Expectations for North Korea and their USA summit

This very timely survey from @Nifty looks at the Korean peninsula situation, and shows Japanese very interested, but little expectation of change.

I too share the general views expressed here; I want something positive to happen, but I’m not sure it will, especially since we are talking about a heartless and corrupt dictator surrounded with sycophants who would be happy to see the destruction of American democracy, and Kim is no better. The summit is turning into no more than a TV spectacle; “maximum pressure” has been dropped from the American lexicon, and rather than expecting results, it is now a “process”, and the summit seems now to be no more than a social get-to-know-you session.

Furthermore, Trump will be coming from a G6+1 meeting where he’ll be actively disliked and out of his depth, so no doubt the Kim side will exploit that with much buttering up and flat-out bribery, as that worked for China. My prediction for an outcome will be the continuation of North Korean claims and apparent actions towards denuclearisation but without inspections, whereas USA will draw down troop numbers in South Korea, a McDonalds in Pyongyang and the renaming of the Trump Ryugyong Hotel.



Research results

Q1: Do you think the meetings between North and South Korea will lead to peace? (Sample size=2,375) Not change

79.0%

Lead to peace

13.0%

Depart from the road to peace

8.0%

Q2: How interested are you in the North Korea-USA summit planned for the 12th of June 2018? (Sample size=2,375) Very interested

27.8%

Somewhat interested

44.6%

Not that interested

19.7%

Not interested at all

7.9%

Q3: Do you think the North Korea-USA summit will take place as planned? (Sample size=2,375) Will be postponed

28.8%

Will be cancelled

24.4%

Will take place as scheduled

23.2%

Don’t know

23.6%

Q4: What do you think will be North Korea’s demands? (Sample size=2,375, multiple answer, top ten) Rank



Percentage

1

Lessening, removal of sanctions

87.4%

2

Maintenance of the North Korean regime

72.5%

3

Removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism

56.0%

4

Assurance that USA does not pose a threat to North Korea

48.2%

5

Recognition as a nuclear power

36.9%

6

Withdrawl of USA forces in South Korea

34.3%

7

Cessation of USA-South Korea joint war games

28.6%

8

Strengthening of foreign investment into North Korea

20.1%

9

Signing of a peace treaty

16.9%

10

Revocation of the South Korea-USA alliance

12.5%

Q5: What do you think will be USA’s demands? (Sample size=2,375, multiple answer, top nine) Rank



Percentage

1

Verified destruction of nuclear weapons

91.3%

2

Verified destruction of all nuclear facilities

73.0%

3

Destruction of long-range missiles

64.8%

4

Verified destruction of biological and chemical weapons

53.0%

5

Destruction of medium-range missiles

31.7%

6

Moving overseas of nuclear technicians

27.7%

7

Destruction of short-range missiles

23.9%

8

Return of Japanese abductees

21.5%

9

Human rights protection for North Korean citizens

20.5%

Q6: What do you think will be the outcome of the North Korea-USA summit? (Sample size=2,375) Negotiations will not go well, but talking will continue

45.1%

Negotiations will not go well, and USA will up the economic, military pressue

33.9%

North Korea will agree to denuclearisation and soon allow inspectors to visit their facilities

5.3%

Don’t know

15.7%



Demographics

Between the 18th and 24th of May 2018 2,375 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.