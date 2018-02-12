Although smartphones are far more feature-rich, this survey from goo Ranking took a look at what feature phone memories people felt most nostalgic for.

From an internal point of view, feature phones have been completely superceded by Android and iOS-powered phones, but externally, a few local manufacturers are making Android-based flip-phones, which incidentally I think I can upgrade my pretty useless and too featureless to be called a feature phone Wi-Fi-based work mobile to, which might be interesting from a technical point of view to see what they are doing.

My best memory is a variant of number 3, the button that was one push to open the phone.

I remember this phone! One Seg television, and the screen half on a rather over-large joint that could flip either vertically or horizontally.





Ranking result

Q: What feature phone memories do you feel very nostalgic about? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank



Votes

1

Swapping mail address by infra-red

109

2

Being forwarded chain mail

98

3

The great feel of the clunk when opening a flip phone

89

4

Setting different ring tones for every contact

84

5

When waiting for a reply, choosing the option to check the server for mail

81

6

Ease of carrying them in a pocket

74

7

When the signal was weak, extending the antenna and waving the phone about

70

8=

All handsets being basically free with a contract

63

8=

Typing in one’s own favourite tune as a ring tone

63

10=

The antenna glowing when mail was received

57

10=

Watching One-Seg television

57

10=

Collecting Deco Emoji (mail stamps)

57

13

Sticking print club photos on the inside of the battery cover

55

14

Typing fluently with two hands

52

15

Slider-style phones were cool

51

16

Selecting one’s own GIF for display when sending and receiving mail

48

17

Having too many straps and getting them caught on things

46

18

All sites were 300 yen per month to view

45

19

Accidentally pressing the power button and having a long email disappear

41

20

Being happy seeing a string of Re: Re: Re: when exchanging mail with someone I like

40

21

Composing one’s own ring tone melody

38

22

Trying to watch YouTube but it just being all blocky

33

23=

Feeling moved on upgrading from a monochrome to colour display

30

23=

Flip phones having an outer display so I could read mail without opening it

30

25

Doing Hime-Deco, “Princess Decoration”, by decorating the phone with rhinestones

28

26=

Arranging the home screen icons to express one’s individuality

26

26=

Getting excited when new models were announced

26

28=

Yanking the antenna right out of its mounting

25

28=

As there were few free games, paying a monthly fee to access a bunch of titles

25

30

Monochrome screens with a green or orange backlight

24

31

Placing seals on the buttons to make when easier to press

20

32

The ease of use of rotating screens

19

33

Being surprised getting spam mail sent apparently from my own address

17

34

Using mapping, but frequently hitting one’s data limit

10



Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 10th and 12th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.