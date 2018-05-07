Brakes, flourescent squid and parasites are the subjects of Japan’s most niche museums

Published by Ken Y-N on

This rather fun survey from goo Ranking asked people to choose the most niche museums from a list.

I’ve not been to any of the places listed here, but the Kaiyodo Figure Museum looks kind of interesting. The most niche museum I’ve been to in Japan was the Gas Light Museum in Kobe, but it has long since closed down.

I’ve linked each result to the official (as far as I can determine) home page, and the English version if available by means other than auto-translate. For those of you counting, just 25% have English pages – and less other foreign languages – which is a pretty poor showing.

Here’s the firefly squid in their natural environment:

DSC_0028

Research results

Q: Which of these museums do you think is in a too-small niche? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Brake Museum
72
2
Hotaku Ika (firefly (fluorescent) squid) Museum
60
3
Meguro Parasitological Museum
54
4
Tobacco and Salt Museum
48
5
New Ginger Museum
45
6
Maki (firewood) Stove Museum
42
7
Megane (spectacles) Museum
40
8
Duskin (cleaning products) Museum
37
9
Tottori Nijisseiki Pear Museum
34
10
Maneki-Neko (beckoning cat) Museum
33
11
Echizen-Gani (crab) Museum
30
12
Dotonbori Konamon (wheat flour) Museum
29
13=
Japan Kanji Museum and Library
27
13=
TOTO (toilet, etc manufacturer) Museum
27
15=
Banknote and Postage Stamp Museum
25
15=
NTT History Center of Technology
25
17=
Ammonite Museum
24
17=
Kaiyodo Figure Museum
24
19
Kankaku (5 senses) Musuem
21
20=
MIZKAN (vinegar, etc manufacturer) MUSEUM
20
20=
Hiwasa Sea Turtle Museum Caretta
20
22
Yuhara Hot Springs Museum
19
23=
Nagarakawa Ukai (cormorant fishing) Museum
19
23=
Roof Tile Musuem
18
23=
Saga Balloon Museum
18
26=
Yokohama Daisekai Artrick Musuem
17
26=
Nagi Vicarya (conical conch fossil) Museum
17
28=
Hideki Matsui Baseball Museum
16
28=
Nima Sand Museum
16
28=
Police Museum
16
31
Shitamachi Museum
14
32
Bicycle Culture Center
13
33=
Sapporo Winter Sports Museum
12
33=
Mazda Museum
12
33=
Bank of Japan Currency Museum
12
36=
Fantasy and Art Museum
10
36=
Baseball Hall of History Ball Museum
10
38
Printing Museum
9
39=
Japan Soccer Museum
8
39=
Betty Smith Jeans Museum
8

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 11th of April 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 49 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Categories: PollsRankings
Tags:

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Polls

The most successful anime adaptations

This ranking survey from goo Ranking asked what is the most successful anime adaptations of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine’s manga. My anime series watching is very limited, but I recently got a free year of Read more…

Mobile

Making bookings on smartphones

This straightforward survey from MMD Labo looked at internet reservations by smartphone. Looking at the options, I’m surprised that “travel” or “flights” do not appear on the list. Given that “other” is less than 2%, Read more…

Polls

Majority want vaccination, many others want side-effect reassurance

Note: this survey was conducted in February, before vaccination had started in earnest. This survey from Leading Tech looked at COVID-19 vaccine awareness. Note also that an overused trope about Japan is its vaccine reluctance Read more…