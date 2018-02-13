This survey from DeNA Travel looked at overseas travel and sleep disorders. Note that this survey is about chronic sleep disruption; not just one late night, but a series of poor sleep experiences resulting in a build-up of tiredness.

On foreign trips I suffer hopelessly from lack of sleep, caused by probably everything in Q4… I’m not sure if there was some preselection of the sample, as the questions seem to suggest that it is business trips they are asking about, as having gone on a Japanese package tour, early starts and late finishes destroy any chance of getting even a semi-decent sleep to try to shake off the jet-lag.

Research results

Q1: Do you suffer from insomnia, shallow sleep, other sleep disorders? (Sample size=2,197)

At home

Overseas travel

Yes

33.0%

49.8%

No

55.2%

44.7%

Don’t know

11.7%

5.5%

About 5 percentage points more females than males suffered from overseas sleep disorder. Q2: How long on average do you sleep? (Sample size=443, those who suffer sleep disorder overseas only)

At home

Overseas travel

Less than four hours

0.5%

6.1%

Four to five hours

5.0%

17.4%

Five to six hours

28.9%

33.9%

Six to seven hours

38.6%

33.6%

Seven to eight hours

23.7%

8.6%

Eight to nine hours

2.0%

0.5%

More than nine hours

1.4%

0.0%

Q3: Has sleep disorder ever affected your performance the next day on overseas travel? (Sample size=2,197) Yes

34.5%

No

55.5%

Don’t know

10.0%

Eight percentage points more females than males have had their performance affected by sleep disorder whilst overseas. Q4:What has been the causes of sleep disorder on overseas travel? (Sample size=1,091, multiple answer)

Male

N=504

Female

N=587

Jet lag

67.1%

61.0%

Not used to bed, pillow

21.6%

21.8%

Nervousness

10.7%

12.1%

Room temperature

24.4%

29.8%

Excitement

31.3%

35.3%

Noise outside the room

45.0%

50.8%

Noise inside vehicle (plane, etc)

21.4%

24.2%

Other people in room (to SQ)

33.7%

33.2%

Enjoying the nightlife

8.1%

21.0%

In-flight entertainment system

14.5%

10.9%

Other

4.2%

7.3%

Q4SQ: What relation to you were the people you shared a room with? (Sample size=164, multiple answer)

Male

N=41

Female

N=123

Husband, wife

14.6%

35.0%

Boy/girlfriend

2.4%

8.9%

Friend

48.8%

69.1%

Parent

4.9%

14.6%

Sibling

2.4%

5.7%

Child

0.0%

6.5%

Other family

2.4%

0.8%

Boss

19.5%

1.6%

Co-worker

24.4%

5.7%

Underling

4.9%

1.6%

Other

12.2%

7.3%



Demographics

Between the 10th and 13th of October 2017 2,197 people completed an internet-based questionnaire; how the sample was collected was not described. 50.9% of the sample were female, but no further demographics were available.