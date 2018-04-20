Three in ten Japanese have VHS tapes, but what do they do with them?

Here is a short survey from VoiceNote Magazine looking at video and photo memories.

One reason for the survey was to promote a service that will back up your physical photos and videos to the cloud.

My wife used to have a huge amount of video tapes lying around that would never get watched, but when we moved last time into a smaller flat, she took the opportunity to throw almost all of them away. However, we still have a heap of DVDs of unwatched TV that I suspect will go straight into the bin next time we move, hopefully.

It’s quite amazing what turns up when you search for VHS photos…

New York Comic Con 2017 - Sailor Moon

Research results

Q1: Do you have old video tapes at home? (Sample size=2,937)

Yes (to SQs)
31.8%
No
68.2%

Q1SQ1: Do you have a working device to play back these old video tapes? (Sample size=934)

Yes
62.4%
No (no device or broken device)
37.6%

Combining the two, we get:

Q1+SQ1: Do you have old video tapes at home? (Sample size=2,937)

Yes, and have working player
19.8%
Yes, but no working player
11.9%
No
68.2%

Q1SQ2: Do you have television programs recorded on these old video tapes? (Sample size=934)

Yes, and might want to watch
58.7%
Yes, but don’t particularly want to watch
27.2%
No
14.1%

Q2: Do you have any of these kinds of old photos, film at home? (Sample size=2,937, multiple answer)

Undeveloped film or negatives
11.8%
Unsorted developed photos
16.0%
Albums I want to sort out
10.5%
None of the above
69.0%

Demographics

Between the 16th and 20th of January 2018 2,937 members of the VoiceNote monitor group agd 30 years old or more completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

