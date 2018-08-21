The last weekend has provided a welcome break from the 35℃ heat so I’ve now got a little energy to update the blog with this appropriate survey from @nifty into coping with the summer heat.
Anything lower than about 26℃ on the air conditioning is too cold for me, but my wife prefers a degree or so less, so I’m sure you can guess who wins… I don’t go out without my hat as my father has recurring melanoma on the top of his head from too much tropical sun, and my Airism T-shirt. Fans just irritate me; the fap-fap-fap as people wave them about and brush them against things in the train, and the second-hand breeze from them just doesn’t feel right. I’m also not convinced that they do anything useful in a train that already has strong air conditioning, and the typical user is a podgy middle-aged man that would be cooler if they lost a few kilos rather than working themselves into more of a sweat with their paper fan. I might want to use a parasol, but as a bloke it doesn’t quite feel right and I’ve not seen sufficiently manly parasols that I might want to use.
One way Japanese cool down is by visiting a Haunted House; these appear in midsummer rather than Halloween as the chill that runs down your spine allegedly has a cooling effect. Here is a typical advertising board for a Haunted House:
Research results
Q1: At what temperature do you most often set your air conditioner or cooler to in the summer? (Sample size=2,573)
19℃ or less
0%
20℃
0%
21℃
0%
22℃
1%
23℃
2%
24℃
4%
25℃
7%
26℃
17%
27℃
24%
28℃
24%
29℃
3%
30℃ or more
2%
Don’t use air conditioning
11%
Don’t know
2%
Counter-intuitively for me, about 18% of the 39 or under group didn’t use air conditioning whilst just 8% of the over-sixties did; I thought it was older people who were less sensitive to heat and more reluctant to waste electricity on such a frivolity.
Q2: When going to bed in the summer, at what inside temperature do you switch on your air conditioner or cooler? (Sample size=2,573)
22℃ or less
0%
23℃
1%
24℃
2%
25℃
7%
26℃
6%
27℃
8%
28℃
17%
29℃
9%
30℃ or more
22%
Always use air conditioning
7%
Don’t have air conditioning in bedroom
6%
Don’t use air conditioning while sleeping
14%
Q3: Other than food or drink, what measures against the heat do you take, would want to take when going out? (Sample size=2,573, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Wear hat
45.8%
51.8%
Use human-powered fan
44.5%
59.4%
Wear cool-feel inners (Airism, etc)
24.5%
29.0%
Wear cooling neck strap
20.9%
22.5%
Use parasol
10.6%
66.8%
Use cooling spray
15.8%
19.3%
Wear cold compress (non-stick type)
10.5%
19.7%
Use cool bag
9.5%
25.1%
Use battery-powered fan
6.3%
10.0%
Use cooling fan that attaches to clothes
6.1%
3.5%
Use a cooling effect vest
5.8%
2.1%
Wear cold compress (stick-on type)
3.6%
4.9%
Rub in cooling gel
2.1%
2.1%
Use ice pack
2.2%
1.4%
Other
1.1%
2.3%
Don’t use, want to use any
19.4%
6.5%
Q4: Other than food or drink, what measures against the heat do you take, would want to take when indoors? (Sample size=2,573, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Use electric fan, circulator
61.5%
65.4%
Use human-powered fan
35.4%
34.8%
Use cooling bed sheets, bed mat
24.7%
33.9%
Use cooling pillow
15.9%
24.6%
Wear cool-feel inners (Airism, etc)
13.2%
14.2%
Wear cooling neck strap
11.5%
19.3%
Use cooling quilt
10.1%
11.6%
Use cooling towel
8.4%
7.0%
Wear cold compress (non-stick type)
7.7%
9.5%
Use cooling spray
8.0%
8.4%
Wear cold compress (stick-on type)
4.8%
8.1%
Use cooling cushion
4.4%
7.0%
Rub in cooling gel
2.7%
2.6%
Wear cooling slippers
2.1%
3.0%
Other
1.9%
3.9%
Don’t use, want to use any
13.8%
11.8%
Q5: What do you think about the measures being planned for taking against the heat at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? (Sample size=2,573)
Should take more measures
62.5%
Current measures are sufficient
6.2%
Should take less measures
3.5%
Don’t know
18.0%
Move dates, other
9.8%
The 9.8% was labelled as just “Other” in the survey, but most people in their free answer suggested moving the dates away from midsummer.
Q6: Have you been bitten by mosquitoes more or less this summer due to the heat? (Sample size=2,573)
Less
57.4%
About the same
26.3%
More
4.9%
Don’t know
11.4%
Q7: Have you tried to get tanned? (Sample size=2,573)
Male
Female
Didn’t plan to be, but I am
41.0%
24.1%
Try to avoid it
30.6%
65.4%
Not bothered whether I am
25.7%
8.8%
Proactively try to tan
2.7%
1.6%
Demographics
Between the 3rd and 9th of August 2018 2,573 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographic details were provided.
This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…
This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I'm surprised that "travel" or "flights" do not appear on the list. Given that "other" is less than 2%, Read more…
Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…
