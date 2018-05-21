Annoying habits of office coworkers

One of the best things about working in the typical Japanese open-plan office is that you witness many weird and wonderful habits and tics of your coworkers; this survey from goo Research looked at which coworker habit bothers people the most.

The guy across the aisle from me is a fascinating collection of habits, who I have nicknamed Mr Gumby, not least because one hot day last month he decided to roll up his trouser legs in the office, and his voice is a slightly less shouty version of Mr Gumby. How he drinks the last drops from his vacuum flask by tilting it fully vertically, then refills it by very deliberately shaking his plastic bottle of green tea just bothers me far more than it should.

shaking leg


Ranking result

Q: What habit of coworkers bothers you the most? (Sample size=2,596)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Leg fidgeting
279
3
Tongue clucking
177
3
Licking thumb to turn pages of documents
163
4
Noisy eating
150
5
Whispering
149
6
Battering the keyboard
139
7
Muttering to oneself
129
8
Clicking a pen
121
9
Peering over my shoulder at my screen
109
10
Teeth sucking
88
11
Laughing loudly
73
12
Drumming fingers on desk
69
13
Sighing
67
14
Nose picking
59
15=
Sniffing
55
15=
Burping
55
15=
Sneezing loudly
55
18
Farting
53
19
Walking slowly
41
20=
Pen spinning
36
20=
Whistling
36
22
Humming
34
23
Battering the mouse buttons
33
24=
Vigorous head scratching
31
24=
Biting nails
31
24=
Twirling hair
31
27
Banging print-outs on the desk to line up the pages
30
28
Yawning
29
29
Cracking knuckles
28
30=
Slurping tea
25
30=
Breathing loudly through nose
25
32
Throat clearing
19
33
Open mouth
18
34
Putting hands in pocket
17
35
Violently banging elbows on desk
15
36
Sitting deeply in chair
12
37=
Folding arms
10
37=
Crossing legs
10
39
Tilting head to one side
8
40
Resting chin on hands
7
41=
Rubbing one’s stubble
6
41=
Chewing pen
6
43
Touching one’s chin
4
44
Other
64

Demographics

Between the 6th and 19th of April 2018 2,596 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.

