One in four young Japanese men know Steam, one in forty have bought

I’m not sure how well the downloadable game marketplace Steam
is known in the West, but at least thanks to this survey about Steam I know a little more about the Japanese market.
I’ve never used Steam, and in fact I’ve got almost no time for any PC gaming; free Android titles fill my gaming needs! This is more my kind of Steam:
Research results
Q1: Do you know of “Steam”? (Sample size=22,000)
Yes
(to SQ1)
Just heard the name No Male, teens 25.6% 12.8% 61.5% Male, twenties 25.1% 15.1% 59.7% Male, thirties 15.5% 14.4% 70.1% Male, forties 8.8% 10.3% 80.9% Male, fifty or older 3.6% 6.6% 89.9% Female, teens 6.3% 8.4% 85.2% Female, twenties 7.1% 9.1% 83.8% Female, thirties 3.4% 6.4% 90.2% Female, forties 1.7% 5.0% 93.4% Female, fifty or older 1.0% 5.4% 93.6%
Q1SQ1: Have you ever purchased contents through “Steam”?
Yes
(to SQ2)
Male, teens 9.4% Male, twenties 12.7% Male, thirties 8.4% Male, forties 4.3% Male, fifty or older 1.7% Female, teens 2.5% Female, twenties 2.8% Female, thirties 1.2% Female, forties 0.7% Female, fifty or older 0.3%
Combining the two answers above for men in their twenties, we get this:
Q1+Q1SQ1: Have you ever purchased contents through “Steam”? (Sample size=men, twenties)
Yes 3.2% No, but know what Steam is 21.9% No, and just heard the name 15.1% No, and don’t know what it is 59.7%
Q1SQ2: How many items have you purchased through Steam in the last year?
None 21.9% One 19.4% Two 13.2% Three 9.2% Four 5.9% Five to nine 13.2% Ten to nineteen 11.4% Twenty to forty-nine 3.4% Fifty or more 2.4%
Demographics
Between 4 pm on the 13th of February 2018 and 8 pm on the 16th of February 2018 22,000 members of the Smart Answer monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
