Young working women dieting for fitness, not thinness

This survey from MyNavi on dieting revealed a pleasantly surprisingly positive view of dieting amongst young working women, despite television and magazines pushing the stick insect as the ideal body shape.

Being none of dieting, young, woman or gym-visiting, I cannot really comment much, although I was a bit surprised that meeting people (the language implied for friendship too, not just searching for a partner) was so low down in the list. The gym my wife visits is quite the social club, full of drama that I hear about in great details most nights.

Hot Yoga may no longer be the in thing, but wonky English never goes out of fashion:

Sweat Yoga in Hot

Research results

Q1: Other than to lose weight, what objectives do you have when dieting? (Sample size=601, multiple answer)

To increase strength
53.1%
To get back in shape
40.4%
To relieve stress
38.0%
To relax
25.7%
To recover from tiredness
25.7%
Just for the training itself
13.5%
To meet people, communicate with people at the gym
4.9%
To wear fitness fashion
2.9%
Other
10.6%

Q2: What is important when selecting a diet method? (Sample size=601, multiple answer)

Is effective
57.7%
Can continue it
55.1%
Is fun
48.4%
Can relieve stress
31.3%
Cures ill-health
27.1%
Is relaxing
23.5%
Is easy
20.8%
Can recover from tiredness
18.6%
Can enjoy fashion
6.5%
Can communicate with people
4.0%
Other
2.3%

Q3: Which of these latest fitness methods would you like to try? (Sample size=601, multiple answer)

Aerial/Hammock/Anti-Gravity yoga, exercise
31.6%
Jumping (trampoline) fitness
31.1%
Darkness fitness
23.5%
Boxing, other martial arts exercise
19.5%
Cardio Bar (classical ballet-based exercise)
13.5%
VR fitness
13.0%

Q4: What is your ideal body shape? (Sample size=601)

Sufficiently muscular healthy body
57.1%
Skinny model body
20.3%
Macho muscular well-built body
13.3%
Glamorous body
6.5%
Other
2.8%

Demographics

Between the 27th of December 2017 and the 11th of January 2018 601 working women who were also members of the MyNavi Women monitor group and between the ages of 22 and 39 completed a private internet-based questionnaire.

