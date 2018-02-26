Not in the least missed things from the early days of the personal computer revolution

By ( February 26, 2018 at 01:09) · Filed under Polls, Rankings
Advertisement

Under construction graphic

As the opposite of my recent look at feature phone nostalgia, today we have typical events from the early days of the IT revolution that one cannot imagine today.

Road-works-warning-sign,-Seiersberg,-Austria

Dial-up seems such a distant memory, and I moved to ADSL in my first couple of years in Japan, which was a revolution for both my internet speed and my wallet, as it was cheaper than dial-up.

Ranking result

Q: What typical events from the early days of the IT revolution can you not imagine today? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Software coming on more and more floppy disks
80
2
Getting annoyed by pictures taking too long to load
78
3
Computer magazines coming with CD-ROMs
71
4
Double-density floppies being 1.44MB
67
5
Removing mouse balls and cleaning them
66
6
Thinking it was a revolution when ADSL came out
62
7
Pii pipopapopapi pipopipopii piipiipyorororopiibupipuupiigaaaa
60
8
Dolphin (Japan’s Clippy) appearing in the bottom-right on opening Office
46
9=
Screensaver was mysterious pipes or maze
42
9=
As there was no wi-fi, having to stretch network cables across the room
42
11
“Under Construction” signs on lots of sites
41
12
Family getting annoyed that they couldn’t use the phone while I was on the internet
40
13
Messages saying “No direct links allowed”
37
14=
Letting the site owner know when the hit counter reached a round numer
36
14=
It was necessary to sign up for “Telehodai”, free calls plan
36
14=
Naff hit counters on web pages
36
14=
Unnecessarily excessive password-protected pages
36
18
I was glued to the PC come free call times
34
19
Right-clicking on a page and getting a “Right-click forbidden” pop-up
33
20
PCs put out a lot of heat making summer use tiring
32
21
URLs quoted with the leading “h” omitted
31
22
Sweating when a virus, etc, tried dialing an internation number, premium number
30
23=
Playing Minesweeper whenever I had free time
29
23=
Lusting after the elegant iMac
29
25
Being suprised by MIDI files autoplaying on opening web pages
28
26=
Excessive mail exchanges with PostPet
27
26=
Getting annoyed when the mouse cursor disappeared and got replaced by a plus sign
27
28
Excessive web page fade-out effects
26
29
Flame wars between Internet Explorer and Netscape fans
24
30
Leaving a greeting message on first visiting a web site
20
31=
Making a home page on Geocities
18
31=
Snowflakes falling on opening a web page
18
33
Banging my head on the desk when the browser crashed
17
34
Clicking on a dummy link and getting sent to the Yahoo! home page
16
35
Seeing “Welcome to My Homepage” messages
15
36
Searching for a hidden link by reading the source code and learning HTML in the process
14
37
Effects tracking the mouse getting in the way
13
38=
Regularly visiting popular text sites
10
38=
Being a member of a banner link ring being a status symbol
10
38=
Wanting to make a handle name full of graphic characters
10
41=
Leveling up after posting a number of messages to a bulletin board
9
41=
Struggling with the Mac’s Japanese input tool “Kotoeri”
9
43
Being addicted to Harbot, a web site widget character
8
44=
Splitting up words with / characters “l/i/k/e t/h/i/s” to try to hide from search engines
7
44=
Links glowing in rainbow colours as you mouse over
7
46=
Seeing a “?” button as a shiitake mushroom
6
46=
Excessive rainbow-coloured text
6
48=
Playing through all the games on Kids goo
2
48=
Pages full of angel or cross icons
2

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 23rd of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 59 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Read more on: ,,,,,

Leave a Comment

 