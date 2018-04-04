Majority of Japanese have printed smartphone photos

I’ve never printed a smartphone photo; I did long, long ago print out a photo from a feature phone to make my own personalised stickers. I use a third-party service to print out the photo side of my New Year postcards, but I’d love a service whereby I could easily send postcards without knowing people’s physical addresses, just by sending them an invitation through Facebook or whatever.
Here’s some people capturing next year’s postcard image, perhaps:
Research results
Q1: Which of the following photo-taking devices do you have? (Sample size=2,178, multiple answer)
Compact digital camera
55.9%
iPhone
55.7%
Android smartphone
32.3%
Tablet
29.6%
Digital SLR, mirrorless SLR
21.2%
Film camera
12.2%
Instant camera
10.4%
Other
6.7%
Q2: Which devices do you take one or more photos per week with? (Sample size=2,178, multiple answer)
iPhone N=1,213
65.9%
Android smartphone N=703
42.5%
Tablet N=644
26.1%
Digital SLR, mirrorless SLR N=461
20.8%
Instant camera N=227
20.3%
Film camera N=266
16.2%
Compact digital camera N=1,217
12.7%
Other N=146
14.4%
Broken down by age and sex, the most interesting figure was that 91.8% of girls in their teens took one or more photos per week with iPhones, versus 56.3% with Androids.
Q3: Have you ever printed smartphone photos that you have taken? (Sample size=801)
Yes
51.3%
No
44.4%
Didn’t know you could print them
4.2%
Q4: When or why do you print smartphone photos? (Sample size=536, multiple answer)
When I want some concrete memories
64.7%
To sort out, gather together photos
37.1%
To give as presents
36.4%
To decorate my room
26.5%
To make an album
26.1%
Want to keep a physical copy
18.7%
For New Year postcards
12.9%
To submit for exhibition, contest
2.2%
Other
1.7%
Q5: Have you ever used a photobook service? (Sample size=798)
Yes
18.4%
No
81.6%
Q6: How did you send New Year greetings in 2018? (Sample size=801, multiple answer)
New Year postcards
59.9%
LINE message
42.4%
Email
15.9%
Twitter
10.0%
SMS
7.7%
Telephone
6.7%
Instagram
6.4%
Facebook
5.6%
Other
1.5%
Didn’t send any greetings
12.9%
For those in their teens, 72.5% used LINE messaging versus 32.5% with physical postcards; for those in their sixties, 80.3% send postcards, 27.4% LINE messaging.
Q7: Did you use a photograph for your New Year postcards? (Sample size=480)
Yes
45.8%
No
48.1%
Send both with photograph and without
6.0%
Q8: Which of the following services for creating New Year postcards would you want to use? (Sample size=801, multiple answer)
Printing both the picture side and the address side service
32.7%
Designing a card that suits my likes service
14.7%
Personalised image, message per recipient service
14.0%
Address book storage service
12.7%
Sending a postcard to a photographed address service
12.1%
Sending a postcard to someone who I only know by mail address, SNS handle, etc service
8.2%
Photograph studio for taking photos for postcard, SNS greetings service
5.1%
Other
0.4%
Nothing in particular
43.7%
Demographics
Between the 17th and 30th of January 2018 2,178 members of the Macromill monitor group aged betwee 15 and 69 yeards old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. From that group, 801 people who took at least two or three smartphone photographs per month were selected for the more detailed questions.
