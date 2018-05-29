Things Japanese don’t see much of when out and about these days

goo Ranking recently asked their monitor panel about things they don’t see much of these days.
I’ve got a feeling there is a public phone somewhere around my local station, but now I think about it I cannot picture where it is at all. I suppose given the lack of phones, number two, telephone card vending machines too are going away. Black bin bags at number 4 is a strange one at first glance, but remember this is what people see on the road, and given that most local governments either require particular paid bags or specify transparent or semi-transparent bags, people no longer throw out their rubbish in black bags.
I’ve not really been here long enough or paying enough attention to notce what there is less of, although with the growth of 24-hour convenience stores, beer vending machines have definitely decreased.
Here’s an atmospheric public phone or two:
Research results
Q: What don’t you see on the street that much these days? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Public telephone 142 2 Telephone card vending machine 137 3 Department store rooftop fun fair 121 4 Black bin bags 119 5 Train ticket gate ticket punch 114 6= Stray dogs 111 6= Chindonya (street music performers) 111 8= Vacuum truck 105 8= Dirty mag vending machine 105 10 Toilet with chain flush 104 11 Truck collecting newspapers, etc, for recycling 101 12 Advertising balloon 100 13 Elevator girl 98 14= Advertising flyers for call girls 94 14= Dirty movie cinemas 94 16 Dagashi (pocket money-friendly sweets) shops 90 17 Trains, busses without air conditioning 88 18 Housewives out shopping in their aprons 82 19 Children wearing above-the-knee (school uniform, etc) shorts 79 20 Large-sized hand cart 78 21 Roulette-style fortune telling machine in coffee shops 77 22 Stationery shops near schools 75 23= Soft drink in glass bottles vending machines 73 23= Mobile tofu seller 73 23= Wooden street light poles, telegraph poles 73 23= Chewing gum vending machines 73 27 Motorised trike 72 28= Concrete pipes 68 28= Sento (public bath) 68 30 Box-style seat swing 66 31 Tobacco shop 65 32= Children riding tricycles 64 32= Shoe shine machine at railway stations 64 34 Ramen, other street food vendor 61 35= Battery vending machines 58 35= Children playing on the street 58 37 Spit bucket 57 38= Cash register that goes “ching” 55 38= Toilet with tissue paper vending machine 55 40 Photo developing shop 52 41 Rental record, CD shop 49 42 “Super car” (Japan’s chopper equivalent) bicycle 47 43 Bowling lanes 45 44 The mammal bats 34 45 Dog poo 22 46= Sato-chan Mover (children’s ride at pharmacy) 21 46= Off-licences (bottle shops) 21 48 Sparrows 15 49 Other 6
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 25th of April 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
