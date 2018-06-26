Nostalgic goods from 30 years ago

There’s been a good number of these surveys from goo Ranking looking at nostalgia, with this one being for goods from the Showa Era, from post-war to 30 years ago.
I remember these rocket pencil things; I didn’t think much of them then, but I’d forgotten all about them until seeing this list. My wife’s parents still have a dial telephone (hmm, is it dial or is it push-button but in a standard Bakelite form factor?) complete with cover – ah, that explains why I cannot recall the dial as it’s always covered! I also had a couple of these water games, but I cannot for the life of me remember what the English name for it was.
This might be art, or perhaps just someone got angry after one too many tapes got eaten by their Walkman:
Research results
Q: What goods from the Showa Era do you feel nostalgic about? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Cassette tape 153 2 Cassette tape Walkman 133 3 Dial telephone 120 4 Floppy disk 119 5= Print gocco (home rubber stamp-based printing set) 118 5= Kinnikuman eraser 118 7 Rocket pencil (non-sharpening pencil) 114 8 Dakko-chan doll 104 9 Telephone cosy (usually knitted or crocheted cover for a standard black phone) 95 10 Word processor 94 11 Twin tub washing machine 93 12 Laughing bag 85 13= Sock touch, glue to hold up socks 83 13= Flypaper 83 15 Laserdisk 82 16 Soap paper 81 17 Pennant 80 18 American cracker (clackers) 79 19 Star sand (tiny star-shaped coral) 77 20 Drinking bird 70 21 Aluminium bento lunch box 66 22 BB (ball bearing) pellets (for air gun) 64 23 Merbromin liquid (red anti-septic liquid) 62 24 Sonosheet (flexidisk) 61 25 VHS 56 26= Pogo stick 55 26= Bear carving 55 28 Milk delivery box 53 29 Cylindrical post box 51 30 France doll 48 31 Advertising balloon 47 32 Music box-style telephone table 40 33 Tablecloth 37 34= Roulette-style fortune teller 35 34= Strawberry spoon (spoon with flat bottom for squashing strawberries, etc) 35 36 Scented balls (for clothes drawers, etc) 34 37= Shippokudai (low round table) 33 37= Bead curtain 33 39= Aluminium ice cube tray 18 39= Water game 18 39= Ban ban ball 18 42 Mamehon key holder (tiny books on key holders) 15 43 Dream catcher 13 44 Other 9
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 24th of April 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 30 and 59 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
