Underwater Basket Weaving in Japan

Despite my title suggesting Mickey Mouse degrees, this survey from goo Ranking looked at perhaps actually interesting, but at least unique university faculties and departments.
The Voice Actor Animation Song Course is offered by Senzoku Gakuen College of Music so I suspect rather than just heading down to karaoke to belt out the Pokemon title song, it is actually a valid course for people learning voice acting, as doing theme songs seems to be often part of the job description.
I searched for “japan motivation university”, and this is one of the first thing that turned up on Flickr; a design for a Japanese university’s chapel and Centre for Christian Culture:
Ranking result
Q: Which do you think is the best unique university faculties or departments? (Sample size=500)
Rank Votes 1 Faculty of Motivation 82 2 Faculty of Manga 63 3 Voice Actor Animation Song Course 62 4 Vocaloid (Hatsune Miku) Course 60 5 Character Molding Department 47 6 Real Estate Faculty 42 7 21st Century Asia Faculty 38 8 Faculty of Popular Culture 34 9 City Life Faculty 32 10= Hospitality and Tourism Faculty 31 10= Faculty of Risk Management 31 12 Child Faculty, Children’s Future Deparment 30 13 Sensitive Design Faculty 29 14 Life Environment Faculty Global Food Science Department Wine Science Special Course 24 15= Tourism Faculty Wellness Tourism Department 23 15= Risk Management Faculty Animal Risk Management Department 23 17 Lifestyle Produce Department 22 18 Human Care Faculty Judo Manipulation Department Trainer and Judo Manipulation Course 21 19= Garden Arts Faculty 20 19= Regional Policy Faculty Town Planning Course 20 21 Shinto Culture Faculty 19 22= Arts Faculty Computer Game Department 18 22= Community Promotion Faculty 18 24= Modern Life Faculty 17 24= Arts Faculty Total Beauty Department Hospitality Business Course 17 26= Frontier Science Faculty Life Sciences Department 16 26= Biologial Resources Science Faculty Agribusiness Department 16 28= Textile Faculty 15 28= Faculty of Creative Engineering Home Electronics Development Department 15 28= Agriculture Faculty Brewing Department 15 31= Music Faculty Ryukyu (Okinawa) Performing Arts Department 14 31= Arts Faculty Performing Arts Department 14 33= Literature Faculty Esoteric Teachings Department 13 33= General Information Faculty Digital Game Department 13 33= Life Design Department Fashion and Stage Arts Course 13 33= Society Faculty Culture Management Department 13 33= Faculty of Innovation 13 38= Literature Faculty Calligraphy Department 11 38= International Japan Faculty 11 40= Arts Faculty Cultural Properties Conservation Department 10 40= Creative Expression Faculty 10 40= Information System Science Faculty Complex Intelligence Department 10 40= Business Management Faculty Aviation Management Department 10 44 Artistic Engineering Faculty Acoustic Design Department 9 45 Arts and Science Faculty Global Science Department 8 46= Cultural Assets Faculty 7 46= Information Communication Faculty 7 48 Regional Collaboration Faculty 6
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 2nd of August 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 49 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
