Japanese adults’ favourite character

Today’s ranking survey is actually the first question from a survey that I’ll translate in full later this week, as there’s a lot of interesting information in this Honote survey from Macromill Inc into adults’ favourite characters.
Note that there was a pre-survey where about 1,600 people wrote in their favourite characters, from which the top 20 answers were selected, then presented to the takers of this survey.
My favourite character in the lists here is Rilakkuma, who I follow on Facebook. Winnie the Pooh will be the Disney version, not the classic EH Shepard version, sadly.
I’ve got a funny feeling I’ve used this photo before, but I like it, so here we go again with a Snoopy green tea shop:
Ranking result
Q1: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top 10 answers)
Rank Percentage 1 Snoopy 33.9% 2 Totoro 31.2% 3 Mickey Mouse 29.7% 4 Pooh Bear 28.0% 5 Doraemon 25.9% 6 Moomin 24.4% 7 Rilakkuma 21.9% 8 Miffy 21.0% 9 Kumamon 19.9% 10 Hello Kitty 19.7%
Q1A: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=155, people in their twenties, multiple answer, top 5 answers)
Rank Percentage 1 Pooh Bear 36.8% 2= Mickey Mouse 35.5% 2= Totoro 35.5% 4 Snoopy 31.6% 5 Doraemon 26.5%
Q1B: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=196, people in their thirties, multiple answer, top 5 answers)
Rank Percentage 1 Totoro 34.7% 2 Mickey Mouse 33.7% 3 Doraemon 29.6% 4 Snoopy 29.1% 5 Rilakumma 26.0%
Q1C: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=230, people in their forties, multiple answer, top 5 answers)
Rank Percentage 1 Snoopy 30.0% 2= Doraemon 23.9% 2= Totoro 23.9% 4= Rilakkuma 23.0% 4= Mickey Mouse 23.0%
Q1D: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=193, people in their fifties, multiple answer, top 5 answers)
Rank Percentage 1 Snoopy 34.2% 2= Pooh Bear 31.1% 2= Totoro 31.1% 4 Moomin 30.6% 5 Mickey Mouse 26.4%
Q1E: Which of the following characters do you like? (Sample size=226, people in their sixties, multiple answer, top 5 answers)
Rank Percentage 1 Snoopy 43.4% 2 Totoro 32.7% 3 Mickey Mouse 31.9% 4= Kumamon 27.9% 4= Doraemon 27.9%
Furthermore, Snoopy was much more popular amongst women rather than men of every age group.
Demographics
Between the 16th and 17th of February 2018 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The age and sex split was done according to the results of the 2015 census; there were 15.5% in their twenties, 19.6% in their thirties, 23.0% in their forties, 19.3% in their fifties, and 22.6% in their sixties, and male and female exactly 50:50.
