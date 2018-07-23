Happiness is a banana-shaped poo, and other exhilarating excreta

Published by Ken Y-N on

More classy output from What Japan Thinks, with this look at that moment of relief from the daily stresses of life, with the focus on stuff that comes out of or off the body.

I can very much identify with the number two (unfortunate numbering!), especially before a busy day at the office when I drop one off like the log ride at Splash Mountain and have a wonderful floating feeling to set me up for the day.

Splash Mountain

Ranking result

Q: What gives you that moment of relief? (Sample size=2,960)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Finally going for a pee I’ve been holding in for ages
473
2
Smoothly popping (pooping?) out a banana shaped poo
286
3
Cleaning out a blocked nose
220
4
Recalling the forgotten name of an acquaintance or famous person
199
5
Digging out a big ball of earwax
149
6
Taking off my bra
137
7
Blowing out every last drop of snot from a runny nose
128
8
Freeing food fibre stuck between my teeth
123
9
Having a good sneeze
121
10
Popping a blackhead
109
11
Digging out a huge ball of snot
97
12
Taking off my socks, stockings
83
13
Getting water out of my ears
77
14
Removing my makeup
72
15
Prying free an ingrowing hair
55
16
Coughing up a ball of phlegm stuck in my throat
53
17
Pulling off a dried scab and seeing the wound has healed nicely
51
18
Taking off my undies
49
20
Spitting out a tonsil stone
38
21=
Cutting over-long nails
31
21=
Pulling off a nose pack
31
23=
Popping my ears while yawning
28
23=
Pulling out an embedded thorn
28
25
Getting an eyelash out of my eye
26
26
Loosening my belt
20
27
Loosening my tie
18
28
Recovering from leg cramps
15
29
Pulling a big lump of fluff out of my belly button
14
30
Pulling off a corn
7
31
Other
179

Demographics

Between the 213th and 27th of May 2018 goo Rankings asked visitors to their site and related properties to complete an internet-based questionnaire. 2,960 people answered the survey, but no further demographics were given.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

The most successful anime adaptations

This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…

Mobile

Making bookings on smartphones

This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…

Polls

Majority want vaccination, many others want side-effect reassurance

Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…