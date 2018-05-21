Annoying habits of office coworkers

One of the best things about working in the typical Japanese open-plan office is that you witness many weird and wonderful habits and tics of your coworkers; this survey from goo Research looked at which coworker habit bothers people the most.
The guy across the aisle from me is a fascinating collection of habits, who I have nicknamed Mr Gumby, not least because one hot day last month he decided to roll up his trouser legs in the office, and his voice is a slightly less shouty version of Mr Gumby. How he drinks the last drops from his vacuum flask by tilting it fully vertically, then refills it by very deliberately shaking his plastic bottle of green tea just bothers me far more than it should.
Ranking result
Q: What habit of coworkers bothers you the most? (Sample size=2,596)
Rank Votes 1 Leg fidgeting 279 3 Tongue clucking 177 3 Licking thumb to turn pages of documents 163 4 Noisy eating 150 5 Whispering 149 6 Battering the keyboard 139 7 Muttering to oneself 129 8 Clicking a pen 121 9 Peering over my shoulder at my screen 109 10 Teeth sucking 88 11 Laughing loudly 73 12 Drumming fingers on desk 69 13 Sighing 67 14 Nose picking 59 15= Sniffing 55 15= Burping 55 15= Sneezing loudly 55 18 Farting 53 19 Walking slowly 41 20= Pen spinning 36 20= Whistling 36 22 Humming 34 23 Battering the mouse buttons 33 24= Vigorous head scratching 31 24= Biting nails 31 24= Twirling hair 31 27 Banging print-outs on the desk to line up the pages 30 28 Yawning 29 29 Cracking knuckles 28 30= Slurping tea 25 30= Breathing loudly through nose 25 32 Throat clearing 19 33 Open mouth 18 34 Putting hands in pocket 17 35 Violently banging elbows on desk 15 36 Sitting deeply in chair 12 37= Folding arms 10 37= Crossing legs 10 39 Tilting head to one side 8 40 Resting chin on hands 7 41= Rubbing one’s stubble 6 41= Chewing pen 6 43 Touching one’s chin 4 44 Other 64
Demographics
Between the 6th and 19th of April 2018 2,596 visitors to the goo Ranking site and associated properties completed a public questionnaire. No demographics were collected.
