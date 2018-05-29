Things Japanese don’t see much of when out and about these days

Published by Ken Y-N on

goo Ranking recently asked their monitor panel about things they don’t see much of these days.

I’ve got a feeling there is a public phone somewhere around my local station, but now I think about it I cannot picture where it is at all. I suppose given the lack of phones, number two, telephone card vending machines too are going away. Black bin bags at number 4 is a strange one at first glance, but remember this is what people see on the road, and given that most local governments either require particular paid bags or specify transparent or semi-transparent bags, people no longer throw out their rubbish in black bags.

I’ve not really been here long enough or paying enough attention to notce what there is less of, although with the growth of 24-hour convenience stores, beer vending machines have definitely decreased.

Here’s an atmospheric public phone or two:

Public phone.

Research results

Q: What don’t you see on the street that much these days? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Public telephone
142
2
Telephone card vending machine
137
3
Department store rooftop fun fair
121
4
Black bin bags
119
5
Train ticket gate ticket punch
114
6=
Stray dogs
111
6=
Chindonya (street music performers)
111
8=
Vacuum truck
105
8=
Dirty mag vending machine
105
10
Toilet with chain flush
104
11
Truck collecting newspapers, etc, for recycling
101
12
Advertising balloon
100
13
Elevator girl
98
14=
Advertising flyers for call girls
94
14=
Dirty movie cinemas
94
16
Dagashi (pocket money-friendly sweets) shops
90
17
Trains, busses without air conditioning
88
18
Housewives out shopping in their aprons
82
19
Children wearing above-the-knee (school uniform, etc) shorts
79
20
Large-sized hand cart
78
21
Roulette-style fortune telling machine in coffee shops
77
22
Stationery shops near schools
75
23=
Soft drink in glass bottles vending machines
73
23=
Mobile tofu seller
73
23=
Wooden street light poles, telegraph poles
73
23=
Chewing gum vending machines
73
27
Motorised trike
72
28=
Concrete pipes
68
28=
Sento (public bath)
68
30
Box-style seat swing
66
31
Tobacco shop
65
32=
Children riding tricycles
64
32=
Shoe shine machine at railway stations
64
34
Ramen, other street food vendor
61
35=
Battery vending machines
58
35=
Children playing on the street
58
37
Spit bucket
57
38=
Cash register that goes “ching”
55
38=
Toilet with tissue paper vending machine
55
40
Photo developing shop
52
41
Rental record, CD shop
49
42
“Super car” (Japan’s chopper equivalent) bicycle
47
43
Bowling lanes
45
44
The mammal bats
34
45
Dog poo
22
46=
Sato-chan Mover (children’s ride at pharmacy)
21
46=
Off-licences (bottle shops)
21
48
Sparrows
15
49
Other
6

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 25th of April 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

The most successful anime adaptations

This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…

Mobile

Making bookings on smartphones

This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…

Polls

Majority want vaccination, many others want side-effect reassurance

Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…