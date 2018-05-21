Annoying habits of office coworkers

One of the best things about working in the typical Japanese open-plan office is that you witness many weird and wonderful habits and tics of your coworkers; this survey from goo Research looked at which coworker habit bothers people the most.

The guy across the aisle from me is a fascinating collection of habits, who I have nicknamed Mr Gumby, not least because one hot day last month he decided to roll up his trouser legs in the office, and his voice is a slightly less shouty version of Mr Gumby. How he drinks the last drops from his vacuum flask by tilting it fully vertically, then refills it by very deliberately shaking his plastic bottle of green tea just bothers me far more than it should.





Ranking result

Q: What habit of coworkers bothers you the most? (Sample size=2,596) Rank



Votes

1

Leg fidgeting

279

3

Tongue clucking

177

3

Licking thumb to turn pages of documents

163

4

Noisy eating

150

5

Whispering

149

6

Battering the keyboard

139

7

Muttering to oneself

129

8

Clicking a pen

121

9

Peering over my shoulder at my screen

109

10

Teeth sucking

88

11

Laughing loudly

73

12

Drumming fingers on desk

69

13

Sighing

67

14

Nose picking

59

15=

Sniffing

55

15=

Burping

55

15=

Sneezing loudly

55

18

Farting

53

19

Walking slowly

41

20=

Pen spinning

36

20=

Whistling

36

22

Humming

34

23

Battering the mouse buttons

33

24=

Vigorous head scratching

31

24=

Biting nails

31

24=

Twirling hair

31

27

Banging print-outs on the desk to line up the pages

30

28

Yawning

29

29

Cracking knuckles

28

30=

Slurping tea

25

30=

Breathing loudly through nose

25

32

Throat clearing

19

33

Open mouth

18

34

Putting hands in pocket

17

35

Violently banging elbows on desk

15

36

Sitting deeply in chair

12

37=

Folding arms

10

37=

Crossing legs

10

39

Tilting head to one side

8

40

Resting chin on hands

7

41=

Rubbing one’s stubble

6

41=

Chewing pen

6

43

Touching one’s chin

4

44

Other

64



Demographics

Between the 6th and 19th of April 2018 2,596 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.