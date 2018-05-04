Majority of Japanese have worn a mask in bed

Published by Ken Y-N on

ValuePress! recently reported on wearing masks while sleeping. I don’t bother; I’ve done so once or twice, but my problem is drool rather than dryness, so masks don’t last very long.

Note we’re talking about mouth and nose masks, not eye masks, as you can see on these waking people in Tokyo:

Tokyo - City of Masks

Research results

Q1: What symptoms do you feel when you wake up? (Sample size=965, multiple answer)

Dry mouth, throat (to SQ1)
43.6%
Dry lips (to SQ1)
28.4%
Bad breath (to SQ1)
22.3%
Dry skin (to SQ1)
21.0%
None of the above (to SQ2)
21.9%

Q1SQ1: Do you wear a mask when sleeping? (Sample size=754)

Usually (to SQ3)
11.1%
Sometimes (to SQ3)
54.8%
Never (to SQ4)
34.1%

Q1SQ2: Do you wear a mask when sleeping? (Sample size=211)

Usually (to SQ3)
11.4%
Sometimes (to SQ3)
26.1%
Never (to SQ4)
62.5%

Combining the above two questions:

Q1SQ1+SQ2: Do you wear a mask when sleeping? (Sample size=965)

Usually (to SQ3)
11.2%
Sometimes (to SQ3)
48.5%
Never (to SQ4)
40.3%

Q1SQ3: Why do you wear a mask when sleeping? (Sample size=577, multiple answer)

To prevent dry mouth, throat
53.6%
To prevent illnesses like cold, flu
30.5%
To prevent dry lips
19.4%
To prevent dry skin
19.2%
To block pollen
12.0%
To block house dust
10.1%
Other
5.0%
No particular reason
2.9%

Q1SQ4: Why don’t you wear a mask when sleeping? (Sample size=577, multiple answer)

Feels difficult to breath
59.7%
Hurts my ears
15.7%
Falls off while sleeping
11.4%
Other
15.7%

Demographics

Between the 14th and 18th of February 2018 965 members of the VoiceNote monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.

