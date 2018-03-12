Shared memories of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System

I was a computer person rather than a console person, but still this survey by goo Ranking into typical stuff regarding the SNES/Super Famicon resonates with me.

I’m not sure what the cubes in this photo (Google suggests dice decorated with LEDs) are made of but they look interesting!

Hama-Würfel Super Mario World Style

Ranking result

Q: What typical stuff happened with the SNES/Super Famicon? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Blowing dust off the cartridge contacts before inserting
173
2
Blowing dust out of the cartridge slot
133
3
Save data often disappearing
126
4
Machine freezing even after just a light bump
114
5
Random dots on the display on switching on
109
6
Case soon discolouring to a yellow hue
76
7
Often borrowing but not returning games
75
8
Finding the previous owner’s saved data on second-hand games
71
9
Far too many titles had “Super” in them
70
10
Yanking on the controller cord and having the power go off
66
11
Second-hand cartidges having the owner’s name written in magic marker
63
12
Having a technique for inserting the cartridge correctly first time
62
13=
Almost never using the Select button
61
13=
Worrying over whether to marry Bianca or Nera (Flora) in “Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride”
16
15
Turning off the power while pressing the reset button
47
16
The back of cartridges soon discolouring to a yellow hue
45
17=
Encountering the “0% 0% 0%” glitch in Kirby Super Star
37
17=
Fighting with parents for use of the living room television
37
19=
Quite a few titles over 10,000 yen ($100) that I couldn’t buy
34
19=
Pressing the eject button to launch the cartridge
34
21=
Knowing how difficult to enter commands for the second player in Street Fighter II
33
21=
Taking a long time to get used to the shoulder buttons
33
23
Second-hand cartidges having the owner’s name printed on Dymo tape
31
24
Looking up to a friend who had an auto-repeat button controller
28
25
Wanting a Super Famicon Naizou TV, television with built-in SNES
21
26
Eject button getting stuck in the Eject position
17
27=
There are actually still titles being released
16
27=
Being moved by grow, shrink and rotate functionality
116
29
Irritated eyes after playing F-Zero
15
30=
Looking up to a friend who had a multi-tap
13
30=
Finding a rare game on a used Nintendo Power RAM cartridge
13
30=
Mistakenly buying an S-Video Cable
13
33
Reacting on hearing the word “Hitomi”, title of a famous dodgy adult game
12
34
I still have dreams about Nintendo releasing a CD-ROM adapter
10

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 18th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

