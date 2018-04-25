A slightly slow Easter survey

This short survey from Beenos looked at Easter.
I’ve never heard about (or just forgotten!) Easter sales back in the UK, and I was similarly blissfully unaware of anything like that in Japan. I agree that Easter isn’t making much traction in Japan; it seems like an excuse to just sell a few rabbit-themed cakes, nothing more.
I suppose Totoro does sort-of look like a very fat rabbit:
Research results
Q1: Do you know about Easter? (Sample size=1,390)
Yes (to SQs) 54% No 46%
Q1SQ1: Do you know about Easter sales? (Sample size=754)
Yes 25% No 75%
Q1SQ2: Do you think the culture of Easter is spreading throughout Japan? (Sample size=754)
Yes 15% No 85%
Let’s combine Q1 and Q1SQ2
Q1+Q1SQ2: Do you think the culture of Easter is spreading throughout Japan? (Sample size=754)
Yes 8% No 46% Don’t know about Easter 46%
Demographics
Between the 23rd and 26th of March 2018 1,390 members of Sekaimon, their monitor group, aged between 20 and 59 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
