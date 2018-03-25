Japanese adults’ favourite character

Today’s ranking survey is actually the first question from a survey that I’ll translate in full later this week, as there’s a lot of interesting information in this Honote survey from Macromill Inc into adults’ favourite characters.

Note that there was a pre-survey where about 1,600 people wrote in their favourite characters, from which the top 20 answers were selected, then presented to the takers of this survey.

My favourite character in the lists here is Rilakkuma, who I follow on Facebook. Winnie the Pooh will be the Disney version, not the classic EH Shepard version, sadly.

I’ve got a funny feeling I’ve used this photo before, but I like it, so here we go again with a Snoopy green tea shop:

Snoopy cafe, Yufuin

Ranking result

Q1: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 10 answers)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Snoopy
33.9%
2
Totoro
31.2%
3
Mickey Mouse
29.7%
4
Pooh Bear
28.0%
5
Doraemon
25.9%
6
Moomin
24.4%
7
Rilakkuma
21.9%
8
Miffy
21.0%
9
Kumamon
19.9%
10
Hello Kitty
19.7%

Q1A: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=155, people in their twenties, multiple answer, top 5 answers)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Pooh Bear
36.8%
2=
Mickey Mouse
35.5%
2=
Totoro
35.5%
4
Snoopy
31.6%
5
Doraemon
26.5%

Q1B: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=196, people in their thirties, multiple answer, top 5 answers)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Totoro
34.7%
2
Mickey Mouse
33.7%
3
Doraemon
29.6%
4
Snoopy
29.1%
5
Rilakumma
26.0%

Q1C: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=230, people in their forties, multiple answer, top 5 answers)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Snoopy
30.0%
2=
Doraemon
23.9%
2=
Totoro
23.9%
4=
Rilakkuma
23.0%
4=
Mickey Mouse
23.0%

Q1D: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=193, people in their fifties, multiple answer, top 5 answers)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Snoopy
34.2%
2=
Pooh Bear
31.1%
2=
Totoro
31.1%
4
Moomin
30.6%
5
Mickey Mouse
26.4%

Q1E: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=226, people in their sixties, multiple answer, top 5 answers)

Rank
 
Percentage
1
Snoopy
43.4%
2
Totoro
32.7%
3
Mickey Mouse
31.9%
4=
Kumamon
27.9%
4=
Doraemon
27.9%

Furthermore, Snoopy was much more popular amongst women rather than men of every age group.

Demographics

Between the 16th and 17th of February 2018 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The age and sex split was done according to the results of the 2015 census; there were 15.5% in their twenties, 19.6% in their thirties, 23.0% in their forties, 19.3% in their fifties, and 22.6% in their sixties, and male and female exactly 50:50.

