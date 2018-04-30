Unbelievable otaku common sense from 30 years ago

Although otaku (nerds, basically, of manga comics and anime in the main, though not exclusively) are not shunned by polite society these days, 30 years ago in the Showa era it was a different kettle of fish. This survey from goo Ranking sheds some light on common knowledge from 30 years ago that is unbelievable today.
Note that the demographics for the survey is for people who at the most would have been ten years old 30 years ago and have grown up with manga and anime being mainstream, so perhaps they were hearing much of this common knowledge for the first time when answering the question.
Also note that although manga and anime are the main focus, computer otaku are also covered by some of the questions.
In number 2, most foreigners seem to still use the term Yaoi, but I’d never heard of Doujinjo, so I wonder how much they were reacting to the second term rather than the first, or is it just my lop-sided knowledge?
In number 12, I have absolutely no idea what sanding down varnish has to do with anything or why people can not believe that was done.
I searched for vintage manga and this came up:
Ranking result
Q: What common knowledge about Otaku from 30 years ago would people not believe today? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 “Anime lover” tended to have a gloomy image 68 2 “BL” was known as “Yaoi” (gay-themed manga), “Fujoshi” as “Doujinjo” (female otaku) 52 3 People just didn’t call themselves otaku 47 4= Doujinshi (fan magazines) were bought by postal money orders 46 4= People would roll their eyes when one came out as a manga, anime lover 46 6 Doujinshi would have the author’s real name and address in the publisher notes 44 7 Pop idols would not admit to being otaku 43 8 One would return straight home for anime being broadcast at prime-time 40 9 One would watch anime recorded on VHS over and over until the tape wore out 39 10 No-one cosplayed (dressed up) like nowadays 38 11 It would be a good thing to have just two or three manga, anime lovers in a single class 37 12= Pudding-bowl haircut and glasses were assumed to be the mark of an otaku 36 12= One would colour paint then sand down the varnish layer of plastic models 36 12= Television channels were changed by rotating a dial 36 15 Film cells were bought and sold at high prices 35 16= Famous artists that never appear in public these days would participate in comic conventions 34 16= There weren’t any game strategy sites, so one had to make one’s own maps 34 18 Anime cells were drawn by hand 31 19= Magazine classified adverts had people seeking new friends with similar hobbies 30 19= There were no elegant anime goods 30 19= One would chant a spell for a series to return 30 19= There were almost no anime shops in the regions, so one mostly bought magazines by mail order 30 24= Waiting ten minutes or more for anime games to load from cassette tape 29 24= Games that I played at home were PC games 29 26= Comic Market (most famous convention) was located in Harumi 28 26= Large-breasted figurines didn’t really sell 28 28 The use of anime characters in adverts was nonexistent 26 29= Voice actors’ talk shows were mostly held in small venues; large hall events were basically none 24 29= Friends who could copy video tapes were seen as Gods 24 29= Parent and child both being Otaku was rare 24 32 Advertising fliers for my favourite anime were kept clean in clear files 23 33 Anime and manga fan magazines like “OUT”, “Pafu”, “FanRoad” were particularly passionately read 22 34 I cried and cried as I burnt my doujinsha since I couldn’t keep them after marriage 20 35= I typed in game code listings from magazines to play them on my home computer 19 35= As few anime films were released on video tape, I would go many times to the cinema 19 37 Popular goods were stationery decorated with characters 18 38 As there were few but important events to attend, there was no time to be a hikikomori social recluse 17 39 I bought Laser Disk versions of OVA (Original Video Animation) 13
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 10th and 12th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
0 Comments