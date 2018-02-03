Google in particular are quite heavily promoting their AI speaker, so this survey from iRobot (who are apparently getting into the smart speaker business) into AI speakers gives us some idea of how the Japanese are responding to this advertising.

I would like to a Google Home to play with, although not enough to actually want to pay for one… It’s interesting to see Apple with such high numbers considering that they haven’t actually released theirs yet. Perhaps when people learn that the functionality is actually rather limited, it might drop in popularity, but then again Apple fans will buy it for the Apple logo regardless of features.

The LINE speaker looks horrendously cheap and nasty as can be seen in this advert:





Research results

Q1: Do you know about IoT terminal device, Smart Speaker, or AI Speaker for short? (Sample size=600) Know the name and the features

15.0%

Just heard the name, don’t really know about the features

45.3%

Don’t know about it

39.7%

Q2: From which makers would you want to buy, have already bought an AI Speaker from? (Sample size=244, multiple answer) Google

50.8%

Apple

36.9%

Sony

35.7%

LINE

33.6%

Amazon

30.3%

Docomo

14.8%

Onkyo

8.6%

Anker

2.0%

Not decided, don’t know

17.6%

Q3: What features of an AI Speaker would you like to use? (Sample size=244, multiple answer) Home appliance control

66.0%

Music playback

58.6%

Weather forecast, transport information, news

53.3%

Time, alarm, schedule management

43.0%

Video playback

36.9%

SNS, mail, web service access

26.2%

Internet shopping

17.2%

Use third-party service (home delivery, etc)

9.0%

Other

1.2%

Nothing in particular

1.2%



Demographics

Over the 21st and 22nd of November 2017 600 internet users between the ages of 20 and 49 completed an internet-based questionnaire. How the sample was gathered is not described.