Manipulation Course
21
19=
Garden Arts Faculty
20
19=
Regional Policy Faculty Town Planning Course
20
21
Shinto Culture Faculty
19
22=
Arts Faculty Computer Game Department
18
22=
Community Promotion Faculty
18
24=
Modern Life Faculty
17
24=
Arts Faculty Total Beauty Department Hospitality Business Course
17
26=
Frontier Science Faculty Life Sciences Department
16
26=
Biologial Resources Science Faculty Agribusiness Department
16
28=
Textile Faculty
15
28=
Faculty of Creative Engineering Home Electronics Development Department
15
28=
Agriculture Faculty Brewing Department
15
31=
Music Faculty Ryukyu (Okinawa) Performing Arts Department
14
31=
Arts Faculty Performing Arts Department
14
33=
Literature Faculty Esoteric Teachings Department
13
33=
General Information Faculty Digital Game Department
13
33=
Life Design Department Fashion and Stage Arts Course
13
33=
Society Faculty Culture Management Department
13
33=
Faculty of Innovation
13
38=
Literature Faculty Calligraphy Department
11
38=
International Japan Faculty
11
40=
Arts Faculty Cultural Properties Conservation Department
10
40=
Creative Expression Faculty
10
40=
Information System Science Faculty Complex Intelligence Department
10
40=
Business Management Faculty Aviation Management Department
10
44
Artistic Engineering Faculty Acoustic Design Department
9
45
Arts and Science Faculty Global Science Department
8
46=
Cultural Assets Faculty
7
46=
Information Communication Faculty
7
48
Regional Collaboration Faculty
6

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 2nd of August 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 49 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

