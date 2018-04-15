Which prefecture would one regret never visiting?

This might be a useful survey for visitors to Japan; on a limited budget, where should you visit? goo Ranking asked which prefecture people would regret all their life not visiting.
The top 10 is no real suprise, and Fukuoka is the only place I haven’t been to; Fukuoka city has a quite famous night-time street food culture that I’d like to see, but perhaps not eat as it’s mostly ramen…
15 and 16 are the first mostly-unknown prefectures for me. Toyama has mountains and fluorescent squid, but Shimane is just the back-of-beyond for me. It has a couple of well-known shrines, but so has every other prefecture. Next-door Tottori is 32nd, but it has huge sand dunes that I might be interested in seeing, as well as a quite famous coffee culture.
I put last-place Tokushima into a picture search engine, and here’s the first (well, second; first was a scenic valley
) photo that popped up. This is the traditional dance, Awa Odori, which is performed at an annual festival that I thought was popular.
Q: Which prefecture would one forever regret not visiting? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Hokkaido 239 2 Okinawa 202 3 Kyoto 153 4 Tokyo 82 5 Osaka 80 6 Fukuoka 79 7 Chiba 60 8= Kanagawa 56 8= Nara 56 8= Hiroshima 56 11 Nagasaki 52 12= Hyogo 49 12= Kagoshima 49 14 Ishikawa 45 15 Toyama 41 16 Shimane 35 17 Miyazaki 33 18= Nakano 30 18= Mie 30 20= Gifu 27 20= Kagawa 27 22= Shizuoka 22 22= Kumamoto 22 24= Miyagi 19 24= Akita 19 24= Kochi 19 24= Oita 19 28= Aomori 18 28= Iwate 18 28= Tochigi 18 28= Saitama 18 32= Yamagata 15 32= Fukushima 15 32= Aichi 15 32= Tottori 15 32= Ehime 15 37= Gunma 14 37= Niigata 14 37= Wakayama 14 40= Fukui 11 40= Yamanashi 11 40= Shiga 11 40= Yamaguchi 11 40= Saga 11 45= Ibaraki 7 45= Okayama 7 45= Tokushima 7
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 23rd of March 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 49 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
