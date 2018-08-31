Women more sceptical about the progress of gender equality

This interesting survey from @nifty looked at gender equality, with a bonus question at the end about same-sex marriage.
I’m for equality in general, of course, but against gender equality in election candidates. More women should be encouraged into politics, but the approach should be more about making it less of a boys club, and adopting sensible hours for conducting business.
Research results
Q1: Do you think there is gender equality in Japan today? (Sample size=2,392)
Male
Female
Almost complete equality
11.4%
2.8%
Equality in some spheres only
36.1%
28.5%
Not really much equality
36.5%
44.5%
No equality at all
12.1%
20.8%
Don’t know
3.8%
3.3%
Q2: Do you think gender needs to be indicated on job application forms? (Sample size=2,392)
Needed
66.9%
Not needed
19.4%
Don’t know
13.7%
Q3: What do you think about a law specifying that there should be a 50:50 male:female balance of candidates in elections? (Sample size=2,392)
Male
Female
Good thing
35.5%
36.5%
Bad thing
38.5%
23.7%
Don’t know
26.0%
39.8%
Q4: There are female-only carriages on certain trains, but does there need to be male-only carriages too? (Sample size=2,392)
Should be
39.1%
No need for them
46.7%
Don’t know
14.2%
Q5: As gender equality progresses, is society becoming better or worse? (Sample size=2,392)
Male
Female
Becoming better
28.2%
41.1%
Not really changing
44.0%
38.0%
Getting worse
13.7%
3.1%
Don’t know
14.1%
17.7%
Q6: Do you think same-sex marriages should be recognised by law? (Sample size=2,392)
Male
Female
Should be
36.3%
57.1%
Shouldn’t be
28.7%
7.5%
Don’t know
35.0%
35.5%
Demographics
Between the 8th and 14h of of June 2018 2,392 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
