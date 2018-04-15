Which prefecture would one regret never visiting?

This might be a useful survey for visitors to Japan; on a limited budget, where should you visit? goo Ranking asked which prefecture people would regret all their life not visiting.

The top 10 is no real suprise, and Fukuoka is the only place I haven’t been to; Fukuoka city has a quite famous night-time street food culture that I’d like to see, but perhaps not eat as it’s mostly ramen…

15 and 16 are the first mostly-unknown prefectures for me. Toyama has mountains and fluorescent squid, but Shimane is just the back-of-beyond for me. It has a couple of well-known shrines, but so has every other prefecture. Next-door Tottori is 32nd, but it has huge sand dunes that I might be interested in seeing, as well as a quite famous coffee culture.

I put last-place Tokushima into a picture search engine, and here’s the first (well, second; first was a scenic valley
) photo that popped up. This is the traditional dance, Awa Odori, which is performed at an annual festival that I thought was popular.

Awa-odori

Ranking result

Q: Which prefecture would one forever regret not visiting? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Hokkaido
239
2
Okinawa
202
3
Kyoto
153
4
Tokyo
82
5
Osaka
80
6
Fukuoka
79
7
Chiba
60
8=
Kanagawa
56
8=
Nara
56
8=
Hiroshima
56
11
Nagasaki
52
12=
Hyogo
49
12=
Kagoshima
49
14
Ishikawa
45
15
Toyama
41
16
Shimane
35
17
Miyazaki
33
18=
Nakano
30
18=
Mie
30
20=
Gifu
27
20=
Kagawa
27
22=
Shizuoka
22
22=
Kumamoto
22
24=
Miyagi
19
24=
Akita
19
24=
Kochi
19
24=
Oita
19
28=
Aomori
18
28=
Iwate
18
28=
Tochigi
18
28=
Saitama
18
32=
Yamagata
15
32=
Fukushima
15
32=
Aichi
15
32=
Tottori
15
32=
Ehime
15
37=
Gunma
14
37=
Niigata
14
37=
Wakayama
14
40=
Fukui
11
40=
Yamanashi
11
40=
Shiga
11
40=
Yamaguchi
11
40=
Saga
11
45=
Ibaraki
7
45=
Okayama
7
45=
Tokushima
7

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 23rd of March 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 49 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

