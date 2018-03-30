Japanese adults’ favourite character, continued

Following on from Sunday’s ranking, here is the second half of Honote’s survey from Macromill Inc into adults’ favourite characters.

Note that there was a pre-survey where about 1,600 people wrote in their favourite characters, from which the top 20 answers were selected, then presented to the takers of this survey.

I actively dislike Mickey Mouse and most of the related Disney stuff, but even given that, back in December I had two days in Tokyo Disneyland and it was a wonderful stress relief. Surprisingly for me, Star Wars was about the worst ride (it’s been redone since I was there, though), and I don’t even want to talk about what they have done to the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy!

Great Wave at Tokyo Disney World, after Hokusai

Research results

Q1: What are your expectations from these favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 7 answers)

Cuteness
62.3%
Healing
54.3%
Relaxation
29.3%
Enjoyment
18.9%
Indivuality
15.9%
Return to childlikeness
15.6%
Security
15.6%

Q2: Do you have any character goods? (Sample size=1,000)

Yes
62.5%
No
37.5%

9 out of 10 women in their twenties and thirties had goods, versus about 6 in 10 men of the same age.

Q3: Which characters’ goods do you have? (Sample size=1,000, mutliple answer, top 10 answers)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Mickey Mouse
30.8%
2
Snoopy
25.2%
3
Winnie the Pooh
23.4%
4
Hello Kitty
21.4%
5
Rilakkuma
17.3%
6
Miffy
15.5%
7
Anpanman
15.3%
8
Totoro
13.9%
9
Doraemon
13.3%
10
Moomin
13.1%

Demographics

Between the 16th and 17th of February 2018 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The age and sex split was done according to the results of the 2015 census; there were 15.5% in their twenties, 19.6% in their thirties, 23.0% in their forties, 19.3% in their fifties, and 22.6% in their sixties, and male and female exactly 50:50.

