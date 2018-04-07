One in four young Japanese men know Steam, one in forty have bought

Published by Ken Y-N on


I’m not sure how well the downloadable game marketplace Steam
is known in the West, but at least thanks to this survey about Steam I know a little more about the Japanese market.

I’ve never used Steam, and in fact I’ve got almost no time for any PC gaming; free Android titles fill my gaming needs! This is more my kind of Steam:

Type C56_160_1

Research results

Q1: Do you know of “Steam”? (Sample size=22,000)

 
Yes
(to SQ1)
Just heard the name
No
Male, teens
25.6%
12.8%
61.5%
Male, twenties
25.1%
15.1%
59.7%
Male, thirties
15.5%
14.4%
70.1%
Male, forties
8.8%
10.3%
80.9%
Male, fifty or older
3.6%
6.6%
89.9%
Female, teens
6.3%
8.4%
85.2%
Female, twenties
7.1%
9.1%
83.8%
Female, thirties
3.4%
6.4%
90.2%
Female, forties
1.7%
5.0%
93.4%
Female, fifty or older
1.0%
5.4%
93.6%

Q1SQ1: Have you ever purchased contents through “Steam”?

 
Yes
(to SQ2)
Male, teens
9.4%
Male, twenties
12.7%
Male, thirties
8.4%
Male, forties
4.3%
Male, fifty or older
1.7%
Female, teens
2.5%
Female, twenties
2.8%
Female, thirties
1.2%
Female, forties
0.7%
Female, fifty or older
0.3%

Combining the two answers above for men in their twenties, we get this:

Q1+Q1SQ1: Have you ever purchased contents through “Steam”? (Sample size=men, twenties)

Yes
3.2%
No, but know what Steam is
21.9%
No, and just heard the name
15.1%
No, and don’t know what it is
59.7%

Q1SQ2: How many items have you purchased through Steam in the last year?

None
21.9%
One
19.4%
Two
13.2%
Three
9.2%
Four
5.9%
Five to nine
13.2%
Ten to nineteen
11.4%
Twenty to forty-nine
3.4%
Fifty or more
2.4%

Demographics

Between 4 pm on the 13th of February 2018 and 8 pm on the 16th of February 2018 22,000 members of the Smart Answer monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

