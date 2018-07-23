Happiness is a banana-shaped poo, and other exhilarating excreta

More classy output from What Japan Thinks, with this look at that moment of relief from the daily stresses of life, with the focus on stuff that comes out of or off the body.

I can very much identify with the number two (unfortunate numbering!), especially before a busy day at the office when I drop one off like the log ride at Splash Mountain and have a wonderful floating feeling to set me up for the day.





Ranking result

Q: What gives you that moment of relief? (Sample size=2,960) Rank



Votes

1

Finally going for a pee I’ve been holding in for ages

473

2

Smoothly popping (pooping?) out a banana shaped poo

286

3

Cleaning out a blocked nose

220

4

Recalling the forgotten name of an acquaintance or famous person

199

5

Digging out a big ball of earwax

149

6

Taking off my bra

137

7

Blowing out every last drop of snot from a runny nose

128

8

Freeing food fibre stuck between my teeth

123

9

Having a good sneeze

121

10

Popping a blackhead

109

11

Digging out a huge ball of snot

97

12

Taking off my socks, stockings

83

13

Getting water out of my ears

77

14

Removing my makeup

72

15

Prying free an ingrowing hair

55

16

Coughing up a ball of phlegm stuck in my throat

53

17

Pulling off a dried scab and seeing the wound has healed nicely

51

18

Taking off my undies

49

20

Spitting out a tonsil stone

38

21=

Cutting over-long nails

31

21=

Pulling off a nose pack

31

23=

Popping my ears while yawning

28

23=

Pulling out an embedded thorn

28

25

Getting an eyelash out of my eye

26

26

Loosening my belt

20

27

Loosening my tie

18

28

Recovering from leg cramps

15

29

Pulling a big lump of fluff out of my belly button

14

30

Pulling off a corn

7

31

Other

179



Demographics

Between the 213th and 27th of May 2018 goo Rankings asked visitors to their site and related properties to complete an internet-based questionnaire. 2,960 people answered the survey, but no further demographics were given.