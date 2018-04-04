Majority of Japanese have printed smartphone photos

This interesting survey from Macromill’s Honote took a look at smartphone photography, printing, and New Year greetings.

I’ve never printed a smartphone photo; I did long, long ago print out a photo from a feature phone to make my own personalised stickers. I use a third-party service to print out the photo side of my New Year postcards, but I’d love a service whereby I could easily send postcards without knowing people’s physical addresses, just by sending them an invitation through Facebook or whatever.

Here’s some people capturing next year’s postcard image, perhaps:





Research results

Q1: Which of the following photo-taking devices do you have? (Sample size=2,178, multiple answer) Compact digital camera

55.9%

iPhone

55.7%

Android smartphone

32.3%

Tablet

29.6%

Digital SLR, mirrorless SLR

21.2%

Film camera

12.2%

Instant camera

10.4%

Other

6.7%

Q2: Which devices do you take one or more photos per week with? (Sample size=2,178, multiple answer) iPhone

N=1,213

65.9%

Android smartphone

N=703

42.5%

Tablet

N=644

26.1%

Digital SLR, mirrorless SLR

N=461

20.8%

Instant camera

N=227

20.3%

Film camera

N=266

16.2%

Compact digital camera

N=1,217

12.7%

Other

N=146

14.4%

Broken down by age and sex, the most interesting figure was that 91.8% of girls in their teens took one or more photos per week with iPhones, versus 56.3% with Androids. Q3: Have you ever printed smartphone photos that you have taken? (Sample size=801) Yes

51.3%

No

44.4%

Didn’t know you could print them

4.2%

Q4: When or why do you print smartphone photos? (Sample size=536, multiple answer) When I want some concrete memories

64.7%

To sort out, gather together photos

37.1%

To give as presents

36.4%

To decorate my room

26.5%

To make an album

26.1%

Want to keep a physical copy

18.7%

For New Year postcards

12.9%

To submit for exhibition, contest

2.2%

Other

1.7%

Q5: Have you ever used a photobook service? (Sample size=798) Yes

18.4%

No

81.6%

Q6: How did you send New Year greetings in 2018? (Sample size=801, multiple answer) New Year postcards

59.9%

LINE message

42.4%

Email

15.9%

Twitter

10.0%

SMS

7.7%

Telephone

6.7%

Instagram

6.4%

Facebook

5.6%

Other

1.5%

Didn’t send any greetings

12.9%

For those in their teens, 72.5% used LINE messaging versus 32.5% with physical postcards; for those in their sixties, 80.3% send postcards, 27.4% LINE messaging. Q7: Did you use a photograph for your New Year postcards? (Sample size=480) Yes

45.8%

No

48.1%

Send both with photograph and without

6.0%

Q8: Which of the following services for creating New Year postcards would you want to use? (Sample size=801, multiple answer) Printing both the picture side and the address side service

32.7%

Designing a card that suits my likes service

14.7%

Personalised image, message per recipient service

14.0%

Address book storage service

12.7%

Sending a postcard to a photographed address service

12.1%

Sending a postcard to someone who I only know by mail address, SNS handle, etc service

8.2%

Photograph studio for taking photos for postcard, SNS greetings service

5.1%

Other

0.4%

Nothing in particular

43.7%



Demographics

Between the 17th and 30th of January 2018 2,178 members of the Macromill monitor group aged betwee 15 and 69 yeards old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. From that group, 801 people who took at least two or three smartphone photographs per month were selected for the more detailed questions.

