Everyday things that would suprise people from 30 years ago

With the reign of the Heisei emperor coming to a close, goo Ranking took another look back at the previous emperor’s, Showa, era, this time asking young people what everyday things they thought people from 30 years ago would be surprised by.

I actually quoted some of the answers from this survey in a short work-related presentation. When we had an earlier discussion, the Japanese in the team were hard-pushed to mention anything concrete that had changed in the home electronics field, which did surprise me.

Personally, I think one of the biggest surprises would be home digital recordings of music and video eliminating the need to rewind. I remember hearing from a friend about how they couldn’t get their kid to understand the concept of rewind and fast forward.

Even 10 years ago, no-one was using public phones:





Ranking result

Q: What everyday things do you think people from 30 years ago would be surprised by? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Televisions have become paper-thin

147

2

Everyone fiddles with their smartphones while walking

146

3

Everyone passes through train ticket gates without a paper ticket

123

4

No-one uses public telephones

122

5

You can do your shopping on PCs and smartphones and get home delivery

118

6

If a teacher delivers corporal punishment to students it’s a problem

115

7

Mobile phones can tell you the route to your destination

111

8

There’s no more school on Saturdays

103

9=

There are ATMs in convenience stores

100

9=

Rental video shops have been replaced by PC-based viewing

100

11

There’s sales tax on shopping

99

12

Convenience stores are open 24 hours

97

13

No-one smokes in stations

92

14

Offices are not filled with smoke

91

15

There’s no station staff at the ticket gates

90

16

Television no longer broadcasts Yomiuri Giants baseball games

88

17

No-one uses a pager

86

18

There’s lots of foreign-born Sumo wrestlers in the top ranks

74

19

There are young people who don’t watch television

73

20

There is an age check when buying tobacco

71

21=

Tokyo is hosting the Olympics again

70

21=

The baseball teams Taiyo Whales, Kintetsu Buffaloes and Hankyu Braves are no more

70

23

Smoking tables are isolated from non-smoking areas

65

24

Public toilets have lots of buttons (for bum washing, etc)

64

25

The cartoon series “Sasae san” is still running

62

26

No nude women on the television

61

27

“New Year Hidden Talents Show” no longer runs

60

28

Spaghetti is now called pasta

59

29

Cold green tea is sold

53

30

No-one reads the newspaper in trains

50

31

There’s no longer smoking on airplanes

48

32

Football has become as popular as baseball

47

33=

Alcohol is sold in places other than off-licenses

36

33=

“Shoten” comedy show is still running

46

35

There are television screens in trains

45

36

New Year’s Eve’s “The Going Year, The Coming Year” is not broadcast on all channels

44

37

Illustrations and comics are mostly drawn digitally

41

38=

There’s no bus conductor

38

38=

School swimming uniforms for girls are now mainly separates

38

40=

Cars have become rounded

35

40=

Cheap sweet shops have all but disappeared

35

42

Golden Week holiday is now often a full week

33

43=

Take-chan Man and Black Devil are still active

31

43=

Whatever channel you turn to there’s nothing but comedians

31

45

Almost all politicians have never known war

30

46

Restaurants have become hangouts for middle and high school students

29

47

Pizzas have a rich variety of toppings

23

48

Every 3 months about 40 new cartoon series start

15

49

Other

6



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 25th of April 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.