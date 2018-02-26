As the opposite of my recent look at feature phone nostalgia, today we have typical events from the early days of the IT revolution that one cannot imagine today.

Dial-up seems such a distant memory, and I moved to ADSL in my first couple of years in Japan, which was a revolution for both my internet speed and my wallet, as it was cheaper than dial-up.



Software coming on more and more floppy disks

Getting annoyed by pictures taking too long to load

Computer magazines coming with CD-ROMs

Double-density floppies being 1.44MB

Removing mouse balls and cleaning them

Thinking it was a revolution when ADSL came out

Pii pipopapopapi pipopipopii piipiipyorororopiibupipuupiigaaaa

Dolphin (Japan’s Clippy) appearing in the bottom-right on opening Office

Screensaver was mysterious pipes or maze

As there was no wi-fi, having to stretch network cables across the room

“Under Construction” signs on lots of sites

Family getting annoyed that they couldn’t use the phone while I was on the internet

Messages saying “No direct links allowed”

Letting the site owner know when the hit counter reached a round numer

It was necessary to sign up for “Telehodai”, free calls plan

Naff hit counters on web pages

Unnecessarily excessive password-protected pages

I was glued to the PC come free call times

Right-clicking on a page and getting a “Right-click forbidden” pop-up

PCs put out a lot of heat making summer use tiring

URLs quoted with the leading “h” omitted

Sweating when a virus, etc, tried dialing an internation number, premium number

Playing Minesweeper whenever I had free time

Lusting after the elegant iMac

Being suprised by MIDI files autoplaying on opening web pages

Excessive mail exchanges with PostPet

Getting annoyed when the mouse cursor disappeared and got replaced by a plus sign

Excessive web page fade-out effects

Flame wars between Internet Explorer and Netscape fans

Leaving a greeting message on first visiting a web site

Making a home page on Geocities

Snowflakes falling on opening a web page

Banging my head on the desk when the browser crashed

Clicking on a dummy link and getting sent to the Yahoo! home page

Seeing “Welcome to My Homepage” messages

Searching for a hidden link by reading the source code and learning HTML in the process

Effects tracking the mouse getting in the way

Regularly visiting popular text sites

Being a member of a banner link ring being a status symbol

Wanting to make a handle name full of graphic characters

Leveling up after posting a number of messages to a bulletin board

Struggling with the Mac’s Japanese input tool “Kotoeri”

Being addicted to Harbot, a web site widget character

Splitting up words with / characters “l/i/k/e t/h/i/s” to try to hide from search engines

Links glowing in rainbow colours as you mouse over

Seeing a “?” button as a shiitake mushroom

Excessive rainbow-coloured text

Playing through all the games on Kids goo

Pages full of angel or cross icons

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 23rd of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 59 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.