Unbelievable otaku common sense from 30 years ago

Although otaku (nerds, basically, of manga comics and anime in the main, though not exclusively) are not shunned by polite society these days, 30 years ago in the Showa era it was a different kettle of fish. This survey from goo Ranking sheds some light on common knowledge from 30 years ago that is unbelievable today.

Note that the demographics for the survey is for people who at the most would have been ten years old 30 years ago and have grown up with manga and anime being mainstream, so perhaps they were hearing much of this common knowledge for the first time when answering the question.

Also note that although manga and anime are the main focus, computer otaku are also covered by some of the questions.

In number 2, most foreigners seem to still use the term Yaoi, but I’d never heard of Doujinjo, so I wonder how much they were reacting to the second term rather than the first, or is it just my lop-sided knowledge?

In number 12, I have absolutely no idea what sanding down varnish has to do with anything or why people can not believe that was done.

Ranking result

Q: What common knowledge about Otaku from 30 years ago would people not believe today? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
“Anime lover” tended to have a gloomy image
68
2
“BL” was known as “Yaoi” (gay-themed manga), “Fujoshi” as “Doujinjo” (female otaku)
52
3
People just didn’t call themselves otaku
47
4=
Doujinshi (fan magazines) were bought by postal money orders
46
4=
People would roll their eyes when one came out as a manga, anime lover
46
6
Doujinshi would have the author’s real name and address in the publisher notes
44
7
Pop idols would not admit to being otaku
43
8
One would return straight home for anime being broadcast at prime-time
40
9
One would watch anime recorded on VHS over and over until the tape wore out
39
10
No-one cosplayed (dressed up) like nowadays
38
11
It would be a good thing to have just two or three manga, anime lovers in a single class
37
12=
Pudding-bowl haircut and glasses were assumed to be the mark of an otaku
36
12=
One would colour paint then sand down the varnish layer of plastic models
36
12=
Television channels were changed by rotating a dial
36
15
Film cells were bought and sold at high prices
35
16=
Famous artists that never appear in public these days would participate in comic conventions
34
16=
There weren’t any game strategy sites, so one had to make one’s own maps
34
18
Anime cells were drawn by hand
31
19=
Magazine classified adverts had people seeking new friends with similar hobbies
30
19=
There were no elegant anime goods
30
19=
One would chant a spell for a series to return
30
19=
There were almost no anime shops in the regions, so one mostly bought magazines by mail order
30
24=
Waiting ten minutes or more for anime games to load from cassette tape
29
24=
Games that I played at home were PC games
29
26=
Comic Market (most famous convention) was located in Harumi
28
26=
Large-breasted figurines didn’t really sell
28
28
The use of anime characters in adverts was nonexistent
26
29=
Voice actors’ talk shows were mostly held in small venues; large hall events were basically none
24
29=
Friends who could copy video tapes were seen as Gods
24
29=
Parent and child both being Otaku was rare
24
32
Advertising fliers for my favourite anime were kept clean in clear files
23
33
Anime and manga fan magazines like “OUT”, “Pafu”, “FanRoad” were particularly passionately read
22
34
I cried and cried as I burnt my doujinsha since I couldn’t keep them after marriage
20
35=
I typed in game code listings from magazines to play them on my home computer
19
35=
As few anime films were released on video tape, I would go many times to the cinema
19
37
Popular goods were stationery decorated with characters
18
38
As there were few but important events to attend, there was no time to be a hikikomori social recluse
17
39
I bought Laser Disk versions of OVA (Original Video Animation)
13

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 10th and 12th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

