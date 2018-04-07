One in four young Japanese men know Steam, one in forty have bought

I’m not sure how well the downloadable game marketplace Steam is known in the West, but at least thanks to this survey about Steam I know a little more about the Japanese market.

I’ve never used Steam, and in fact I’ve got almost no time for any PC gaming; free Android titles fill my gaming needs! This is more my kind of Steam:





Research results

Q1: Do you know of “Steam”? (Sample size=22,000)

Yes

Just heard the name

No

Male, teens

25.6%

12.8%

61.5%

Male, twenties

25.1%

15.1%

59.7%

Male, thirties

15.5%

14.4%

70.1%

Male, forties

8.8%

10.3%

80.9%

Male, fifty or older

3.6%

6.6%

89.9%

Female, teens

6.3%

8.4%

85.2%

Female, twenties

7.1%

9.1%

83.8%

Female, thirties

3.4%

6.4%

90.2%

Female, forties

1.7%

5.0%

93.4%

Female, fifty or older

1.0%

5.4%

93.6%

Q1SQ1: Have you ever purchased contents through “Steam”?

Yes

Male, teens

9.4%

Male, twenties

12.7%

Male, thirties

8.4%

Male, forties

4.3%

Male, fifty or older

1.7%

Female, teens

2.5%

Female, twenties

2.8%

Female, thirties

1.2%

Female, forties

0.7%

Female, fifty or older

0.3%

Combining the two answers above for men in their twenties, we get this: Q1+Q1SQ1: Have you ever purchased contents through “Steam”? (Sample size=men, twenties) Yes

3.2%

No, but know what Steam is

21.9%

No, and just heard the name

15.1%

No, and don’t know what it is

59.7%

Q1SQ2: How many items have you purchased through Steam in the last year? None

21.9%

One

19.4%

Two

13.2%

Three

9.2%

Four

5.9%

Five to nine

13.2%

Ten to nineteen

11.4%

Twenty to forty-nine

3.4%

Fifty or more

2.4%



Demographics

Between 4 pm on the 13th of February 2018 and 8 pm on the 16th of February 2018 22,000 members of the Smart Answer monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.