Everyday things that would suprise people from 30 years ago

With the reign of the Heisei emperor coming to a close, goo Ranking took another look back at the previous emperor’s, Showa, era, this time asking young people what everyday things they thought people from 30 years ago would be surprised by.
I actually quoted some of the answers from this survey in a short work-related presentation. When we had an earlier discussion, the Japanese in the team were hard-pushed to mention anything concrete that had changed in the home electronics field, which did surprise me.
Personally, I think one of the biggest surprises would be home digital recordings of music and video eliminating the need to rewind. I remember hearing from a friend about how they couldn’t get their kid to understand the concept of rewind and fast forward.
Even 10 years ago, no-one was using public phones:
Q: What everyday things do you think people from 30 years ago would be surprised by? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Televisions have become paper-thin 147 2 Everyone fiddles with their smartphones while walking 146 3 Everyone passes through train ticket gates without a paper ticket 123 4 No-one uses public telephones 122 5 You can do your shopping on PCs and smartphones and get home delivery 118 6 If a teacher delivers corporal punishment to students it’s a problem 115 7 Mobile phones can tell you the route to your destination 111 8 There’s no more school on Saturdays 103 9= There are ATMs in convenience stores 100 9= Rental video shops have been replaced by PC-based viewing 100 11 There’s sales tax on shopping 99 12 Convenience stores are open 24 hours 97 13 No-one smokes in stations 92 14 Offices are not filled with smoke 91 15 There’s no station staff at the ticket gates 90 16 Television no longer broadcasts Yomiuri Giants baseball games 88 17 No-one uses a pager 86 18 There’s lots of foreign-born Sumo wrestlers in the top ranks 74 19 There are young people who don’t watch television 73 20 There is an age check when buying tobacco 71 21= Tokyo is hosting the Olympics again 70 21= The baseball teams Taiyo Whales, Kintetsu Buffaloes and Hankyu Braves are no more 70 23 Smoking tables are isolated from non-smoking areas 65 24 Public toilets have lots of buttons (for bum washing, etc) 64 25 The cartoon series “Sasae san” is still running 62 26 No nude women on the television 61 27 “New Year Hidden Talents Show” no longer runs 60 28 Spaghetti is now called pasta 59 29 Cold green tea is sold 53 30 No-one reads the newspaper in trains 50 31 There’s no longer smoking on airplanes 48 32 Football has become as popular as baseball 47 33= Alcohol is sold in places other than off-licenses 36 33= “Shoten” comedy show is still running 46 35 There are television screens in trains 45 36 New Year’s Eve’s “The Going Year, The Coming Year” is not broadcast on all channels 44 37 Illustrations and comics are mostly drawn digitally 41 38= There’s no bus conductor 38 38= School swimming uniforms for girls are now mainly separates 38 40= Cars have become rounded 35 40= Cheap sweet shops have all but disappeared 35 42 Golden Week holiday is now often a full week 33 43= Take-chan Man and Black Devil are still active 31 43= Whatever channel you turn to there’s nothing but comedians 31 45 Almost all politicians have never known war 30 46 Restaurants have become hangouts for middle and high school students 29 47 Pizzas have a rich variety of toppings 23 48 Every 3 months about 40 new cartoon series start 15 49 Other 6
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 25th of April 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
