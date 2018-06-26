Nostalgic goods from 30 years ago

There’s been a good number of these surveys from goo Ranking looking at nostalgia, with this one being for goods from the Showa Era, from post-war to 30 years ago.

I remember these rocket pencil things; I didn’t think much of them then, but I’d forgotten all about them until seeing this list. My wife’s parents still have a dial telephone (hmm, is it dial or is it push-button but in a standard Bakelite form factor?) complete with cover – ah, that explains why I cannot recall the dial as it’s always covered! I also had a couple of these water games, but I cannot for the life of me remember what the English name for it was.

This might be art, or perhaps just someone got angry after one too many tapes got eaten by their Walkman:





Research results

Q: What goods from the Showa Era do you feel nostalgic about? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Cassette tape

153

2

Cassette tape Walkman

133

3

Dial telephone

120

4

Floppy disk

119

5=

Print gocco (home rubber stamp-based printing set)

118

5=

Kinnikuman eraser

118

7

Rocket pencil (non-sharpening pencil)

114

8

Dakko-chan doll

104

9

Telephone cosy (usually knitted or crocheted cover for a standard black phone)

95

10

Word processor

94

11

Twin tub washing machine

93

12

Laughing bag

85

13=

Sock touch, glue to hold up socks

83

13=

Flypaper

83

15

Laserdisk

82

16

Soap paper

81

17

Pennant

80

18

American cracker (clackers)

79

19

Star sand (tiny star-shaped coral)

77

20

Drinking bird

70

21

Aluminium bento lunch box

66

22

BB (ball bearing) pellets (for air gun)

64

23

Merbromin liquid (red anti-septic liquid)

62

24

Sonosheet (flexidisk)

61

25

VHS

56

26=

Pogo stick

55

26=

Bear carving

55

28

Milk delivery box

53

29

Cylindrical post box

51

30

France doll

48

31

Advertising balloon

47

32

Music box-style telephone table

40

33

Tablecloth

37

34=

Roulette-style fortune teller

35

34=

Strawberry spoon (spoon with flat bottom for squashing strawberries, etc)

35

36

Scented balls (for clothes drawers, etc)

34

37=

Shippokudai (low round table)

33

37=

Bead curtain

33

39=

Aluminium ice cube tray

18

39=

Water game

18

39=

Ban ban ball

18

42

Mamehon key holder (tiny books on key holders)

15

43

Dream catcher

13

44

Other

9



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 24th of April 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 30 and 59 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.