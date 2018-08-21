The last weekend has provided a welcome break from the 35℃ heat so I’ve now got a little energy to update the blog with this appropriate survey from @nifty into coping with the summer heat.

Anything lower than about 26℃ on the air conditioning is too cold for me, but my wife prefers a degree or so less, so I’m sure you can guess who wins… I don’t go out without my hat as my father has recurring melanoma on the top of his head from too much tropical sun, and my Airism T-shirt. Fans just irritate me; the fap-fap-fap as people wave them about and brush them against things in the train, and the second-hand breeze from them just doesn’t feel right. I’m also not convinced that they do anything useful in a train that already has strong air conditioning, and the typical user is a podgy middle-aged man that would be cooler if they lost a few kilos rather than working themselves into more of a sweat with their paper fan. I might want to use a parasol, but as a bloke it doesn’t quite feel right and I’ve not seen sufficiently manly parasols that I might want to use.

One way Japanese cool down is by visiting a Haunted House; these appear in midsummer rather than Halloween as the chill that runs down your spine allegedly has a cooling effect. Here is a typical advertising board for a Haunted House:





Research results

Q1: At what temperature do you most often set your air conditioner or cooler to in the summer? (Sample size=2,573) 19℃ or less

0%

20℃

0%

21℃

0%

22℃

1%

23℃

2%

24℃

4%

25℃

7%

26℃

17%

27℃

24%

28℃

24%

29℃

3%

30℃ or more

2%

Don’t use air conditioning

11%

Don’t know

2%

Counter-intuitively for me, about 18% of the 39 or under group didn’t use air conditioning whilst just 8% of the over-sixties did; I thought it was older people who were less sensitive to heat and more reluctant to waste electricity on such a frivolity. Q2: When going to bed in the summer, at what inside temperature do you switch on your air conditioner or cooler? (Sample size=2,573) 22℃ or less

0%

23℃

1%

24℃

2%

25℃

7%

26℃

6%

27℃

8%

28℃

17%

29℃

9%

30℃ or more

22%

Always use air conditioning

7%

Don’t have air conditioning in bedroom

6%

Don’t use air conditioning while sleeping

14%

Q3: Other than food or drink, what measures against the heat do you take, would want to take when going out? (Sample size=2,573, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Wear hat

45.8%

51.8%

Use human-powered fan

44.5%

59.4%

Wear cool-feel inners (Airism, etc)

24.5%

29.0%

Wear cooling neck strap

20.9%

22.5%

Use parasol

10.6%

66.8%

Use cooling spray

15.8%

19.3%

Wear cold compress (non-stick type)

10.5%

19.7%

Use cool bag

9.5%

25.1%

Use battery-powered fan

6.3%

10.0%

Use cooling fan that attaches to clothes

6.1%

3.5%

Use a cooling effect vest

5.8%

2.1%

Wear cold compress (stick-on type)

3.6%

4.9%

Rub in cooling gel

2.1%

2.1%

Use ice pack

2.2%

1.4%

Other

1.1%

2.3%

Don’t use, want to use any

19.4%

6.5%

Q4: Other than food or drink, what measures against the heat do you take, would want to take when indoors? (Sample size=2,573, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Use electric fan, circulator

61.5%

65.4%

Use human-powered fan

35.4%

34.8%

Use cooling bed sheets, bed mat

24.7%

33.9%

Use cooling pillow

15.9%

24.6%

Wear cool-feel inners (Airism, etc)

13.2%

14.2%

Wear cooling neck strap

11.5%

19.3%

Use cooling quilt

10.1%

11.6%

Use cooling towel

8.4%

7.0%

Wear cold compress (non-stick type)

7.7%

9.5%

Use cooling spray

8.0%

8.4%

Wear cold compress (stick-on type)

4.8%

8.1%

Use cooling cushion

4.4%

7.0%

Rub in cooling gel

2.7%

2.6%

Wear cooling slippers

2.1%

3.0%

Other

1.9%

3.9%

Don’t use, want to use any

13.8%

11.8%

Q5: What do you think about the measures being planned for taking against the heat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? (Sample size=2,573) Should take more measures

62.5%

Current measures are sufficient

6.2%

Should take less measures

3.5%

Don’t know

18.0%

Move dates, other

9.8%

The 9.8% was labelled as just “Other” in the survey, but most people in their free answer suggested moving the dates away from midsummer. Q6: Have you been bitten by mosquitoes more or less this summer due to the heat? (Sample size=2,573) Less

57.4%

About the same

26.3%

More

4.9%

Don’t know

11.4%

Q7: Have you tried to get tanned? (Sample size=2,573)

Male

Female

Didn’t plan to be, but I am

41.0%

24.1%

Try to avoid it

30.6%

65.4%

Not bothered whether I am

25.7%

8.8%

Proactively try to tan

2.7%

1.6%



Demographics

Between the 3rd and 9th of August 2018 2,573 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographic details were provided.