Young working women dieting for fitness, not thinness

This survey from MyNavi on dieting revealed a pleasantly surprisingly positive view of dieting amongst young working women, despite television and magazines pushing the stick insect as the ideal body shape.

Being none of dieting, young, woman or gym-visiting, I cannot really comment much, although I was a bit surprised that meeting people (the language implied for friendship too, not just searching for a partner) was so low down in the list. The gym my wife visits is quite the social club, full of drama that I hear about in great details most nights.

Hot Yoga may no longer be the in thing, but wonky English never goes out of fashion:





Research results

Q1: Other than to lose weight, what objectives do you have when dieting? (Sample size=601, multiple answer) To increase strength

53.1%

To get back in shape

40.4%

To relieve stress

38.0%

To relax

25.7%

To recover from tiredness

25.7%

Just for the training itself

13.5%

To meet people, communicate with people at the gym

4.9%

To wear fitness fashion

2.9%

Other

10.6%

Q2: What is important when selecting a diet method? (Sample size=601, multiple answer) Is effective

57.7%

Can continue it

55.1%

Is fun

48.4%

Can relieve stress

31.3%

Cures ill-health

27.1%

Is relaxing

23.5%

Is easy

20.8%

Can recover from tiredness

18.6%

Can enjoy fashion

6.5%

Can communicate with people

4.0%

Other

2.3%

Q3: Which of these latest fitness methods would you like to try? (Sample size=601, multiple answer) Aerial/Hammock/Anti-Gravity yoga, exercise

31.6%

Jumping (trampoline) fitness

31.1%

Darkness fitness

23.5%

Boxing, other martial arts exercise

19.5%

Cardio Bar (classical ballet-based exercise)

13.5%

VR fitness

13.0%

Q4: What is your ideal body shape? (Sample size=601) Sufficiently muscular healthy body

57.1%

Skinny model body

20.3%

Macho muscular well-built body

13.3%

Glamorous body

6.5%

Other

2.8%



Demographics

Between the 27th of December 2017 and the 11th of January 2018 601 working women who were also members of the MyNavi Women monitor group and between the ages of 22 and 39 completed a private internet-based questionnaire.