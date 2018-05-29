Things Japanese don’t see much of when out and about these days

goo Ranking recently asked their monitor panel about things they don’t see much of these days.

I’ve got a feeling there is a public phone somewhere around my local station, but now I think about it I cannot picture where it is at all. I suppose given the lack of phones, number two, telephone card vending machines too are going away. Black bin bags at number 4 is a strange one at first glance, but remember this is what people see on the road, and given that most local governments either require particular paid bags or specify transparent or semi-transparent bags, people no longer throw out their rubbish in black bags.

I’ve not really been here long enough or paying enough attention to notce what there is less of, although with the growth of 24-hour convenience stores, beer vending machines have definitely decreased.

Here’s an atmospheric public phone or two:





Research results

Q: What don’t you see on the street that much these days? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Public telephone

142

2

Telephone card vending machine

137

3

Department store rooftop fun fair

121

4

Black bin bags

119

5

Train ticket gate ticket punch

114

6=

Stray dogs

111

6=

Chindonya (street music performers)

111

8=

Vacuum truck

105

8=

Dirty mag vending machine

105

10

Toilet with chain flush

104

11

Truck collecting newspapers, etc, for recycling

101

12

Advertising balloon

100

13

Elevator girl

98

14=

Advertising flyers for call girls

94

14=

Dirty movie cinemas

94

16

Dagashi (pocket money-friendly sweets) shops

90

17

Trains, busses without air conditioning

88

18

Housewives out shopping in their aprons

82

19

Children wearing above-the-knee (school uniform, etc) shorts

79

20

Large-sized hand cart

78

21

Roulette-style fortune telling machine in coffee shops

77

22

Stationery shops near schools

75

23=

Soft drink in glass bottles vending machines

73

23=

Mobile tofu seller

73

23=

Wooden street light poles, telegraph poles

73

23=

Chewing gum vending machines

73

27

Motorised trike

72

28=

Concrete pipes

68

28=

Sento (public bath)

68

30

Box-style seat swing

66

31

Tobacco shop

65

32=

Children riding tricycles

64

32=

Shoe shine machine at railway stations

64

34

Ramen, other street food vendor

61

35=

Battery vending machines

58

35=

Children playing on the street

58

37

Spit bucket

57

38=

Cash register that goes “ching”

55

38=

Toilet with tissue paper vending machine

55

40

Photo developing shop

52

41

Rental record, CD shop

49

42

“Super car” (Japan’s chopper equivalent) bicycle

47

43

Bowling lanes

45

44

The mammal bats

34

45

Dog poo

22

46=

Sato-chan Mover (children’s ride at pharmacy)

21

46=

Off-licences (bottle shops)

21

48

Sparrows

15

49

Other

6



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 25th of April 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.