Overseas travel and sleep disorder

By ( February 13, 2018 at 01:36) · Filed under Lifestyle, Polls
This survey from DeNA Travel looked at overseas travel and sleep disorders. Note that this survey is about chronic sleep disruption; not just one late night, but a series of poor sleep experiences resulting in a build-up of tiredness.

On foreign trips I suffer hopelessly from lack of sleep, caused by probably everything in Q4… I’m not sure if there was some preselection of the sample, as the questions seem to suggest that it is business trips they are asking about, as having gone on a Japanese package tour, early starts and late finishes destroy any chance of getting even a semi-decent sleep to try to shake off the jet-lag.

Here’s someone in Japan getting enough sleep:

野毛山動物園のレッサーパンダのキンタちゃん♀ (This Red Panda Name is Kinta. She is Female Red Panda of Nogeyama Zoo.)

Research results

Q1: Do you suffer from insomnia, shallow sleep, other sleep disorders? (Sample size=2,197)

 
At home
Overseas travel
Yes
33.0%
49.8%
No
55.2%
44.7%
Don’t know
11.7%
5.5%

About 5 percentage points more females than males suffered from overseas sleep disorder.

Q2: How long on average do you sleep? (Sample size=443, those who suffer sleep disorder overseas only)

 
At home
Overseas travel
Less than four hours
0.5%
6.1%
Four to five hours
5.0%
17.4%
Five to six hours
28.9%
33.9%
Six to seven hours
38.6%
33.6%
Seven to eight hours
23.7%
8.6%
Eight to nine hours
2.0%
0.5%
More than nine hours
1.4%
0.0%

Q3: Has sleep disorder ever affected your performance the next day on overseas travel? (Sample size=2,197)

Yes
34.5%
No
55.5%
Don’t know
10.0%

Eight percentage points more females than males have had their performance affected by sleep disorder whilst overseas.

Q4:What has been the causes of sleep disorder on overseas travel? (Sample size=1,091, multiple answer)

 
Male
N=504
Female
N=587
Jet lag
67.1%
61.0%
Not used to bed, pillow
21.6%
21.8%
Nervousness
10.7%
12.1%
Room temperature
24.4%
29.8%
Excitement
31.3%
35.3%
Noise outside the room
45.0%
50.8%
Noise inside vehicle (plane, etc)
21.4%
24.2%
Other people in room (to SQ)
33.7%
33.2%
Enjoying the nightlife
8.1%
21.0%
In-flight entertainment system
14.5%
10.9%
Other
4.2%
7.3%

Q4SQ: What relation to you were the people you shared a room with? (Sample size=164, multiple answer)

 
Male
N=41
Female
N=123
Husband, wife
14.6%
35.0%
Boy/girlfriend
2.4%
8.9%
Friend
48.8%
69.1%
Parent
4.9%
14.6%
Sibling
2.4%
5.7%
Child
0.0%
6.5%
Other family
2.4%
0.8%
Boss
19.5%
1.6%
Co-worker
24.4%
5.7%
Underling
4.9%
1.6%
Other
12.2%
7.3%

Demographics

Between the 10th and 13th of October 2017 2,197 people completed an internet-based questionnaire; how the sample was collected was not described. 50.9% of the sample were female, but no further demographics were available.

