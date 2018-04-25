A slightly slow Easter survey

This short survey from Beenos looked at Easter.

I’ve never heard about (or just forgotten!) Easter sales back in the UK, and I was similarly blissfully unaware of anything like that in Japan. I agree that Easter isn’t making much traction in Japan; it seems like an excuse to just sell a few rabbit-themed cakes, nothing more.

I suppose Totoro does sort-of look like a very fat rabbit:

Happy Totoro Easter!

Research results

Q1: Do you know about Easter? (Sample size=1,390)

Yes (to SQs)
54%
No
46%

Q1SQ1: Do you know about Easter sales? (Sample size=754)

Yes
25%
No
75%

Q1SQ2: Do you think the culture of Easter is spreading throughout Japan? (Sample size=754)

Yes
15%
No
85%

Let’s combine Q1 and Q1SQ2

Q1+Q1SQ2: Do you think the culture of Easter is spreading throughout Japan? (Sample size=754)

Yes
8%
No
46%
Don’t know about Easter
46%

Demographics

Between the 23rd and 26th of March 2018 1,390 members of Sekaimon, their monitor group, aged between 20 and 59 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

