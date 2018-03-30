Japanese adults’ favourite character, continued

Following on from Sunday’s ranking, here is the second half of Honote’s survey from Macromill Inc into adults’ favourite characters.

Note that there was a pre-survey where about 1,600 people wrote in their favourite characters, from which the top 20 answers were selected, then presented to the takers of this survey.

I actively dislike Mickey Mouse and most of the related Disney stuff, but even given that, back in December I had two days in Tokyo Disneyland and it was a wonderful stress relief. Surprisingly for me, Star Wars was about the worst ride (it’s been redone since I was there, though), and I don’t even want to talk about what they have done to the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy!





Research results

Q1: What are your expectations from these favourite characters? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 7 answers) Cuteness

62.3%

Healing

54.3%

Relaxation

29.3%

Enjoyment

18.9%

Indivuality

15.9%

Return to childlikeness

15.6%

Security

15.6%

Q2: Do you have any character goods? (Sample size=1,000) Yes

62.5%

No

37.5%

9 out of 10 women in their twenties and thirties had goods, versus about 6 in 10 men of the same age. Q3: Which characters’ goods do you have? (Sample size=1,000, mutliple answer, top 10 answers) Rank



Percentage

1

Mickey Mouse

30.8%

2

Snoopy

25.2%

3

Winnie the Pooh

23.4%

4

Hello Kitty

21.4%

5

Rilakkuma

17.3%

6

Miffy

15.5%

7

Anpanman

15.3%

8

Totoro

13.9%

9

Doraemon

13.3%

10

Moomin

13.1%



Demographics

Between the 16th and 17th of February 2018 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The age and sex split was done according to the results of the 2015 census; there were 15.5% in their twenties, 19.6% in their thirties, 23.0% in their forties, 19.3% in their fifties, and 22.6% in their sixties, and male and female exactly 50:50.