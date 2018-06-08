Expectations for North Korea and their USA summit

I too share the general views expressed here; I want something positive to happen, but I’m not sure it will, especially since we are talking about a heartless and corrupt dictator surrounded with sycophants who would be happy to see the destruction of American democracy, and Kim is no better. The summit is turning into no more than a TV spectacle; “maximum pressure” has been dropped from the American lexicon, and rather than expecting results, it is now a “process”, and the summit seems now to be no more than a social get-to-know-you session.
Furthermore, Trump will be coming from a G6+1 meeting where he’ll be actively disliked and out of his depth, so no doubt the Kim side will exploit that with much buttering up and flat-out bribery, as that worked for China. My prediction for an outcome will be the continuation of North Korean claims and apparent actions towards denuclearisation but without inspections, whereas USA will draw down troop numbers in South Korea, a McDonalds in Pyongyang and the renaming of the Trump Ryugyong Hotel.
Research results
Q1: Do you think the meetings between North and South Korea will lead to peace? (Sample size=2,375)
Not change
79.0%
Lead to peace
13.0%
Depart from the road to peace
8.0%
Q2: How interested are you in the North Korea-USA summit planned for the 12th of June 2018? (Sample size=2,375)
Very interested
27.8%
Somewhat interested
44.6%
Not that interested
19.7%
Not interested at all
7.9%
Q3: Do you think the North Korea-USA summit will take place as planned? (Sample size=2,375)
Will be postponed
28.8%
Will be cancelled
24.4%
Will take place as scheduled
23.2%
Don’t know
23.6%
Q4: What do you think will be North Korea’s demands? (Sample size=2,375, multiple answer, top ten)
Rank
Percentage
1
Lessening, removal of sanctions
87.4%
2
Maintenance of the North Korean regime
72.5%
3
Removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism
56.0%
4
Assurance that USA does not pose a threat to North Korea
48.2%
5
Recognition as a nuclear power
36.9%
6
Withdrawl of USA forces in South Korea
34.3%
7
Cessation of USA-South Korea joint war games
28.6%
8
Strengthening of foreign investment into North Korea
20.1%
9
Signing of a peace treaty
16.9%
10
Revocation of the South Korea-USA alliance
12.5%
Q5: What do you think will be USA’s demands? (Sample size=2,375, multiple answer, top nine)
Rank
Percentage
1
Verified destruction of nuclear weapons
91.3%
2
Verified destruction of all nuclear facilities
73.0%
3
Destruction of long-range missiles
64.8%
4
Verified destruction of biological and chemical weapons
53.0%
5
Destruction of medium-range missiles
31.7%
6
Moving overseas of nuclear technicians
27.7%
7
Destruction of short-range missiles
23.9%
8
Return of Japanese abductees
21.5%
9
Human rights protection for North Korean citizens
20.5%
Q6: What do you think will be the outcome of the North Korea-USA summit? (Sample size=2,375)
Negotiations will not go well, but talking will continue
45.1%
Negotiations will not go well, and USA will up the economic, military pressue
33.9%
North Korea will agree to denuclearisation and soon allow inspectors to visit their facilities
5.3%
Don’t know
15.7%
Demographics
Between the 18th and 24th of May 2018 2,375 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.
