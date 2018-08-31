Women more sceptical about the progress of gender equality

This interesting survey from @nifty looked at gender equality, with a bonus question at the end about same-sex marriage.

I’m for equality in general, of course, but against gender equality in election candidates. More women should be encouraged into politics, but the approach should be more about making it less of a boys club, and adopting sensible hours for conducting business.



Research results

Q1: Do you think there is gender equality in Japan today? (Sample size=2,392)

Male

Female

Almost complete equality

11.4%

2.8%

Equality in some spheres only

36.1%

28.5%

Not really much equality

36.5%

44.5%

No equality at all

12.1%

20.8%

Don’t know

3.8%

3.3%

Q2: Do you think gender needs to be indicated on job application forms? (Sample size=2,392) Needed

66.9%

Not needed

19.4%

Don’t know

13.7%

Q3: What do you think about a law specifying that there should be a 50:50 male:female balance of candidates in elections? (Sample size=2,392)

Male

Female

Good thing

35.5%

36.5%

Bad thing

38.5%

23.7%

Don’t know

26.0%

39.8%

Q4: There are female-only carriages on certain trains, but does there need to be male-only carriages too? (Sample size=2,392) Should be

39.1%

No need for them

46.7%

Don’t know

14.2%

Q5: As gender equality progresses, is society becoming better or worse? (Sample size=2,392)

Male

Female

Becoming better

28.2%

41.1%

Not really changing

44.0%

38.0%

Getting worse

13.7%

3.1%

Don’t know

14.1%

17.7%

Q6: Do you think same-sex marriages should be recognised by law? (Sample size=2,392)

Male

Female

Should be

36.3%

57.1%

Shouldn’t be

28.7%

7.5%

Don’t know

35.0%

35.5%



Demographics

Between the 8th and 14h of of June 2018 2,392 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.