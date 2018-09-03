Underwater Basket Weaving in Japan

Despite my title suggesting Mickey Mouse degrees, this survey from goo Ranking looked at perhaps actually interesting, but at least unique university faculties and departments.

The Voice Actor Animation Song Course is offered by Senzoku Gakuen College of Music so I suspect rather than just heading down to karaoke to belt out the Pokemon title song, it is actually a valid course for people learning voice acting, as doing theme songs seems to be often part of the job description.

I searched for “japan motivation university”, and this is one of the first thing that turned up on Flickr; a design for a Japanese university’s chapel and Centre for Christian Culture:





Ranking result

Q: Which do you think is the best unique university faculties or departments? (Sample size=500) Rank



Votes

1

Faculty of Motivation

82

2

Faculty of Manga

63

3

Voice Actor Animation Song Course

62

4

Vocaloid (Hatsune Miku) Course

60

5

Character Molding Department

47

6

Real Estate Faculty

42

7

21st Century Asia Faculty

38

8

Faculty of Popular Culture

34

9

City Life Faculty

32

10=

Hospitality and Tourism Faculty

31

10=

Faculty of Risk Management

31

12

Child Faculty, Children’s Future Deparment

30

13

Sensitive Design Faculty

29

14

Life Environment Faculty Global Food Science Department Wine Science Special Course

24

15=

Tourism Faculty Wellness Tourism Department

23

15=

Risk Management Faculty Animal Risk Management Department

23

17

Lifestyle Produce Department

22

18

Human Care Faculty Judo Manipulation Department Trainer and Judo Manipulation Course

21

19=

Garden Arts Faculty

20

19=

Regional Policy Faculty Town Planning Course

20

21

Shinto Culture Faculty

19

22=

Arts Faculty Computer Game Department

18

22=

Community Promotion Faculty

18

24=

Modern Life Faculty

17

24=

Arts Faculty Total Beauty Department Hospitality Business Course

17

26=

Frontier Science Faculty Life Sciences Department

16

26=

Biologial Resources Science Faculty Agribusiness Department

16

28=

Textile Faculty

15

28=

Faculty of Creative Engineering Home Electronics Development Department

15

28=

Agriculture Faculty Brewing Department

15

31=

Music Faculty Ryukyu (Okinawa) Performing Arts Department

14

31=

Arts Faculty Performing Arts Department

14

33=

Literature Faculty Esoteric Teachings Department

13

33=

General Information Faculty Digital Game Department

13

33=

Life Design Department Fashion and Stage Arts Course

13

33=

Society Faculty Culture Management Department

13

33=

Faculty of Innovation

13

38=

Literature Faculty Calligraphy Department

11

38=

International Japan Faculty

11

40=

Arts Faculty Cultural Properties Conservation Department

10

40=

Creative Expression Faculty

10

40=

Information System Science Faculty Complex Intelligence Department

10

40=

Business Management Faculty Aviation Management Department

10

44

Artistic Engineering Faculty Acoustic Design Department

9

45

Arts and Science Faculty Global Science Department

8

46=

Cultural Assets Faculty

7

46=

Information Communication Faculty

7

48

Regional Collaboration Faculty

6



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 2nd of August 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 49 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.