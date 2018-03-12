Shared memories of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System
I was a computer person rather than a console person, but still this survey by goo Ranking into typical stuff regarding the SNES/Super Famicon resonates with me.
Ranking result
Q: What typical stuff happened with the SNES/Super Famicon? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Blowing dust off the cartridge contacts before inserting 173 2 Blowing dust out of the cartridge slot 133 3 Save data often disappearing 126 4 Machine freezing even after just a light bump 114 5 Random dots on the display on switching on 109 6 Case soon discolouring to a yellow hue 76 7 Often borrowing but not returning games 75 8 Finding the previous owner’s saved data on second-hand games 71 9 Far too many titles had “Super” in them 70 10 Yanking on the controller cord and having the power go off 66 11 Second-hand cartidges having the owner’s name written in magic marker 63 12 Having a technique for inserting the cartridge correctly first time 62 13= Almost never using the Select button 61 13= Worrying over whether to marry Bianca or Nera (Flora) in “Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride” 16 15 Turning off the power while pressing the reset button 47 16 The back of cartridges soon discolouring to a yellow hue 45 17= Encountering the “0% 0% 0%” glitch in Kirby Super Star 37 17= Fighting with parents for use of the living room television 37 19= Quite a few titles over 10,000 yen ($100) that I couldn’t buy 34 19= Pressing the eject button to launch the cartridge 34 21= Knowing how difficult to enter commands for the second player in Street Fighter II 33 21= Taking a long time to get used to the shoulder buttons 33 23 Second-hand cartidges having the owner’s name printed on Dymo tape 31 24 Looking up to a friend who had an auto-repeat button controller 28 25 Wanting a Super Famicon Naizou TV, television with built-in SNES 21 26 Eject button getting stuck in the Eject position 17 27= There are actually still titles being released 16 27= Being moved by grow, shrink and rotate functionality 116 29 Irritated eyes after playing F-Zero 15 30= Looking up to a friend who had a multi-tap 13 30= Finding a rare game on a used Nintendo Power RAM cartridge 13 30= Mistakenly buying an S-Video Cable 13 33 Reacting on hearing the word “Hitomi”, title of a famous dodgy adult game 12 34 I still have dreams about Nintendo releasing a CD-ROM adapter 10
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 18th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.