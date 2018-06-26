Nostalgic goods from 30 years ago

Published by Ken Y-N on

There’s been a good number of these surveys from goo Ranking looking at nostalgia, with this one being for goods from the Showa Era, from post-war to 30 years ago.

I remember these rocket pencil things; I didn’t think much of them then, but I’d forgotten all about them until seeing this list. My wife’s parents still have a dial telephone (hmm, is it dial or is it push-button but in a standard Bakelite form factor?) complete with cover – ah, that explains why I cannot recall the dial as it’s always covered! I also had a couple of these water games, but I cannot for the life of me remember what the English name for it was.

This might be art, or perhaps just someone got angry after one too many tapes got eaten by their Walkman:

hawthorne vintage lamps & furnishings

Research results

Q: What goods from the Showa Era do you feel nostalgic about? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Cassette tape
153
2
Cassette tape Walkman
133
3
Dial telephone
120
4
Floppy disk
119
5=
Print gocco (home rubber stamp-based printing set)
118
5=
Kinnikuman eraser
118
7
Rocket pencil (non-sharpening pencil)
114
8
Dakko-chan doll
104
9
Telephone cosy (usually knitted or crocheted cover for a standard black phone)
95
10
Word processor
94
11
Twin tub washing machine
93
12
Laughing bag
85
13=
Sock touch, glue to hold up socks
83
13=
Flypaper
83
15
Laserdisk
82
16
Soap paper
81
17
Pennant
80
18
American cracker (clackers)
79
19
Star sand (tiny star-shaped coral)
77
20
Drinking bird
70
21
Aluminium bento lunch box
66
22
BB (ball bearing) pellets (for air gun)
64
23
Merbromin liquid (red anti-septic liquid)
62
24
Sonosheet (flexidisk)
61
25
VHS
56
26=
Pogo stick
55
26=
Bear carving
55
28
Milk delivery box
53
29
Cylindrical post box
51
30
France doll
48
31
Advertising balloon
47
32
Music box-style telephone table
40
33
Tablecloth
37
34=
Roulette-style fortune teller
35
34=
Strawberry spoon (spoon with flat bottom for squashing strawberries, etc)
35
36
Scented balls (for clothes drawers, etc)
34
37=
Shippokudai (low round table)
33
37=
Bead curtain
33
39=
Aluminium ice cube tray
18
39=
Water game
18
39=
Ban ban ball
18
42
Mamehon key holder (tiny books on key holders)
15
43
Dream catcher
13
44
Other
9

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 24th of April 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 30 and 59 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

Japan’s tastiest greasy spoon chain

“Greasy Spoon” is perhaps an exaggeration for some of these places listed in this goo Ranking survey into Japan’s tastiest set meal chain restaurants. The basic features of a set meal in Japan is usually Read more…

Entertainment

Eighties movies Japanese want to watch again on the big screen

This ranking survey from goo Ranking looked at movies from the 1980s that people want to watch in the cinema again. I’m familiar with all the Hollywood movies listed here bar Big (I’ve only seen Read more…

Mobile

Smartphone photography and printing

MMD Labo recently conducted a survey into smartphone photography and smartphone photo printing. I fall into the two or three photos per month, usually food photos that never gets further than Google Map reviews, although Read more…