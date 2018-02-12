Memories of feature phones that haven’t faded
Although smartphones are far more feature-rich, this survey from goo Ranking took a look at what feature phone memories people felt most nostalgic for.
From an internal point of view, feature phones have been completely superceded by Android and iOS-powered phones, but externally, a few local manufacturers are making Android-based flip-phones, which incidentally I think I can upgrade my pretty useless and too featureless to be called a feature phone Wi-Fi-based work mobile to, which might be interesting from a technical point of view to see what they are doing.
My best memory is a variant of number 3, the button that was one push to open the phone.
I remember this phone! One Seg television, and the screen half on a rather over-large joint that could flip either vertically or horizontally.
Ranking result
Q: What feature phone memories do you feel very nostalgic about? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
Rank Votes 1 Swapping mail address by infra-red 109 2 Being forwarded chain mail 98 3 The great feel of the clunk when opening a flip phone 89 4 Setting different ring tones for every contact 84 5 When waiting for a reply, choosing the option to check the server for mail 81 6 Ease of carrying them in a pocket 74 7 When the signal was weak, extending the antenna and waving the phone about 70 8= All handsets being basically free with a contract 63 8= Typing in one’s own favourite tune as a ring tone 63 10= The antenna glowing when mail was received 57 10= Watching One-Seg television 57 10= Collecting Deco Emoji (mail stamps) 57 13 Sticking print club photos on the inside of the battery cover 55 14 Typing fluently with two hands 52 15 Slider-style phones were cool 51 16 Selecting one’s own GIF for display when sending and receiving mail 48 17 Having too many straps and getting them caught on things 46 18 All sites were 300 yen per month to view 45 19 Accidentally pressing the power button and having a long email disappear 41 20 Being happy seeing a string of Re: Re: Re: when exchanging mail with someone I like 40 21 Composing one’s own ring tone melody 38 22 Trying to watch YouTube but it just being all blocky 33 23= Feeling moved on upgrading from a monochrome to colour display 30 23= Flip phones having an outer display so I could read mail without opening it 30 25 Doing Hime-Deco, “Princess Decoration”, by decorating the phone with rhinestones 28 26= Arranging the home screen icons to express one’s individuality 26 26= Getting excited when new models were announced 26 28= Yanking the antenna right out of its mounting 25 28= As there were few free games, paying a monthly fee to access a bunch of titles 25 30 Monochrome screens with a green or orange backlight 24 31 Placing seals on the buttons to make when easier to press 20 32 The ease of use of rotating screens 19 33 Being surprised getting spam mail sent apparently from my own address 17 34 Using mapping, but frequently hitting one’s data limit 10
Demographics
goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 10th and 12th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.