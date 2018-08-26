Everyday things that would suprise people from 30 years ago

With the reign of the Heisei emperor coming to a close, goo Ranking took another look back at the previous emperor’s, Showa, era, this time asking young people what everyday things they thought people from 30 years ago would be surprised by.

I actually quoted some of the answers from this survey in a short work-related presentation. When we had an earlier discussion, the Japanese in the team were hard-pushed to mention anything concrete that had changed in the home electronics field, which did surprise me.

Personally, I think one of the biggest surprises would be home digital recordings of music and video eliminating the need to rewind. I remember hearing from a friend about how they couldn’t get their kid to understand the concept of rewind and fast forward.

Even 10 years ago, no-one was using public phones:

Ranking result

Q: What everyday things do you think people from 30 years ago would be surprised by? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Televisions have become paper-thin
147
2
Everyone fiddles with their smartphones while walking
146
3
Everyone passes through train ticket gates without a paper ticket
123
4
No-one uses public telephones
122
5
You can do your shopping on PCs and smartphones and get home delivery
118
6
If a teacher delivers corporal punishment to students it’s a problem
115
7
Mobile phones can tell you the route to your destination
111
8
There’s no more school on Saturdays
103
9=
There are ATMs in convenience stores
100
9=
Rental video shops have been replaced by PC-based viewing
100
11
There’s sales tax on shopping
99
12
Convenience stores are open 24 hours
97
13
No-one smokes in stations
92
14
Offices are not filled with smoke
91
15
There’s no station staff at the ticket gates
90
16
Television no longer broadcasts Yomiuri Giants baseball games
88
17
No-one uses a pager
86
18
There’s lots of foreign-born Sumo wrestlers in the top ranks
74
19
There are young people who don’t watch television
73
20
There is an age check when buying tobacco
71
21=
Tokyo is hosting the Olympics again
70
21=
The baseball teams Taiyo Whales, Kintetsu Buffaloes and Hankyu Braves are no more
70
23
Smoking tables are isolated from non-smoking areas
65
24
Public toilets have lots of buttons (for bum washing, etc)
64
25
The cartoon series “Sasae san” is still running
62
26
No nude women on the television
61
27
“New Year Hidden Talents Show” no longer runs
60
28
Spaghetti is now called pasta
59
29
Cold green tea is sold
53
30
No-one reads the newspaper in trains
50
31
There’s no longer smoking on airplanes
48
32
Football has become as popular as baseball
47
33=
Alcohol is sold in places other than off-licenses
36
33=
“Shoten” comedy show is still running
46
35
There are television screens in trains
45
36
New Year’s Eve’s “The Going Year, The Coming Year” is not broadcast on all channels
44
37
Illustrations and comics are mostly drawn digitally
41
38=
There’s no bus conductor
38
38=
School swimming uniforms for girls are now mainly separates
38
40=
Cars have become rounded
35
40=
Cheap sweet shops have all but disappeared
35
42
Golden Week holiday is now often a full week
33
43=
Take-chan Man and Black Devil are still active
31
43=
Whatever channel you turn to there’s nothing but comedians
31
45
Almost all politicians have never known war
30
46
Restaurants have become hangouts for middle and high school students
29
47
Pizzas have a rich variety of toppings
23
48
Every 3 months about 40 new cartoon series start
15
49
Other
6

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 25th of April 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

