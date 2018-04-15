Which prefecture would one regret never visiting?

This might be a useful survey for visitors to Japan; on a limited budget, where should you visit? goo Ranking asked which prefecture people would regret all their life not visiting.

The top 10 is no real suprise, and Fukuoka is the only place I haven’t been to; Fukuoka city has a quite famous night-time street food culture that I’d like to see, but perhaps not eat as it’s mostly ramen…

15 and 16 are the first mostly-unknown prefectures for me. Toyama has mountains and fluorescent squid, but Shimane is just the back-of-beyond for me. It has a couple of well-known shrines, but so has every other prefecture. Next-door Tottori is 32nd, but it has huge sand dunes that I might be interested in seeing, as well as a quite famous coffee culture.

I put last-place Tokushima into a picture search engine, and here’s the first (well, second; first was a scenic valley

) photo that popped up. This is the traditional dance, Awa Odori, which is performed at an annual festival that I thought was popular.





Ranking result

Q: Which prefecture would one forever regret not visiting? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Hokkaido

239

2

Okinawa

202

3

Kyoto

153

4

Tokyo

82

5

Osaka

80

6

Fukuoka

79

7

Chiba

60

8=

Kanagawa

56

8=

Nara

56

8=

Hiroshima

56

11

Nagasaki

52

12=

Hyogo

49

12=

Kagoshima

49

14

Ishikawa

45

15

Toyama

41

16

Shimane

35

17

Miyazaki

33

18=

Nakano

30

18=

Mie

30

20=

Gifu

27

20=

Kagawa

27

22=

Shizuoka

22

22=

Kumamoto

22

24=

Miyagi

19

24=

Akita

19

24=

Kochi

19

24=

Oita

19

28=

Aomori

18

28=

Iwate

18

28=

Tochigi

18

28=

Saitama

18

32=

Yamagata

15

32=

Fukushima

15

32=

Aichi

15

32=

Tottori

15

32=

Ehime

15

37=

Gunma

14

37=

Niigata

14

37=

Wakayama

14

40=

Fukui

11

40=

Yamanashi

11

40=

Shiga

11

40=

Yamaguchi

11

40=

Saga

11

45=

Ibaraki

7

45=

Okayama

7

45=

Tokushima

7



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 23rd of March 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 49 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.