Japanese adults’ favourite character, continued

Following on from Sunday’s ranking, here is the second half of Honote’s survey from Macromill Inc into adults’ favourite characters.
Note that there was a pre-survey where about 1,600 people wrote in their favourite characters, from which the top 20 answers were selected, then presented to the takers of this survey.
I actively dislike Mickey Mouse and most of the related Disney stuff, but even given that, back in December I had two days in Tokyo Disneyland and it was a wonderful stress relief. Surprisingly for me, Star Wars was about the worst ride (it’s been redone since I was there, though), and I don’t even want to talk about what they have done to the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy!
Research results
Q1: What are your expectations from these favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 7 answers)
Cuteness 62.3% Healing 54.3% Relaxation 29.3% Enjoyment 18.9% Indivuality 15.9% Return to childlikeness 15.6% Security 15.6%
Q2: Do you have any character goods? (Sample size=1,000)
Yes 62.5% No 37.5%
9 out of 10 women in their twenties and thirties had goods, versus about 6 in 10 men of the same age.
Q3: Which characters’ goods do you have? (Sample size=1,000, mutliple answer, top 10 answers)
Rank Percentage 1 Mickey Mouse 30.8% 2 Snoopy 25.2% 3 Winnie the Pooh 23.4% 4 Hello Kitty 21.4% 5 Rilakkuma 17.3% 6 Miffy 15.5% 7 Anpanman 15.3% 8 Totoro 13.9% 9 Doraemon 13.3% 10 Moomin 13.1%
Demographics
Between the 16th and 17th of February 2018 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The age and sex split was done according to the results of the 2015 census; there were 15.5% in their twenties, 19.6% in their thirties, 23.0% in their forties, 19.3% in their fifties, and 22.6% in their sixties, and male and female exactly 50:50.
0 Comments