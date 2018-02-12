Memories of feature phones that haven’t faded

Although smartphones are far more feature-rich, this survey from goo Ranking took a look at what feature phone memories people felt most nostalgic for.

From an internal point of view, feature phones have been completely superceded by Android and iOS-powered phones, but externally, a few local manufacturers are making Android-based flip-phones, which incidentally I think I can upgrade my pretty useless and too featureless to be called a feature phone Wi-Fi-based work mobile to, which might be interesting from a technical point of view to see what they are doing.

My best memory is a variant of number 3, the button that was one push to open the phone.

I remember this phone! One Seg television, and the screen half on a rather over-large joint that could flip either vertically or horizontally.

TV + Cellphone = Jealousy

Ranking result

Q: What feature phone memories do you feel very nostalgic about? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank
 
Votes
1
Swapping mail address by infra-red
109
2
Being forwarded chain mail
98
3
The great feel of the clunk when opening a flip phone
89
4
Setting different ring tones for every contact
84
5
When waiting for a reply, choosing the option to check the server for mail
81
6
Ease of carrying them in a pocket
74
7
When the signal was weak, extending the antenna and waving the phone about
70
8=
All handsets being basically free with a contract
63
8=
Typing in one’s own favourite tune as a ring tone
63
10=
The antenna glowing when mail was received
57
10=
Watching One-Seg television
57
10=
Collecting Deco Emoji (mail stamps)
57
13
Sticking print club photos on the inside of the battery cover
55
14
Typing fluently with two hands
52
15
Slider-style phones were cool
51
16
Selecting one’s own GIF for display when sending and receiving mail
48
17
Having too many straps and getting them caught on things
46
18
All sites were 300 yen per month to view
45
19
Accidentally pressing the power button and having a long email disappear
41
20
Being happy seeing a string of Re: Re: Re: when exchanging mail with someone I like
40
21
Composing one’s own ring tone melody
38
22
Trying to watch YouTube but it just being all blocky
33
23=
Feeling moved on upgrading from a monochrome to colour display
30
23=
Flip phones having an outer display so I could read mail without opening it
30
25
Doing Hime-Deco, “Princess Decoration”, by decorating the phone with rhinestones
28
26=
Arranging the home screen icons to express one’s individuality
26
26=
Getting excited when new models were announced
26
28=
Yanking the antenna right out of its mounting
25
28=
As there were few free games, paying a monthly fee to access a bunch of titles
25
30
Monochrome screens with a green or orange backlight
24
31
Placing seals on the buttons to make when easier to press
20
32
The ease of use of rotating screens
19
33
Being surprised getting spam mail sent apparently from my own address
17
34
Using mapping, but frequently hitting one’s data limit
10

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 10th and 12th of January 2018 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

