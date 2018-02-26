Not in the least missed things from the early days of the personal computer revolution
As the opposite of my recent look at feature phone nostalgia, today we have typical events from the early days of the IT revolution that one cannot imagine today.
Dial-up seems such a distant memory, and I moved to ADSL in my first couple of years in Japan, which was a revolution for both my internet speed and my wallet, as it was cheaper than dial-up.
Ranking result
Q: What typical events from the early days of the IT revolution can you not imagine today? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Software coming on more and more floppy disks 80 2 Getting annoyed by pictures taking too long to load 78 3 Computer magazines coming with CD-ROMs 71 4 Double-density floppies being 1.44MB 67 5 Removing mouse balls and cleaning them 66 6 Thinking it was a revolution when ADSL came out 62 7 Pii pipopapopapi pipopipopii piipiipyorororopiibupipuupiigaaaa 60 8 Dolphin (Japan’s Clippy) appearing in the bottom-right on opening Office 46 9= Screensaver was mysterious pipes or maze 42 9= As there was no wi-fi, having to stretch network cables across the room 42 11 “Under Construction” signs on lots of sites 41 12 Family getting annoyed that they couldn’t use the phone while I was on the internet 40 13 Messages saying “No direct links allowed” 37 14= Letting the site owner know when the hit counter reached a round numer 36 14= It was necessary to sign up for “Telehodai”, free calls plan 36 14= Naff hit counters on web pages 36 14= Unnecessarily excessive password-protected pages 36 18 I was glued to the PC come free call times 34 19 Right-clicking on a page and getting a “Right-click forbidden” pop-up 33 20 PCs put out a lot of heat making summer use tiring 32 21 URLs quoted with the leading “h” omitted 31 22 Sweating when a virus, etc, tried dialing an internation number, premium number 30 23= Playing Minesweeper whenever I had free time 29 23= Lusting after the elegant iMac 29 25 Being suprised by MIDI files autoplaying on opening web pages 28 26= Excessive mail exchanges with PostPet 27 26= Getting annoyed when the mouse cursor disappeared and got replaced by a plus sign 27 28 Excessive web page fade-out effects 26 29 Flame wars between Internet Explorer and Netscape fans 24 30 Leaving a greeting message on first visiting a web site 20 31= Making a home page on Geocities 18 31= Snowflakes falling on opening a web page 18 33 Banging my head on the desk when the browser crashed 17 34 Clicking on a dummy link and getting sent to the Yahoo! home page 16 35 Seeing “Welcome to My Homepage” messages 15 36 Searching for a hidden link by reading the source code and learning HTML in the process 14 37 Effects tracking the mouse getting in the way 13 38= Regularly visiting popular text sites 10 38= Being a member of a banner link ring being a status symbol 10 38= Wanting to make a handle name full of graphic characters 10 41= Leveling up after posting a number of messages to a bulletin board 9 41= Struggling with the Mac’s Japanese input tool “Kotoeri” 9 43 Being addicted to Harbot, a web site widget character 8 44= Splitting up words with / characters “l/i/k/e t/h/i/s” to try to hide from search engines 7 44= Links glowing in rainbow colours as you mouse over 7 46= Seeing a “?” button as a shiitake mushroom 6 46= Excessive rainbow-coloured text 6 48= Playing through all the games on Kids goo 2 48= Pages full of angel or cross icons 2
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where on the 23rd of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 59 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.