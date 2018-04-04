Majority of Japanese have printed smartphone photos

This interesting survey from Macromill’s Honote took a look at smartphone photography, printing, and New Year greetings.

I’ve never printed a smartphone photo; I did long, long ago print out a photo from a feature phone to make my own personalised stickers. I use a third-party service to print out the photo side of my New Year postcards, but I’d love a service whereby I could easily send postcards without knowing people’s physical addresses, just by sending them an invitation through Facebook or whatever.

Here’s some people capturing next year’s postcard image, perhaps:

Yukata-Wearing Girls

Research results

Q1: Which of the following photo-taking devices do you have? (Sample size=2,178, multiple answer)

Compact digital camera
55.9%
iPhone
55.7%
Android smartphone
32.3%
Tablet
29.6%
Digital SLR, mirrorless SLR
21.2%
Film camera
12.2%
Instant camera
10.4%
Other
6.7%

Q2: Which devices do you take one or more photos per week with? (Sample size=2,178, multiple answer)

iPhone
N=1,213
65.9%
Android smartphone
N=703
42.5%
Tablet
N=644
26.1%
Digital SLR, mirrorless SLR
N=461
20.8%
Instant camera
N=227
20.3%
Film camera
N=266
16.2%
Compact digital camera
N=1,217
12.7%
Other
N=146
14.4%

Broken down by age and sex, the most interesting figure was that 91.8% of girls in their teens took one or more photos per week with iPhones, versus 56.3% with Androids.

Q3: Have you ever printed smartphone photos that you have taken? (Sample size=801)

Yes
51.3%
No
44.4%
Didn’t know you could print them
4.2%

Q4: When or why do you print smartphone photos? (Sample size=536, multiple answer)

When I want some concrete memories
64.7%
To sort out, gather together photos
37.1%
To give as presents
36.4%
To decorate my room
26.5%
To make an album
26.1%
Want to keep a physical copy
18.7%
For New Year postcards
12.9%
To submit for exhibition, contest
2.2%
Other
1.7%

Q5: Have you ever used a photobook service? (Sample size=798)

Yes
18.4%
No
81.6%

Q6: How did you send New Year greetings in 2018? (Sample size=801, multiple answer)

New Year postcards
59.9%
LINE message
42.4%
Email
15.9%
Twitter
10.0%
SMS
7.7%
Telephone
6.7%
Instagram
6.4%
Facebook
5.6%
Other
1.5%
Didn’t send any greetings
12.9%

For those in their teens, 72.5% used LINE messaging versus 32.5% with physical postcards; for those in their sixties, 80.3% send postcards, 27.4% LINE messaging.

Q7: Did you use a photograph for your New Year postcards? (Sample size=480)

Yes
45.8%
No
48.1%
Send both with photograph and without
6.0%

Q8: Which of the following services for creating New Year postcards would you want to use? (Sample size=801, multiple answer)

Printing both the picture side and the address side service
32.7%
Designing a card that suits my likes service
14.7%
Personalised image, message per recipient service
14.0%
Address book storage service
12.7%
Sending a postcard to a photographed address service
12.1%
Sending a postcard to someone who I only know by mail address, SNS handle, etc service
8.2%
Photograph studio for taking photos for postcard, SNS greetings service
5.1%
Other
0.4%
Nothing in particular
43.7%

Demographics

Between the 17th and 30th of January 2018 2,178 members of the Macromill monitor group aged betwee 15 and 69 yeards old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. From that group, 801 people who took at least two or three smartphone photographs per month were selected for the more detailed questions.

Demographics

Between the 17th and 30th of January 2018 2,178 members of the Macromill monitor group aged betwee 15 and 69 yeards old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. From that group, 801 people who took at least two or three smartphone photographs per month were selected for the more detailed questions.

