Three in ten Japanese have VHS tapes, but what do they do with them?

My wife used to have a huge amount of video tapes lying around that would never get watched, but when we moved last time into a smaller flat, she took the opportunity to throw almost all of them away. However, we still have a heap of DVDs of unwatched TV that I suspect will go straight into the bin next time we move, hopefully.
It’s quite amazing what turns up when you search for VHS photos…
Research results
Q1: Do you have old video tapes at home? (Sample size=2,937)
Yes (to SQs) 31.8% No 68.2%
Q1SQ1: Do you have a working device to play back these old video tapes? (Sample size=934)
Yes 62.4% No (no device or broken device) 37.6%
Combining the two, we get:
Q1+SQ1: Do you have old video tapes at home? (Sample size=2,937)
Yes, and have working player 19.8% Yes, but no working player 11.9% No 68.2%
Q1SQ2: Do you have television programs recorded on these old video tapes? (Sample size=934)
Yes, and might want to watch 58.7% Yes, but don’t particularly want to watch 27.2% No 14.1%
Q2: Do you have any of these kinds of old photos, film at home? (Sample size=2,937, multiple answer)
Undeveloped film or negatives 11.8% Unsorted developed photos 16.0% Albums I want to sort out 10.5% None of the above 69.0%
Demographics
Between the 16th and 20th of January 2018 2,937 members of the VoiceNote monitor group agd 30 years old or more completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
