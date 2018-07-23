Happiness is a banana-shaped poo, and other exhilarating excreta

More classy output from What Japan Thinks, with this look at that moment of relief from the daily stresses of life, with the focus on stuff that comes out of or off the body.
I can very much identify with the number two (unfortunate numbering!), especially before a busy day at the office when I drop one off like the log ride at Splash Mountain and have a wonderful floating feeling to set me up for the day.
Ranking result
Q: What gives you that moment of relief? (Sample size=2,960)
Rank Votes 1 Finally going for a pee I’ve been holding in for ages 473 2 Smoothly popping (pooping?) out a banana shaped poo 286 3 Cleaning out a blocked nose 220 4 Recalling the forgotten name of an acquaintance or famous person 199 5 Digging out a big ball of earwax 149 6 Taking off my bra 137 7 Blowing out every last drop of snot from a runny nose 128 8 Freeing food fibre stuck between my teeth 123 9 Having a good sneeze 121 10 Popping a blackhead 109 11 Digging out a huge ball of snot 97 12 Taking off my socks, stockings 83 13 Getting water out of my ears 77 14 Removing my makeup 72 15 Prying free an ingrowing hair 55 16 Coughing up a ball of phlegm stuck in my throat 53 17 Pulling off a dried scab and seeing the wound has healed nicely 51 18 Taking off my undies 49 20 Spitting out a tonsil stone 38 21= Cutting over-long nails 31 21= Pulling off a nose pack 31 23= Popping my ears while yawning 28 23= Pulling out an embedded thorn 28 25 Getting an eyelash out of my eye 26 26 Loosening my belt 20 27 Loosening my tie 18 28 Recovering from leg cramps 15 29 Pulling a big lump of fluff out of my belly button 14 30 Pulling off a corn 7 31 Other 179
Demographics
Between the 213th and 27th of May 2018 goo Rankings asked visitors to their site and related properties to complete an internet-based questionnaire. 2,960 people answered the survey, but no further demographics were given.
0 Comments