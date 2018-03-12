I was a computer person rather than a console person, but still this survey by goo Ranking into typical stuff regarding the SNES/Super Famicon resonates with me.

Ranking result

Q: What typical stuff happened with the SNES/Super Famicon? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Blowing dust off the cartridge contacts before inserting

173

2

Blowing dust out of the cartridge slot

133

3

Save data often disappearing

126

4

Machine freezing even after just a light bump

114

5

Random dots on the display on switching on

109

6

Case soon discolouring to a yellow hue

76

7

Often borrowing but not returning games

75

8

Finding the previous owner’s saved data on second-hand games

71

9

Far too many titles had “Super” in them

70

10

Yanking on the controller cord and having the power go off

66

11

Second-hand cartidges having the owner’s name written in magic marker

63

12

Having a technique for inserting the cartridge correctly first time

62

13=

Almost never using the Select button

61

13=

Worrying over whether to marry Bianca or Nera (Flora) in “Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride”

16

15

Turning off the power while pressing the reset button

47

16

The back of cartridges soon discolouring to a yellow hue

45

17=

Encountering the “0% 0% 0%” glitch in Kirby Super Star

37

17=

Fighting with parents for use of the living room television

37

19=

Quite a few titles over 10,000 yen ($100) that I couldn’t buy

34

19=

Pressing the eject button to launch the cartridge

34

21=

Knowing how difficult to enter commands for the second player in Street Fighter II

33

21=

Taking a long time to get used to the shoulder buttons

33

23

Second-hand cartidges having the owner’s name printed on Dymo tape

31

24

Looking up to a friend who had an auto-repeat button controller

28

25

Wanting a Super Famicon Naizou TV, television with built-in SNES

21

26

Eject button getting stuck in the Eject position

17

27=

There are actually still titles being released

16

27=

Being moved by grow, shrink and rotate functionality

116

29

Irritated eyes after playing F-Zero

15

30=

Looking up to a friend who had a multi-tap

13

30=

Finding a rare game on a used Nintendo Power RAM cartridge

13

30=

Mistakenly buying an S-Video Cable

13

33

Reacting on hearing the word “Hitomi”, title of a famous dodgy adult game

12

34

I still have dreams about Nintendo releasing a CD-ROM adapter

10



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 18th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.