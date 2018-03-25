Japanese adults’ favourite character

Today’s ranking survey is actually the first question from a survey that I’ll translate in full later this week, as there’s a lot of interesting information in this Honote survey from Macromill Inc into adults’ favourite characters.

Note that there was a pre-survey where about 1,600 people wrote in their favourite characters, from which the top 20 answers were selected, then presented to the takers of this survey.

My favourite character in the lists here is Rilakkuma, who I follow on Facebook. Winnie the Pooh will be the Disney version, not the classic EH Shepard version, sadly.

I’ve got a funny feeling I’ve used this photo before, but I like it, so here we go again with a Snoopy green tea shop:





Ranking result

Q1: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 10 answers) Rank



Percentage

1

Snoopy

33.9%

2

Totoro

31.2%

3

Mickey Mouse

29.7%

4

Pooh Bear

28.0%

5

Doraemon

25.9%

6

Moomin

24.4%

7

Rilakkuma

21.9%

8

Miffy

21.0%

9

Kumamon

19.9%

10

Hello Kitty

19.7%

Q1A: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=155, people in their twenties, multiple answer, top 5 answers) Rank



Percentage

1

Pooh Bear

36.8%

2=

Mickey Mouse

35.5%

2=

Totoro

35.5%

4

Snoopy

31.6%

5

Doraemon

26.5%

Q1B: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=196, people in their thirties, multiple answer, top 5 answers) Rank



Percentage

1

Totoro

34.7%

2

Mickey Mouse

33.7%

3

Doraemon

29.6%

4

Snoopy

29.1%

5

Rilakumma

26.0%

Q1C: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=230, people in their forties, multiple answer, top 5 answers) Rank



Percentage

1

Snoopy

30.0%

2=

Doraemon

23.9%

2=

Totoro

23.9%

4=

Rilakkuma

23.0%

4=

Mickey Mouse

23.0%

Q1D: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=193, people in their fifties, multiple answer, top 5 answers) Rank



Percentage

1

Snoopy

34.2%

2=

Pooh Bear

31.1%

2=

Totoro

31.1%

4

Moomin

30.6%

5

Mickey Mouse

26.4%

Q1E: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=226, people in their sixties, multiple answer, top 5 answers) Rank



Percentage

1

Snoopy

43.4%

2

Totoro

32.7%

3

Mickey Mouse

31.9%

4=

Kumamon

27.9%

4=

Doraemon

27.9%

Furthermore, Snoopy was much more popular amongst women rather than men of every age group.

Demographics

Between the 16th and 17th of February 2018 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The age and sex split was done according to the results of the 2015 census; there were 15.5% in their twenties, 19.6% in their thirties, 23.0% in their forties, 19.3% in their fifties, and 22.6% in their sixties, and male and female exactly 50:50.