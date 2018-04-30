Unbelievable otaku common sense from 30 years ago

Although otaku (nerds, basically, of manga comics and anime in the main, though not exclusively) are not shunned by polite society these days, 30 years ago in the Showa era it was a different kettle of fish. This survey from goo Ranking sheds some light on common knowledge from 30 years ago that is unbelievable today.

Note that the demographics for the survey is for people who at the most would have been ten years old 30 years ago and have grown up with manga and anime being mainstream, so perhaps they were hearing much of this common knowledge for the first time when answering the question.

Also note that although manga and anime are the main focus, computer otaku are also covered by some of the questions.

In number 2, most foreigners seem to still use the term Yaoi, but I’d never heard of Doujinjo, so I wonder how much they were reacting to the second term rather than the first, or is it just my lop-sided knowledge?

In number 12, I have absolutely no idea what sanding down varnish has to do with anything or why people can not believe that was done.

I searched for vintage manga and this came up:





Ranking result

Q: What common knowledge about Otaku from 30 years ago would people not believe today? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

“Anime lover” tended to have a gloomy image

68

2

“BL” was known as “Yaoi” (gay-themed manga), “Fujoshi” as “Doujinjo” (female otaku)

52

3

People just didn’t call themselves otaku

47

4=

Doujinshi (fan magazines) were bought by postal money orders

46

4=

People would roll their eyes when one came out as a manga, anime lover

46

6

Doujinshi would have the author’s real name and address in the publisher notes

44

7

Pop idols would not admit to being otaku

43

8

One would return straight home for anime being broadcast at prime-time

40

9

One would watch anime recorded on VHS over and over until the tape wore out

39

10

No-one cosplayed (dressed up) like nowadays

38

11

It would be a good thing to have just two or three manga, anime lovers in a single class

37

12=

Pudding-bowl haircut and glasses were assumed to be the mark of an otaku

36

12=

One would colour paint then sand down the varnish layer of plastic models

36

12=

Television channels were changed by rotating a dial

36

15

Film cells were bought and sold at high prices

35

16=

Famous artists that never appear in public these days would participate in comic conventions

34

16=

There weren’t any game strategy sites, so one had to make one’s own maps

34

18

Anime cells were drawn by hand

31

19=

Magazine classified adverts had people seeking new friends with similar hobbies

30

19=

There were no elegant anime goods

30

19=

One would chant a spell for a series to return

30

19=

There were almost no anime shops in the regions, so one mostly bought magazines by mail order

30

24=

Waiting ten minutes or more for anime games to load from cassette tape

29

24=

Games that I played at home were PC games

29

26=

Comic Market (most famous convention) was located in Harumi

28

26=

Large-breasted figurines didn’t really sell

28

28

The use of anime characters in adverts was nonexistent

26

29=

Voice actors’ talk shows were mostly held in small venues; large hall events were basically none

24

29=

Friends who could copy video tapes were seen as Gods

24

29=

Parent and child both being Otaku was rare

24

32

Advertising fliers for my favourite anime were kept clean in clear files

23

33

Anime and manga fan magazines like “OUT”, “Pafu”, “FanRoad” were particularly passionately read

22

34

I cried and cried as I burnt my doujinsha since I couldn’t keep them after marriage

20

35=

I typed in game code listings from magazines to play them on my home computer

19

35=

As few anime films were released on video tape, I would go many times to the cinema

19

37

Popular goods were stationery decorated with characters

18

38

As there were few but important events to attend, there was no time to be a hikikomori social recluse

17

39

I bought Laser Disk versions of OVA (Original Video Animation)

13



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 10th and 12th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.