i’m very sceptical about virtual currencies and wouldn’t recommend investing anything you aren’t prepared to lose 100% of your investment, a quite probable outcome due to either your own mistake, a local software bug, an exchange running off with your money, etc, etc. Furthermore, due to the unregulated nature many of the exchanges engage in dodgy market-fixing activities that benefit them, not you.
Bitcoin exchanges are popping up all over in Japan, with adverts like this to be seen in trains:
Research results
Q1: Are you interested in virtual currencies? (Sample size=1,501)
Very interested
5%
Somewhat interested
28%
Not very interested
27%
Not at all interesetd
36%
Not heard about it
4%
Q2: Do you understand what virtual currencies are? (Sample size=1,501)
Q3SQ: Which virtual currencies have you purchased? (Sample size=44, multiple answer)
Bitcoin
75.0%
Ripple
47.7%
Ethereum
40.9%
Bitcoin Cash
27.3%
Litecoin
13.6%
Other
18.2%
Q4: Do you think virtual currencies will become common? (Sample size=1,501)
Yes
17.2%
They’ll be in vogue for a while, but not become common
67.0%
They’ll neither be in vogue for a while nor become common
15.8%
Demographics
Between the 26th and 31st of January 2018 1,501 members of the T monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The sample was aged between 20 and 69 years old. No further details were provided.