CCC Marketing recently conducted a survey into virtual currencies.

i’m very sceptical about virtual currencies and wouldn’t recommend investing anything you aren’t prepared to lose 100% of your investment, a quite probable outcome due to either your own mistake, a local software bug, an exchange running off with your money, etc, etc. Furthermore, due to the unregulated nature many of the exchanges engage in dodgy market-fixing activities that benefit them, not you.

Bitcoin exchanges are popping up all over in Japan, with adverts like this to be seen in trains:





Research results

Q1: Are you interested in virtual currencies? (Sample size=1,501) Very interested

5%

Somewhat interested

28%

Not very interested

27%

Not at all interesetd

36%

Not heard about it

4%

Q2: Do you understand what virtual currencies are? (Sample size=1,501) Yes

8.7%

Probably

40.6%

Don’t understand, but want to learn (to SQ)

25.4%

Don’t understand, and don’t want to learn

25.2%

Q2SQ: How would you like to study about virtual currencies? (Sample size=382, multiple answer) Look things up on the internet

73.3%

Ask a friend who knows these things

29.3%

Buy a book

21.5%

Watch television

21.2%

Ask a specialist

11.5%

Attend a course

5%

Just try dealing

3.4%

Other

1%

Q3: Would you like to purchase some virtual currency? (Sample size=1,501) Already have (to SQ)

2.9%

Not purchased, but would like to

25.2%

Not purchased, and don’t want to

71.8%

Q3SQ: Which virtual currencies have you purchased? (Sample size=44, multiple answer) Bitcoin

75.0%

Ripple

47.7%

Ethereum

40.9%

Bitcoin Cash

27.3%

Litecoin

13.6%

Other

18.2%

Q4: Do you think virtual currencies will become common? (Sample size=1,501) Yes

17.2%

They’ll be in vogue for a while, but not become common

67.0%

They’ll neither be in vogue for a while nor become common

15.8%



Demographics

Between the 26th and 31st of January 2018 1,501 members of the T monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The sample was aged between 20 and 69 years old. No further details were provided.